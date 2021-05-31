A react library to render and display excel sheets on webpage
npm install react-excel-renderer --save
import {OutTable, ExcelRenderer} from 'react-excel-renderer';
input element in the render function of your class and pass an
onChange handler
<input type="file" onChange={this.fileHandler.bind(this)} style={{"padding":"10px"}} />
onChange handler, invoke the
ExcelRenderer function and provide file object from the event handler to the
ExcelRenderer function to obtain JSON data from sheet
fileHandler = (event) => {
let fileObj = event.target.files[0];
//just pass the fileObj as parameter
ExcelRenderer(fileObj, (err, resp) => {
if(err){
console.log(err);
}
else{
this.setState({
cols: resp.cols,
rows: resp.rows
});
}
});
}
<OutTable data={this.state.rows} columns={this.state.cols} tableClassName="ExcelTable2007" tableHeaderRowClass="heading" />
Note: Once the JSON data is obatined, you can also use other options to render them instead of the OutTable component. For example, CanvasDataGrid provides various features to render tabular data.
Ashish Deshpande - Initial work - Ashish's Github Profile
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details