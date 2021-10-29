Simple reusable React error boundary component
React v16 introduced the concept of “error boundaries”.
This component provides a simple and reusable wrapper that you can use to wrap around your components. Any rendering errors in your components hierarchy can then be gracefully handled.
Reading this blog post will help you understand what react-error-boundary does for you: Use react-error-boundary to handle errors in React – How to simplify your React apps by handling React errors effectively with react-error-boundary
This module is distributed via npm which is bundled with node and
should be installed as one of your project's
dependencies:
npm install --save react-error-boundary
The simplest way to use
<ErrorBoundary> is to wrap it around any component
that may throw an error. This will handle errors thrown by that component and
its descendants too.
import {ErrorBoundary} from 'react-error-boundary'
function ErrorFallback({error, resetErrorBoundary}) {
return (
<div role="alert">
<p>Something went wrong:</p>
<pre>{error.message}</pre>
<button onClick={resetErrorBoundary}>Try again</button>
</div>
)
}
const ui = (
<ErrorBoundary
FallbackComponent={ErrorFallback}
onReset={() => {
// reset the state of your app so the error doesn't happen again
}}
>
<ComponentThatMayError />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
You can react to errors (e.g. for logging) by providing an
onError callback:
import {ErrorBoundary} from 'react-error-boundary'
const myErrorHandler = (error: Error, info: {componentStack: string}) => {
// Do something with the error
// E.g. log to an error logging client here
}
const ui = (
<ErrorBoundary FallbackComponent={ErrorFallback} onError={myErrorHandler}>
<ComponentThatMayError />
</ErrorBoundary>,
)
You can also use it as a higher-order component:
import {withErrorBoundary} from 'react-error-boundary'
const ComponentWithErrorBoundary = withErrorBoundary(ComponentThatMayError, {
FallbackComponent: ErrorBoundaryFallbackComponent,
onError(error, info) {
// Do something with the error
// E.g. log to an error logging client here
},
})
const ui = <ComponentWithErrorBoundary />
In the event of an error if you want to recover from that error and allow the user to "try again" or continue with their work, you'll need a way to reset the ErrorBoundary's internal state. You can do this various ways, but here's the most idiomatic approach:
function ErrorFallback({error, resetErrorBoundary}) {
return (
<div role="alert">
<p>Something went wrong:</p>
<pre>{error.message}</pre>
<button onClick={resetErrorBoundary}>Try again</button>
</div>
)
}
function Bomb() {
throw new Error('💥 CABOOM 💥')
}
function App() {
const [explode, setExplode] = React.useState(false)
return (
<div>
<button onClick={() => setExplode(e => !e)}>toggle explode</button>
<ErrorBoundary
FallbackComponent={ErrorFallback}
onReset={() => setExplode(false)}
resetKeys={[explode]}
>
{explode ? <Bomb /> : null}
</ErrorBoundary>
</div>
)
}
So, with this setup, you've got a button which when clicked will trigger an
error. Clicking the button again will trigger a re-render which recovers from
the error (we no longer render the
<Bomb />). We also pass the
resetKeys
prop which is an array of elements for the
ErrorBoundary to check each render
(if there's currently an error state). If any of those elements change between
renders, then the
ErrorBoundary will reset the state which will re-render the
children.
We have the
onReset prop so that if the user clicks the "Try again" button we
have an opportunity to re-initialize our state into a good place before
attempting to re-render the children.
This combination allows us both the opportunity to give the user something specific to do to recover from the error, and recover from the error by interacting with other areas of the app that might fix things for us. It's hard to describe here, but hopefully it makes sense when you apply it to your specific scenario.
ErrorBoundary props
children
This is what you want rendered when everything's working fine. If there's an
error that React can handle within the children of the
ErrorBoundary, the
ErrorBoundary will catch that and allow you to handle it gracefully.
FallbackComponent
This is a component you want rendered in the event of an error. As props it will
be passed the
error and
resetErrorBoundary (which will reset the error
boundary's state when called, useful for a "try again" button when used in
combination with the
onReset prop).
This is required if no
fallback or
fallbackRender prop is provided.
fallbackRender
This is a render-prop based API that allows you to inline your error fallback UI
into the component that's using the
ErrorBoundary. This is useful if you need
access to something that's in the scope of the component you're using.
It will be called with an object that has
error and
resetErrorBoundary:
const ui = (
<ErrorBoundary
fallbackRender={({error, resetErrorBoundary}) => (
<div role="alert">
<div>Oh no</div>
<pre>{error.message}</pre>
<button
onClick={() => {
// this next line is why the fallbackRender is useful
resetComponentState()
// though you could accomplish this with a combination
// of the FallbackCallback and onReset props as well.
resetErrorBoundary()
}}
>
Try again
</button>
</div>
)}
>
<ComponentThatMayError />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
I know what you're thinking: I thought we ditched render props when hooks came around. Unfortunately, the current React Error Boundary API only supports class components at the moment, so render props are the best solution we have to this problem.
This is required if no
FallbackComponent or
fallback prop is provided.
fallback
In the spirit of consistency with the
React.Suspense component, we also
support a simple
fallback prop which you can use for a generic fallback. This
will not be passed any props so you can't show the user anything actually useful
though, so it's not really recommended.
const ui = (
<ErrorBoundary fallback={<div>Oh no</div>}>
<ComponentThatMayError />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
onError
This will be called when there's been an error that the
ErrorBoundary has
handled. It will be called with two arguments:
error,
info.
onReset
This will be called immediately before the
ErrorBoundary resets it's internal
state (which will result in rendering the
children again). You should use this
to ensure that re-rendering the children will not result in a repeat of the same
error happening again.
onReset will be called with whatever
resetErrorBoundary is called with.
Important:
onReset will not be called when reset happens from a change
in
resetKeys. Use
onResetKeysChange for that.
resetKeys
Sometimes an error happens as a result of local state to the component that's
rendering the error. If this is the case, then you can pass
resetKeys which is
an array of values. If the
ErrorBoundary is in an error state, then it will
check these values each render and if they change from one render to the next,
then it will reset automatically (triggering a re-render of the
children).
See the recovery examples above.
onResetKeysChange
This is called when the
resetKeys are changed (triggering a reset of the
ErrorBoundary). It's called with the
prevResetKeys and the
resetKeys.
useErrorHandler(error?: unknown)
React's error boundaries feature is limited in that the boundaries can only handle errors thrown during React's lifecycles. To quote the React docs on Error Boundaries:
Error boundaries do not catch errors for:
- Event handlers (learn more)
- Asynchronous code (e.g. setTimeout or requestAnimationFrame callbacks)
- Server side rendering
- Errors thrown in the error boundary itself (rather than its children)
This means you have to handle those errors yourself, but you probably would like
to reuse the error boundaries you worked hard on creating for those kinds of
errors as well. This is what
useErrorHandler is for.
There are two ways to use
useErrorHandler:
const handleError = useErrorHandler(): call
handleError(theError)
useErrorHandler(error): useful if you are managing the error state yourself
or get it from another hook.
Here's an example:
import { useErrorHandler } from 'react-error-boundary'
function Greeting() {
const [greeting, setGreeting] = React.useState(null)
const handleError = useErrorHandler()
function handleSubmit(event) {
event.preventDefault()
const name = event.target.elements.name.value
fetchGreeting(name).then(
newGreeting => setGreeting(newGreeting),
handleError,
)
}
return greeting ? (
<div>{greeting}</div>
) : (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<label>Name</label>
<input id="name" />
<button type="submit">get a greeting</button>
</form>
)
}
Note, in case it's not clear what's happening here, you could also write
handleSubmitlike this:
function handleSubmit(event) {
event.preventDefault()
const name = event.target.elements.name.value
fetchGreeting(name).then(
newGreeting => setGreeting(newGreeting),
error => handleError(error),
)
}
Alternatively, let's say you're using a hook that gives you the error:
import { useErrorHandler } from 'react-error-boundary'
function Greeting() {
const [name, setName] = React.useState('')
const {greeting, error} = useGreeting(name)
useErrorHandler(error)
function handleSubmit(event) {
event.preventDefault()
const name = event.target.elements.name.value
setName(name)
}
return greeting ? (
<div>{greeting}</div>
) : (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<label>Name</label>
<input id="name" />
<button type="submit">get a greeting</button>
</form>
)
}
In this case, if the
error is ever set to a truthy value, then it will be
propagated to the nearest error boundary.
In either case, you could handle those errors like this:
const ui = (
<ErrorBoundary FallbackComponent={ErrorFallback}>
<Greeting />
</ErrorBoundary>
)
And now that'll handle your runtime errors as well as the async errors in the
fetchGreeting or
useGreeting code.
I used react-error-boundary recently and I must say that this is way easier than other error boundaries. So, we can display a fallback UI as and when we catch an error in the component tree because if we don't do so then the component tree crashes. This is simple than react's own error boundaries that's why I would recommend using it.