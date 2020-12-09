openbase logo
res

react-epic-spinners

by Bond
0.5.0 (see all)

Reusable react components for epic-spinners

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

307

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React Loading Spinner

Readme

React Epic Spinners

npm version license Vulnerability status

This library is the React implementation of Vue epic-spinners by EpicMax

Epic Spinners with Bit - Disocver, play and install spinners. scope preview

Installation

Using NPM

npm install react-epic-spinners

Or Yarn

yarn add react-epic-spinners

Demo

An online demo is available here

Usage

All components accept the following props

  • size [number]: (optional) specifies how large the spinner should be rendered
  • color [string]: (optional) defaults to #fff. Specifies the color of the spinner.
  • animationDelay [number]: (optional) specifies the timing of the spinner animation. Lower numbers mean the animations restart faster.
  • className [string]: (optional) add any additional class you want to the component
  • style [object]: (optional) a react component style object to additionally style the component

Examples

import { AtomSpinner } from 'react-epic-spinners'

// In your render function or SFC return
<AtomSpinner color="red">

Components

All components are named exports of the package.

import { ... } from 'react-epic-spinners'

Known Issues

Because of some bugs with flexbox on Firefox, the following components may not render properly

  • ScalingSquaresSpinner
  • SwappingSquaresSpinner
  • TrinityRingsSpinner

If you know a fix for it, please send a PR :)

License

MIT.

