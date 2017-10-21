React Event Components

A set of components designed as an idiomatic way of working with global, raw input (keyboard, mouse, touch, etc) in React.

Example

A live demo can be found at https://pagarme.github.io/react-event-components

Install

yarn add react-event-components

or

npm install react-event-components --save

Usage

Key Events

Call the handler everytime a key event happen.

import { KeyDown } from './react-event-components' import React, { Component } from 'react' export default class KeyDownExample extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { x : 0 , y : 0 , totalTime : 0 , color : 'rgb(0,0,0)' , lastKeyPressed : 'None' } } move(position) { this .setState(position) } render() { const {x, y, color} = this .state return ( <div> <p>Total time: {Math.floor(this.state.totalTime * 100)/100}</p> <p>Last key pressed: {this.state.lastKeyPressed}</p> <h1 style={{ transform: `translate(${x}px, ${y}px)`, color: color }}> Try WASD or QEZC </h1> <KeyDown when="*" do={(key) => this.setState({ lastKeyPressed: key })} /> <KeyDown when="w" do={() => this.move({ y: y - 10 })} /> <KeyDown when="a" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10 })} /> <KeyDown when="s" do={() => this.move({ y: y + 10 })} /> <KeyDown when="d" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10 })} /> <KeyDown when="q" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10, y: y - 10})} /> <KeyDown when="e" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10, y: y - 10})} /> <KeyDown when="z" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10, y: y + 10})} /> <KeyDown when="c" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10, y: y + 10})} /> </div> ) } }

Timer Events

Runs a function recurrently. Passes the delta time to handler.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { Every } from './react-event-components' export default class EveryExample extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { totalTime : 0 , color : 'rgb(0,0,0)' } } handleTotalTime(dt) { const totalTime = this .state.totalTime + dt this .setState({ totalTime : totalTime, displayTime : Math .floor(totalTime * 100 )/ 100 }) } handleColor() { const randomHex = () => Math .round( Math .random() * 255 ) this .setState({ color : `rgb( ${randomHex()} , ${randomHex()} , ${randomHex()} )` }) } render() { return ( <div> <p style={{ color: this.state.color }}>Total time: { this.state.displayTime }</p> <Every frame do={(dt) => this.handleTotalTime(dt)} /> <Every s="1" ms="500" do={() => this.handleColor()} /> </div> ) } }

DeviceOrientation

Call do property every time device orientation changes

import React, {Component} from 'react' import {DeviceOrientation} from './react-event-components' export default class DeviceOrientationExample extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { deviceOrientation : {} } } handleDeviceOrientation = ( {beta, gamma, alpha, absolute} ) => { this .setState({ deviceOrientation : { beta, gamma, alpha, absolute } }) } render() { return ( < div > < DeviceOrientation do = {this.handleDeviceOrientation} /> < h2 > DeviceOrientation </ h2 > < p > beta: {this.state.deviceOrientation.beta} < br /> gamma: {this.state.deviceOrientation.gamma} < br /> alpha: {this.state.deviceOrientation.alpha} < br /> absolute: {this.state.deviceOrientation.absolute} </ p > </ div > ) } }

WindowResize

Triggered when the user resizes the window, it can be called when the user changes the orientation from portrait to landscape.

import React, { Component } from 'react' import { WindowResize } from './react-event-components' export default class WindowResizeExample extends Component { constructor () { super () this .state = { title : 'Resize Your Window' , innerWidth : window .innerWidth } } handleWindowResize( window ) { this .setState( Object .assign({}, this .state, { innerWidth : window .innerWidth })) } render() { return ( < div > < WindowResize do = {this.handleWindowResize.bind(this)} /> < p > {this.state.title} {this.state.innerWidth}px </ p > </ div > ) } }

Battery Status

It will give you the battery status of the user API, if it is available