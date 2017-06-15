React Excel Workbook

React Excel Workbook is a library for defining downloadable excel workbooks with react components.

Example

import Workbook from 'react-excel-workbook' const data1 = [ { foo : '123' , bar : '456' , baz : '789' }, { foo : 'abc' , bar : 'dfg' , baz : 'hij' }, { foo : 'aaa' , bar : 'bbb' , baz : 'ccc' } ] const data2 = [ { aaa : 1 , bbb : 2 , ccc : 3 }, { aaa : 4 , bbb : 5 , ccc : 6 } ] const example = ( <div className="row text-center" style={{marginTop: '100px'}}> <Workbook filename="example.xlsx" element={<button className="btn btn-lg btn-primary">Try me!</button>}> <Workbook.Sheet data={data1} name="Sheet A"> <Workbook.Column label="Foo" value="foo"/> <Workbook.Column label="Bar" value="bar"/> </Workbook.Sheet> <Workbook.Sheet data={data2} name="Another sheet"> <Workbook.Column label="Double aaa" value={row => row.aaa * 2}/> <Workbook.Column label="Cubed ccc " value={row => Math.pow(row.ccc, 3)}/> </Workbook.Sheet> </Workbook> </div> ) render(example, document.getElementById('app'))

Workbooks can have multiple sheets. Sheets can use the same or different data sets(an array of objects). Sheets have columns. Columns define a column label and value. Values can either be a string(the property name) or a function that takes the current object and returns a value.

Dependencies

This package uses file-saver and xlsx packages. I am only familiar with webpack and in order for everything to work with webpack you must use the json-loader and have this defined in your webpack config.

node: { fs : 'empty' }, externals : [ { './cptable' : 'var cptable' }, { './jszip' : 'jszip' } ]

See the example directory for a working example.

Testing

I have no idea how to test this.