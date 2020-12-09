This library is the React implementation of Vue epic-spinners by EpicMax
Epic Spinners with Bit - Disocver, play and install spinners.
Using NPM
npm install react-epic-spinners
Or Yarn
yarn add react-epic-spinners
An online demo is available here
All components accept the following props
size
[number]: (optional) specifies how large the spinner should be rendered
color
[string]: (optional) defaults to
#fff. Specifies the color of the spinner.
animationDelay
[number]: (optional) specifies the timing of the spinner animation. Lower numbers mean the animations restart faster.
className
[string]: (optional) add any additional class you want to the component
style
[object]: (optional) a react component style object to additionally style the component
import { AtomSpinner } from 'react-epic-spinners'
// In your render function or SFC return
<AtomSpinner color="red">
All components are named exports of the package.
import { ... } from 'react-epic-spinners'
Because of some bugs with
flexbox on Firefox, the following components may not render properly
If you know a fix for it, please send a PR :)
MIT.