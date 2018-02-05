# In your express app, react-engine needs to be installed alongside react/react-dom (react-router is optional)
$ npm install react-engine react react-dom react-router --save
var Express = require('express');
var ReactEngine = require('react-engine');
var app = Express();
// create an engine instance
var engine = ReactEngine.server.create({
/*
see the complete server options spec here:
https://github.com/paypal/react-engine#server-options-spec
*/
});
// set the engine
app.engine('.jsx', engine);
// set the view directory
app.set('views', __dirname + '/views');
// set jsx or js as the view engine
// (without this you would need to supply the extension to res.render())
// ex: res.render('index.jsx') instead of just res.render('index').
app.set('view engine', 'jsx');
// finally, set the custom view
app.set('view', require('react-engine/lib/expressView'));
{
"express": {
"view engine": "jsx",
"view": "require:react-engine/lib/expressView",
},
"view engines": {
"jsx": {
"module": "react-engine/lib/server",
"renderer": {
"method": "create",
"arguments": [{
/*
see the complete server options spec here:
https://github.com/paypal/react-engine#server-options-spec
*/
}]
}
}
}
}
Pass in a JavaScript object as options to the react-engine's server engine create method.
The options object should contain the mandatory
routes property with the route definition.
Additionally, it can contain the following optional properties,
docType: \ - a string that can be used as a doctype (Default:
<!DOCTYPE html>).
(docType might not make sense if you are rendering partials/sub page components, in that case you can pass an empty string as docType)
routesFilePath: \ - path for the file that contains the react router routes.
react-engine uses this behind the scenes to reload the routes file in
cases where express's app property
view cache is false, this way you don't need to restart the server every time a change is made in the view files or routes file.
renderOptionsKeysToFilter: \ - an array of keys that need to be filtered out from the data object that gets fed into the react component for rendering. more info
performanceCollector: \ - to collects perf stats
scriptLocation: \ - where in the HTML you want the client data (i.e.
<script>var __REACT_ENGINE__ = ... </script>) to be appended (Default:
body).
If the value is undefined or set to
body the script is placed before the
</body> tag.
The only other value is
head which appends the script before the
</head> tag.
staticMarkup: \ - a boolean that indicates if render components without React data attributes and client data. (Default:
false). This is useful if you want to render simple static page, as stripping away the extra React attributes and client data can save lots of bytes.
scriptType: \ - a string that can be used as the type for the script (if it is included, which is only if staticMarkup is false). (Default:
application/json).
var data = {}; // your data model
// for a simple react view rendering
res.render(viewName, data);
// for react-router rendering
// pass in the `url` and react-engine
// will run the react-router behind the scenes.
res.render(req.url, data);
// assuming we use a module bundler like `webpack` or `browserify`
var client = require('react-engine/lib/client');
// finally, boot whenever your app is ready
// example:
document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function onLoad() {
// `onBoot` - Function (optional)
// returns data that was used
// during rendering as the first argument
// the second argument is the `history` object that was created behind the scenes
// (only available while using react-router)
client.boot(/* client options object */, function onBoot(data, history) {
});
};
// if the data is needed before booting on
// client, call `data` function anytime to get it.
// example:
var data = client.data();
Pass in a JavaScript object as options to the react-engine's client boot function. It can contain the following properties,
routes : required - Object - the route definition file.
viewResolver : required - Function - a function that react-engine needs to resolve the view file.
an example of the viewResolver can be found here.
mountNode : optional - HTMLDOMNode - supply a HTML DOM Node to mount the server rendered component in the case of partial/non-full page rendering.
history : optional - Object - supply any custom history object to be used by the react-router.
The actual data that gets fed into the component for rendering is the
renderOptions object that express generates.
If you don't want to pass all that data, you can pass in an array of object keys or dot-lookup paths that react-engine can filter out from the
renderOptions object before passing it into the component for rendering.
// example of using `renderOptionsKeysToFilter` to filter `renderOptions` keys
var engine = ReactEngine.server.create({
renderOptionsKeysToFilter: [
'mySensitiveData',
'somearrayAtIndex[3].deeply.nested'
],
routes: require(path.join(__dirname + './reactRoutes'))
});
Notes:
renderOptionsKeysToFilter will be used with lodash.unset, so they can be either plain object keys for first-level properties of
renderOptions, or dot-separated "lookup paths" as shown in the
lodash.unset documentation. Use these lookup paths to filter out nested sub-properties.
renderOptions no matter whether
renderOptionsKeysToFilter is configured or not.
settings
enrouten
_locals
While using react-router, it matches the url to a component based on the app's defined routes. react-engine captures the redirects and not-found cases that are encountered while trying to run the react-router's match function on the server side.
To handle the above during the lifecycle of a request, add an error type check in your express error middleware. The following are the three types of error that get thrown by react-engine:
|Error Type
|Description
|MATCH_REDIRECT**
|indicates that the url matched to a redirection
|MATCH_NOT_FOUND
|indicates that the url did not match to any component
|MATCH_INTERNAL_ERROR
|indicates that react-router encountered an internal error
** for MATCH_REDIRECT error,
redirectLocation property of the err has the new redirection location
// example express error middleware
app.use(function(err, req, res, next) {
console.error(err);
// http://expressjs.com/en/guide/error-handling.html
if (res.headersSent) {
return next(err);
}
if (err._type && err._type === ReactEngine.reactRouterServerErrors.MATCH_REDIRECT) {
return res.redirect(302, err.redirectLocation);
}
else if (err._type && err._type === ReactEngine.reactRouterServerErrors.MATCH_NOT_FOUND) {
return res.status(404).send('Route Not Found!');
}
else {
// for ReactEngine.reactRouterServerErrors.MATCH_INTERNAL_ERROR or
// any other error we just send the error message back
return res.status(500).send(err.message);
}
});
There is a Yeoman generator available to create a new express or KrakenJS application which uses react-engine: generator-react-engine.
Pass in a function to the
performanceCollector property to collect the
stats
object for every render.
stats
The object that contains the stats info for each render by react-engine. It has the below properties.
name - Name of the template or the url in case of react router rendering.
startTime - The start time of render.
endTime - The completion time of render.
duration - The duration taken to render (in milliseconds).
// example
function collector(stats) {
console.log(stats);
}
var engine = require('react-engine').server.create({
routes: './routes.jsx'
performanceCollector: collector
});
react-engine-props
view cache app property is false (mostly in non-production environments), views are automatically reloaded before render. So there is no need to restart the server for seeing the changes.
js as the engine if you decide not to write your react views in
jsx.
_locals, which will be added in
script tag that gets injected into the server rendered pages, like
res.locals.nonce = 'nonce value'