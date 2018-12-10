A tiny library to use emojis in React
emojify() or component:
<Emojify>
npm install --save react-emojione
# clone repo
git clone ...
# get dependencies
yarn
# start dev-server
yarn start
import {emojify} from 'react-emojione';
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
{emojify('Easy! :wink: 😸 :D ^__^')}
</div>,
document.body
);
import Emojify from 'react-emojione';
ReactDOM.render(
<Emojify>
<span>Easy! :wink:</span>
<span>😸 :D ^__^</span>
</Emojify>,
document.body
);
import {emojify} from 'react-emojione';
const options = {
convertShortnames: true,
convertUnicode: true,
convertAscii: true,
style: {
backgroundImage: 'url("/path/to/your/emojione.sprites.png")',
height: 32,
margin: 4,
},
// this click handler will be set on every emoji
onClick: event => alert(event.target.title)
};
ReactDOM.render(
<div>
{emojify('Easy! :wink: 😸 :D ^__^', options)}
</div>,
document.body
);
Simply pass options as props
import Emojify from 'react-emojione';
ReactDOM.render(
<Emojify style={{height: 32, width: 32}} onClick={e => alert(e.target.title)}>
<span>Easy! :wink:</span>
<span>😸 :D ^__^</span>
</Emojify>,
document.body
);
Some notes about the
<Emojify> component:
<span>
You can also render to unicode (instead of react elements) using the
output option
import {emojify} from 'react-emojione';
emojify('Easy! :wink: :D ^__^', {output: 'unicode'});
// Easy! 😉 😃 😄
MIT
Emoji provided free by http://emojione.com