react-event-components

by pagarme
1.1.0 (see all)

🛰 A set of React components designed to handle global events (interval, keyboard, touch, mouse, etc)

Readme

React Event Components

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/pagarme/react-event-components

A set of components designed as an idiomatic way of working with global, raw input (keyboard, mouse, touch, etc) in React.

Example

A live demo can be found at https://pagarme.github.io/react-event-components

Install

yarn add react-event-components

or

npm install react-event-components --save

Usage

Key Events

Call the handler everytime a key event happen.

import { KeyDown } from './react-event-components'
import React, { Component } from 'react'

export default class KeyDownExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      x: 0,
      y: 0,
      totalTime: 0,
      color: 'rgb(0,0,0)',
      lastKeyPressed: 'None'
      }
  }

  move(position) {
    this.setState(position)
  }

  render() {
    const {x, y, color} = this.state
    return (
      <div>
        <p>Total time: {Math.floor(this.state.totalTime * 100)/100}</p>
        <p>Last key pressed: {this.state.lastKeyPressed}</p>

        <h1 style={{
          transform: `translate(${x}px, ${y}px)`,
          color: color
        }}>
          Try WASD or QEZC
        </h1>

        <KeyDown when="*" do={(key) => this.setState({ lastKeyPressed: key })} />
        <KeyDown when="w" do={() => this.move({ y: y - 10 })} />
        <KeyDown when="a" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10 })} />
        <KeyDown when="s" do={() => this.move({ y: y + 10 })} />
        <KeyDown when="d" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10 })} />
        <KeyDown when="q" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10, y: y - 10})} />
        <KeyDown when="e" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10, y: y - 10})} />
        <KeyDown when="z" do={() => this.move({ x: x - 10, y: y + 10})} />
        <KeyDown when="c" do={() => this.move({ x: x + 10, y: y + 10})} />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Timer Events

Runs a function recurrently. Passes the delta time to handler.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Every } from './react-event-components'

export default class EveryExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      totalTime: 0,
      color: 'rgb(0,0,0)'
    }
  }

  handleTotalTime(dt) {
    const totalTime = this.state.totalTime + dt
    this.setState({
      totalTime: totalTime,
      displayTime: Math.floor(totalTime * 100)/100
    })
  }

  handleColor() {
    const randomHex = () => Math.round(Math.random() * 255)
    this.setState({
      color: `rgb(${randomHex()},${randomHex()},${randomHex()})`
    })
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <p style={{ color: this.state.color }}>Total time: { this.state.displayTime }</p>

        <Every frame do={(dt) => this.handleTotalTime(dt)} />
        <Every s="1" ms="500" do={() => this.handleColor()} />
      </div>
    )
  }
}

DeviceOrientation

Call do property every time device orientation changes

import React, {Component} from 'react'
import {DeviceOrientation} from './react-event-components'

export default class DeviceOrientationExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      deviceOrientation: {}
    }
  }

  handleDeviceOrientation = ({beta, gamma, alpha, absolute}) => {
    this.setState({
      deviceOrientation: {
        beta,
        gamma,
        alpha,
        absolute
      }
    })
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <DeviceOrientation do={this.handleDeviceOrientation} />

        <h2>DeviceOrientation</h2>

        <p>
          beta: {this.state.deviceOrientation.beta}
          <br />
          gamma: {this.state.deviceOrientation.gamma}
          <br />
          alpha: {this.state.deviceOrientation.alpha}
          <br />
          absolute: {this.state.deviceOrientation.absolute}
        </p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

WindowResize

Triggered when the user resizes the window, it can be called when the user changes the orientation from portrait to landscape.

import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { WindowResize } from './react-event-components'

export default class WindowResizeExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = {
      title: 'Resize Your Window',
      innerWidth: window.innerWidth
    }
  }

  handleWindowResize(window) {
    this.setState(Object.assign({}, this.state, {
      innerWidth: window.innerWidth
    }))
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <WindowResize do={this.handleWindowResize.bind(this)} />

        <p>{this.state.title} {this.state.innerWidth}px</p>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

Battery Status

It will give you the battery status of the user API, if it is available

import { BatteryStatus } from './react-event-components'
import React, { Component } from 'react'

export default class BatteryStatusExample extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super()
    this.state = { }
  }

  render() {
    const {
      charging,
      chargingTime,
      dischargingTime,
      level
    } = this.state

    return (
      <section>
        <BatteryStatus do={this.handleBatteryChange.bind(this)} />

        <h2>BatteryStatus</h2>
        <div>charging: {charging}</div>
        <div>chargingTime: {chargingTime}</div>
        <div>level: {level}%</div>
      </section>
    )
  }

  handleBatteryChange (battery) {
    this.setState({ ...battery })
  }
}

