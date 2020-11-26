React EVA

Effects+View+Actions(React distributed state management solution with rxjs.)

Background

In the long process of practice, we found that the one-way data flow management application state may not be a silver bullet.so we can change the way to make React faster.

Features

Learning easier

Smaller than redux

Faster than one-way data stream, Because when we manage the state distribution, the entire React tree will not be fully redrawn due to a state change.

More elegant than react ref

Safer than react ref, Because the traditional way to use the React Ref API is to make it easy for users to access private methods, which is not a problem with React EVA.

Support React Hooks

Already used products

Install

npm install --save react-eva

Usage

https://codesandbox.io/s/lr68qp453q

import React, { useState } from "react" ; import ReactDOM from "react-dom" ; import { useEva, createAsyncActions, createEffects } from "react-eva" ; const App = ( { actions, effects } ) => { const [state, setState] = useState({ text : "default" }); const { implementActions, dispatch } = useEva({ actions, effects }); implementActions({ getText : () => state.text, setText : text => setState({ text }) }); return ( < div className = "sample" > < div className = "text" > {state.text} </ div > < button className = "inner-btn" onClick = {() => dispatch("onClick")}> button </ button > </ div > ); }; const actions = createAsyncActions( "getText" , "setText" ); const effects = createEffects( async $ => { console .log( await actions.getText()); $( "onClick" ).subscribe( () => { actions.setText( "hello world" ); }); }); ReactDOM.render( < App actions = {actions} effects = {effects} /> , document.getElementById("root") );

API

It will return the following methods.

property name description type params implementActions it used for batch create state actions method,and it will communicate with externally declared actions. Function implementAction(type : String,handler : Function) dispatch It is used to dispatch custom events. Function dispatch(type:String,..args : any) subscription It is used to perform side-effect logic.If you set autoRun to false, then you need to call it manually. Function subscription()

2. connect(options : Object | ReactComponent) : (Target : ReactComponent)=>ReactComponent

The connect's options

property name description type autoRun It is used to auto run the subscription. Boolean

The target component will receive the following properties.

property name description type params implementActions it used for batch create state actions method,and it will communicate with externally declared actions. Function implementAction(type : String,handler : Function) dispatch It is used to dispatch custom events. Function dispatch(type:String,..args : any) subscription It is used to perform side-effect logic.If you set autoRun to false, then you need to call it manually. Function subscription() subscribes It is the core object of event communication. Object

The output component will receive the following properties.

property name description type params actions This property is designed to internal and external communication of components. Object effects This property is designed to handle the side effects of components. Function effects(callback : ($ : (type : String, filter : Function)=>Observable)=>{})

3. createActions(...type : String) : Object

It is used for batch declaration of state actions. (Note: The success of calling actions is that the component has been rendered.)

4. createAsyncActions(...type : String) : Object

It is used for batch declaration of state actions. (Note: All methods will return a Promise object, and we don't have to wait for the component to render completed when we call actions.)

5. mergeActions(...actions : Object) : Object

It is used for merge multi actions.

6. createEffects(callback : ($ : (type : String, filter : Function)=>Observable)=>{}) : Function

It is used to create a side-effect execution environment.

LICENSE

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2018 JanryWang

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.