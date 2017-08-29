Pure React component which equalizes heights of components.
npm install --save react-equalizer
This is a basic example which equalizes height of child components.
<Equalizer>
<div>Child 1</div>
<div>Child 2</div>
<div>Child 3</div>
</Equalizer>
|Prop
|Default
|Description
|
property
|
height
|
The style property used when setting height. Usually
height,
maxHeight or
minHeight.
|
byRow
|
true
|By default Equalizer will attempt to take into account stacking by matching rows by their window offset.
|
enabled
|
(component, node) => true
|
Takes a function that returns
true or
false and can be used to disable Equalizer. Useful if you want to disable Equalizer when something changes such as window width or height based on a media query..
|
nodes
|
|Function which returns nodes to equalize. By default Equalizer only measures the heights of its direct descendants.
<Equalizer
byRow={false}
property="maxHeight"
enabled={() => window.matchMedia("(min-width: 400px)").matches}>
<div>Child 1</div>
<div>Child 2</div>
<div>Child 3</div>
</Equalizer>
This can be useful if you want to equalize components other than direct descendants.
class MyComponent extends Component {
getNodes(equalizerComponent, equalizerElement) {
return = [
this.refs.node1,
this.refs.node2,
this.refs.node3
]
}
render() {
return(
<Equalizer nodes={this.getNodes.bind(this)}>
<div ref="node1"></div>
<div>
<div ref="node2"></div>
</div>
<div ref="node3"></div>
</Equalizer>
)
}
}
http://jsbin.com/ceyumumuye/edit?js,output
Grab the latest source and in the project directory run:
npm install
npm test