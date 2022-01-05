React textarea component to automatically expand and contract your textareas.

You can view the demo here.

Installation

npm i react-expanding- textarea

Usage

Use this exactly like you would a normal <textarea> ; the only difference is that it is doing some simple expanding work behind the scenes for you!

import React, { useCallback, useEffect, useRef } from 'react' import Textarea from 'react-expanding-textarea' const MyTextarea = () => { const textareaRef = useRef( null ) const handleChange = useCallback( e => { console .log( 'Changed value to: ' , e.target.value) }, []) useEffect( () => { textareaRef.current.focus() }, []) return ( <> <label for="my-textarea"> Please Enter Some Details: </label> <Textarea className="textarea" defaultValue="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ..." id="my-textarea" maxLength="3000" name="pet[notes]" onChange={handleChange} placeholder="Enter additional notes..." ref={textareaRef} /> </> ) }

Using The rows Prop

If you pass a rows prop, then this component will perform a calculation based on computed lineHeight , borderTopWidth , borderBottomWidth , paddingTop and paddingBottom to deduce what the minimum height-in-rows the component should be.

Manually Calling resize

If for some reason you need to manually resize a <textarea> , this package exports a resize function that has the following type:

interface Resize { (rows: number , el: HTMLTextAreaElement | null ): void }

And you can use it like this:

import { resize } from 'react-expanding-textarea' resize( 3 , refTextarea.current) resize( 0 , document .querySelector( 'textarea' ))

Contributors

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!