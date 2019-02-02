A React component for binding events on the global scope.

Installation

npm install react-event-listener

The problem solved

This module provides a declarative way to bind events to a global EventTarget . It's using the React lifecycle to bind and unbind at the right time.

Usage

import React, {Component} from 'react' ; import EventListener, {withOptions} from 'react-event-listener' ; class MyComponent extends Component { handleResize = () => { console .log( 'resize' ); }; handleScroll = () => { console .log( 'scroll' ); }; handleMouseMove = () => { console .log( 'mousemove' ); }; render() { return ( <div> <EventListener target="window" onResize={this.handleResize} onScroll={withOptions(this.handleScroll, {passive: true, capture: false})} /> <EventListener target={document} onMouseMoveCapture={this.handleMouseMove} /> </div> ); } }

Note on server-side rendering

When doing server side rendering, document and window aren't available. You can use a string as a target , or check that they exist before rendering the component.

Note on performance

You should avoid passing inline functions for listeners, because this creates a new Function instance on every render, defeating EventListener 's shouldComponentUpdate , and triggering an update cycle where it removes its old listeners and adds its new listeners (so that it can stay up-to-date with the props you passed in).

Note on testing

In this issue from React, TestUtils.Simulate. methods won't bubble up to window or document . As a result, you must use document.dispatchEvent or simulate event using native DOM api.

See our test cases for more information.

License

MIT