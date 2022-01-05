React textarea component to automatically expand and contract your textareas.
You can view the demo here.
rows Prop
resize
npm i react-expanding-textarea
Use this exactly like you would a normal
<textarea>; the only
difference is that it is doing some simple expanding work behind the scenes for
you!
import React, { useCallback, useEffect, useRef } from 'react'
import Textarea from 'react-expanding-textarea'
const MyTextarea = () => {
const textareaRef = useRef(null)
const handleChange = useCallback(e => {
console.log('Changed value to: ', e.target.value)
}, [])
useEffect(() => {
textareaRef.current.focus()
}, [])
return (
<>
<label for="my-textarea">
Please Enter Some Details:
</label>
<Textarea
className="textarea"
defaultValue="Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, ..."
id="my-textarea"
maxLength="3000"
name="pet[notes]"
onChange={handleChange}
placeholder="Enter additional notes..."
ref={textareaRef}
/>
</>
)
}
rows Prop
If you pass a
rows prop, then this component will perform a calculation based
on computed
lineHeight,
borderTopWidth,
borderBottomWidth,
paddingTop
and
paddingBottom to deduce what the minimum height-in-rows the component
should be.
resize
If for some reason you need to manually resize a
<textarea>, this package
exports a
resize function that has the following type:
interface Resize {
(rows: number, el: HTMLTextAreaElement | null): void
}
And you can use it like this:
import { resize } from 'react-expanding-textarea'
// resize based on 3 minimum rows
// and using a React ref
resize(3, refTextarea.current)
// or
// resize based on no minimum rows
// and using a regular DOM Node
resize(0, document.querySelector('textarea'))
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Robert Pearce
💻 📖 💡 🤔 ⚠️
|
Anuj
🐛
|
Lloyd Watkin
🤔
|
Jordan Hornblow
🐛
|
visgotti
🤔
|
Thomas Sunde Nielsen
🐛 🤔
|
cibulka
🐛 🤔
|
Brett Smith
🐛
|
Rauno Freiberg
🐛 💻
|
Thomas Kristiansen
🤔
|
Puspender
🐛
|
Mark Thomas
🐛
|
Artem
🐛
|
Eva Raymond
🐛
|
Chris Drackett
🐛
|
Simon Smith
🐛 🤔 👀
|
jordie23
🐛 🤔
|
Mat Sz
🐛 💻
|
crtl
🐛 🤔
|
Jonathan Wan
🐛 💻
|
James Moss
🐛 🤔
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!