A tiny library to use emojis in React

Features

Updated to emojione v3.1.2

Dependency free!

Can be used as function: emojify() or component: <Emojify>

or component: Converts :shortnames:, unicode and ASCII smileys

Copy-paste friendly

Sprite mode (the only supported mode for now)

Configurable styles and options

Easy!

Demo

Live demo

Install

npm install --save react-emojione

Development / Run demo

git clone ... yarn yarn start

Basic usage (function)

import {emojify} from 'react-emojione' ; ReactDOM.render( < div > {emojify('Easy! :wink: 😸 :D ^__^')} </ div > , document .body );

Basic usage (component)

import Emojify from 'react-emojione' ; ReactDOM.render( < Emojify > < span > Easy! :wink: </ span > < span > 😸 :D ^__^ </ span > </ Emojify > , document .body );

Advanced usage (function)

import {emojify} from 'react-emojione' ; const options = { convertShortnames : true , convertUnicode : true , convertAscii : true , style : { backgroundImage : 'url("/path/to/your/emojione.sprites.png")' , height : 32 , margin : 4 , }, onClick : event => alert(event.target.title) }; ReactDOM.render( < div > {emojify('Easy! :wink: 😸 :D ^__^', options)} </ div > , document .body );

Advanced usage (component)

Simply pass options as props

import Emojify from 'react-emojione' ; ReactDOM.render( < Emojify style = {{height: 32 , width: 32 }} onClick = {e => alert(e.target.title)}> < span > Easy! :wink: </ span > < span > 😸 :D ^__^ </ span > </ Emojify > , document .body );

Some notes about the <Emojify> component:

If it has a single child, it won't be wrapped

Otherwise it will be wrapped with a <span>

Output

You can also render to unicode (instead of react elements) using the output option

import {emojify} from 'react-emojione' ; emojify( 'Easy! :wink: :D ^__^' , { output : 'unicode' });

License

MIT

Emoji provided free by http://emojione.com