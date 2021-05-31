A react library to render and display excel sheets on webpage

Demo

A sample demo can be found - here

You can find code for the demo - here

Installation

npm install react-excel-renderer --save

Usage

Import the primary module ExcelRenderer to convert sheet data into JSON format.

Also import OutTable to display the obtained JSON into a HTML Table.

import {OutTable, ExcelRenderer} from 'react-excel-renderer' ;

Place a simple input element in the render function of your class and pass an onChange handler

<input type = "file" onChange={ this .fileHandler.bind( this )} style={{ "padding" : "10px" }} />

In the onChange handler, invoke the ExcelRenderer function and provide file object from the event handler to the ExcelRenderer function to obtain JSON data from sheet

fileHandler = ( event ) => { let fileObj = event.target.files[ 0 ]; ExcelRenderer(fileObj, ( err, resp ) => { if (err){ console .log(err); } else { this .setState({ cols: resp.cols, rows: resp.rows }); } }); }

Use the OutTable component to render obtained JSON data into HTML table, and provide classnames as props to make table look alike an Excel Sheet

< OutTable data = {this.state.rows} columns = {this.state.cols} tableClassName = "ExcelTable2007" tableHeaderRowClass = "heading" />

To make this table look more like an excel sheet, follow this article - Quick CSS Tools to make your web page tables to look just like excel

Note: Once the JSON data is obatined, you can also use other options to render them instead of the OutTable component. For example, CanvasDataGrid provides various features to render tabular data.

Built With

SheetJS - The web page sheet framework used

Authors

Ashish Deshpande - Initial work - Ashish's Github Profile

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE.md file for details

Acknowledgments