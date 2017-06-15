openbase logo
react-excel-workbook

by ClearC2
0.0.4 (see all)

An downloadable excel workbook react component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Downloads/wk

3K

GitHub Stars

108

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Excel Workbook

React Excel Workbook is a library for defining downloadable excel workbooks with react components.

Example

import Workbook from 'react-excel-workbook'

const data1 = [
  {
    foo: '123',
    bar: '456',
    baz: '789'
  },
  {
    foo: 'abc',
    bar: 'dfg',
    baz: 'hij'
  },
  {
    foo: 'aaa',
    bar: 'bbb',
    baz: 'ccc'
  }
]

const data2 = [
  {
    aaa: 1,
    bbb: 2,
    ccc: 3
  },
  {
    aaa: 4,
    bbb: 5,
    ccc: 6
  }
]

const example = (
  <div className="row text-center" style={{marginTop: '100px'}}>
    <Workbook filename="example.xlsx" element={<button className="btn btn-lg btn-primary">Try me!</button>}>
      <Workbook.Sheet data={data1} name="Sheet A">
        <Workbook.Column label="Foo" value="foo"/>
        <Workbook.Column label="Bar" value="bar"/>
      </Workbook.Sheet>
      <Workbook.Sheet data={data2} name="Another sheet">
        <Workbook.Column label="Double aaa" value={row => row.aaa * 2}/>
        <Workbook.Column label="Cubed ccc " value={row => Math.pow(row.ccc, 3)}/>
      </Workbook.Sheet>
    </Workbook>
  </div>
)

render(example, document.getElementById('app'))

Example Excel

Workbooks can have multiple sheets. Sheets can use the same or different data sets(an array of objects). Sheets have columns. Columns define a column label and value. Values can either be a string(the property name) or a function that takes the current object and returns a value.

Dependencies

This package uses file-saver and xlsx packages. I am only familiar with webpack and in order for everything to work with webpack you must use the json-loader and have this defined in your webpack config.

node: {fs: 'empty'},
externals: [
  {'./cptable': 'var cptable'},
  {'./jszip': 'jszip'}
]

See the example directory for a working example.

Testing

I have no idea how to test this.

