@0y0/use-reducer-x is an alternative to
React.useReducer that accepts middlewares to do some cool things before and after dispatch.
Inspired by Redux Middleware.
import useReducerX from '@0y0/use-reducer-x'
function App() {
const middlewares = [
({ getState, dispatch }) => next => action => {
// do something before dispatch...
next(action)
// do something after dispatch...
}
]
const [state, dispatch] = useReducerX(reducer, initialState, middlewares)
// ...
}
npm install @0y0/use-reducer-x --save
import React from 'react'
import useReducerX from '@0y0/use-reducer-x'
import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk'
function logMiddleware({ getState }) {
return next => action => {
console.log('Prev State:', getState())
console.log('Action:', action)
next(action)
console.log('Next State:', getState())
}
}
function gaMiddleware({ getState }) {
return next => action => {
window.ga && window.ga('send', 'event', 'Action', action.type)
next(action)
}
}
function useAppReducer(reducer, inititalState) {
return useReducerX(reducer, inititalState, [
thunkMiddleware,
logMiddleware,
gaMiddleware
])
}
function counterReducer(state, action) {
switch (action.type) {
case '+1': return { count: state.count + 1 }
case '-1': return { count: state.count - 1 }
case '0': return { count: 0 }
default: return state
}
}
function resetCounterAfter1Second() {
return dispatch => setTimeout(() => { dispatch({ type: '0' }) }, 1000)
}
function App() {
const [state, dispatch] = useAppReducer(counterReducer, 0)
return (
<React.Fragment>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: '+1' })}>+</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch(resetCounterAfter1Second())}>Reset</button>
<button onClick={() => dispatch({ type: '-1' })}>-</button>
<br />
Count: {state.count}
</React.Fragment>
)
}
Try the demo in codesanbox.