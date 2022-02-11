Normalize and render emoji's the way your users expect.

Supports unicode emoji characters

Supports emoticons such as :) :x :/

Supports slack-style emoji names such as :smile:

Choose between native, twemoji, emojione or custom image sets.

Add custom styles when text contains only emoji (to make it bigger, of course)

Live Demo on CodeSandbox

Installation

Install with your favorite package manager:

npm install react-emoji-render --save

yarn add react-emoji-render

Basic Usage

By default the component will normalize all of the different emoji notations to native unicode characters.

import Emoji from "react-emoji-render" ; < Emoji text = "This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" /> ;

Twemoji

Twemoji is an emoji set designed by Twitter, you can use the included Twemoji component to render emoji images in this style.

import { Twemoji } from 'react-emoji-render' ; <Twemoji text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" /> // or, for svg images: <Twemoji svg text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />

Emojione

Emojione is a great looking open source emoji set, you can use the included Emojione component to render emoji images in this style.

import { Emojione } from 'react-emoji-render' ; <Emojione text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" /> // or, for svg images: <Emojione svg text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" /> // or, for Emojione v4 <EmojioneV4 text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" /> // note: only png supported --> // https://github.com/emojione/emojione-assets/issues/2 // in v4 size prop can be set at 32, 64 (default) or 128 <EmojioneV4 size={32} text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />

Advanced Usage

Only Emoji

The className passed as the onlyEmojiClassName prop is added when the provided text contains only three or less emoji characters. This allows you to add custom styles in this scenario. For example:

<Emoji text= ":+1:" onlyEmojiClassName= "make-emojis-large" />

Array Output

If you want to do further processing on the output, for example parsing HTML then it may be useful to not have the normalized emojis be wrapped in a component.

import { toArray } from "react-emoji-render" ; const content = toArray( "This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" );

Then, for example, you can parse all the text and emojis in a single string like the following:

const parseEmojis = value => { const emojisArray = toArray(value); const newValue = emojisArray.reduce( ( previous, current ) => { if ( typeof current === "string" ) { return previous + current; } return previous + current.props.children; }, "" ); return newValue; }; parseEmojis( ":)hello" );

Custom Images

If you wish to use a custom emoji set / location then you can pass options into the props. One way to achive this is to create a wrapping component which provides your options and exposes a new component, something like:

import Emoji from "react-emoji-render" ; function MyEmojiRenderer ( { children, ...rest } ) { const options = { baseUrl : "https://mycustom.cdn.com/emojis/" , ext : "svg" , }; return < Emoji options = {options} { ...rest } /> ; }

You can then use the new component:

<MyEmojiRenderer text= "This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />

Contributing

Emojis and aliases

If our dataset is missing some emoji, please open an issue specifying which one is missing. The library has a package script ( yarn update-aliases ) that makes it easy to update with the latest emojis at any time. You can directly do it yourself and open a PR as well.

If you would like to add a new alias to an existing emoji, please find the emoji in our custom aliases file and add the alias to its array of aliases. If you have found a source of aliases that is being actively maintained and you would like to add it, please open an issue to discuss it.