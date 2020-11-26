Effects+View+Actions(React distributed state management solution with rxjs.)
In the long process of practice, we found that the one-way data flow management application state may not be a silver bullet.so we can change the way to make React faster.
npm install --save react-eva
https://codesandbox.io/s/lr68qp453q
import React, { useState } from "react";
import ReactDOM from "react-dom";
import { useEva, createAsyncActions, createEffects } from "react-eva";
const App = ({ actions, effects }) => {
const [state, setState] = useState({ text: "default" });
const { implementActions, dispatch } = useEva({ actions, effects });
implementActions({
getText: () => state.text,
setText: text => setState({ text })
});
return (
<div className="sample">
<div className="text">{state.text}</div>
<button className="inner-btn" onClick={() => dispatch("onClick")}>
button
</button>
</div>
);
};
const actions = createAsyncActions("getText", "setText");
const effects = createEffects(async $ => {
console.log(await actions.getText());
$("onClick").subscribe(() => {
actions.setText("hello world");
});
});
ReactDOM.render(
<App actions={actions} effects={effects} />,
document.getElementById("root")
);
useEva({actions:Object,effects:Function})
It will return the following methods.
|property name
|description
|type
|params
|implementActions
|it used for batch create state actions method,and it will communicate with externally declared actions.
|Function
implementAction(type : String,handler : Function)
|dispatch
|It is used to dispatch custom events.
|Function
dispatch(type:String,..args : any)
|subscription
|It is used to perform side-effect logic.If you set autoRun to false, then you need to call it manually.
|Function
subscription()
connect(options : Object | ReactComponent) : (Target : ReactComponent)=>ReactComponent
The connect's options
|property name
|description
|type
|autoRun
|It is used to auto run the subscription.
|Boolean
The target component will receive the following properties.
|property name
|description
|type
|params
|implementActions
|it used for batch create state actions method,and it will communicate with externally declared actions.
|Function
implementAction(type : String,handler : Function)
|dispatch
|It is used to dispatch custom events.
|Function
dispatch(type:String,..args : any)
|subscription
|It is used to perform side-effect logic.If you set autoRun to false, then you need to call it manually.
|Function
subscription()
|subscribes
|It is the core object of event communication.
|Object
The output component will receive the following properties.
|property name
|description
|type
|params
|actions
|This property is designed to internal and external communication of components.
|Object
|effects
|This property is designed to handle the side effects of components.
|Function
effects(callback : ($ : (type : String, filter : Function)=>Observable)=>{})
createActions(...type : String) : Object
It is used for batch declaration of state actions. (Note: The success of calling actions is that the component has been rendered.)
createAsyncActions(...type : String) : Object
It is used for batch declaration of state actions. (Note: All methods will return a Promise object, and we don't have to wait for the component to render completed when we call actions.)
mergeActions(...actions : Object) : Object
It is used for merge multi actions.
createEffects(callback : ($ : (type : String, filter : Function)=>Observable)=>{}) : Function
It is used to create a side-effect execution environment.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2018 JanryWang
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.