@0y0/use-reducer-x is an alternative to React.useReducer that accepts middlewares to do some cool things before and after dispatch.

Inspired by Redux Middleware.

3-second quick look

import useReducerX from '@0y0/use-reducer-x' function App ( ) { const middlewares = [ ( { getState, dispatch } ) => next => action => { next(action) } ] const [state, dispatch] = useReducerX(reducer, initialState, middlewares) }

Installation

npm install @0y0/use-reducer-x --save

Real-world Usage

import React from 'react' import useReducerX from '@0y0/use-reducer-x' import thunkMiddleware from 'redux-thunk' function logMiddleware ( { getState } ) { return next => action => { console .log( 'Prev State:' , getState()) console .log( 'Action:' , action) next(action) console .log( 'Next State:' , getState()) } } function gaMiddleware ( { getState } ) { return next => action => { window .ga && window .ga( 'send' , 'event' , 'Action' , action.type) next(action) } } function useAppReducer ( reducer, inititalState ) { return useReducerX(reducer, inititalState, [ thunkMiddleware, logMiddleware, gaMiddleware ]) } function counterReducer ( state, action ) { switch (action.type) { case '+1' : return { count : state.count + 1 } case '-1' : return { count : state.count - 1 } case '0' : return { count : 0 } default : return state } } function resetCounterAfter1Second ( ) { return dispatch => setTimeout( () => { dispatch({ type : '0' }) }, 1000 ) } function App ( ) { const [state, dispatch] = useAppReducer(counterReducer, 0 ) return ( < React.Fragment > < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: '+1' })}>+ </ button > < button onClick = {() => dispatch(resetCounterAfter1Second())}>Reset </ button > < button onClick = {() => dispatch({ type: '-1' })}>- </ button > < br /> Count: {state.count} </ React.Fragment > ) }

Try the demo in codesanbox.

License

MIT