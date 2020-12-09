React Epic Spinners

This library is the React implementation of Vue epic-spinners by EpicMax

Epic Spinners with Bit - Disocver, play and install spinners.

Installation

Using NPM

npm install react-epic-spinners

Or Yarn

yarn add react-epic-spinners

Demo

An online demo is available here

Usage

All components accept the following props

size [number] : (optional) specifies how large the spinner should be rendered

: (optional) specifies how large the spinner should be rendered color [string] : (optional) defaults to #fff . Specifies the color of the spinner.

: (optional) defaults to . Specifies the color of the spinner. animationDelay [number] : (optional) specifies the timing of the spinner animation. Lower numbers mean the animations restart faster.

: (optional) specifies the timing of the spinner animation. Lower numbers mean the animations restart faster. className [string] : (optional) add any additional class you want to the component

: (optional) add any additional class you want to the component style [object] : (optional) a react component style object to additionally style the component

Examples

import { AtomSpinner } from 'react-epic-spinners' <AtomSpinner color= "red" >

Components

All components are named exports of the package.

import { ... } from 'react-epic-spinners'

Known Issues

Because of some bugs with flexbox on Firefox, the following components may not render properly

ScalingSquaresSpinner

SwappingSquaresSpinner

TrinityRingsSpinner

If you know a fix for it, please send a PR :)

License

MIT.