openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rel

react-event-listener

by Olivier Tassinari
0.6.6 (see all)

A React component for binding events on the global scope. 💫

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

562K

GitHub Stars

360

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-event-listener

A React component for binding events on the global scope.

npm version npm downloads Build Status

Dependencies DevDependencies

Installation

npm install react-event-listener

The problem solved

This module provides a declarative way to bind events to a global EventTarget. It's using the React lifecycle to bind and unbind at the right time.

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react';
import EventListener, {withOptions} from 'react-event-listener';

class MyComponent extends Component {
  handleResize = () => {
    console.log('resize');
  };

  handleScroll = () => {
    console.log('scroll');
  };

  handleMouseMove = () => {
    console.log('mousemove');
  };

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <EventListener
          target="window"
          onResize={this.handleResize}
          onScroll={withOptions(this.handleScroll, {passive: true, capture: false})}
        />
        <EventListener target={document} onMouseMoveCapture={this.handleMouseMove} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

Note on server-side rendering

When doing server side rendering, document and window aren't available. You can use a string as a target, or check that they exist before rendering the component.

Note on performance

You should avoid passing inline functions for listeners, because this creates a new Function instance on every render, defeating EventListener's shouldComponentUpdate, and triggering an update cycle where it removes its old listeners and adds its new listeners (so that it can stay up-to-date with the props you passed in).

Note on testing

In this issue from React, TestUtils.Simulate. methods won't bubble up to window or document. As a result, you must use document.dispatchEvent or simulate event using native DOM api.

See our test cases for more information.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial