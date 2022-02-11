Normalize and render emoji's the way your users expect.
:smile:
Install with your favorite package manager:
npm install react-emoji-render --save
yarn add react-emoji-render
By default the component will normalize all of the different emoji notations to native unicode characters.
import Emoji from "react-emoji-render";
<Emoji text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />;
Twemoji is an emoji set designed by Twitter,
you can use the included
Twemoji component to render emoji images in this style.
import { Twemoji } from 'react-emoji-render';
<Twemoji text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
// or, for svg images:
<Twemoji svg text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
Emojione is a great looking open source emoji set,
you can use the included
Emojione component to render emoji images in this style.
import { Emojione } from 'react-emoji-render';
<Emojione text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
// or, for svg images:
<Emojione svg text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
// or, for Emojione v4
<EmojioneV4 text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
// note: only png supported -->
// https://github.com/emojione/emojione-assets/issues/2
// in v4 size prop can be set at 32, 64 (default) or 128
<EmojioneV4 size={32} text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
The className passed as the
onlyEmojiClassName prop is added when the provided
text contains only three or less emoji characters. This allows you to add custom
styles in this scenario. For example:
<Emoji text=":+1:" onlyEmojiClassName="make-emojis-large" />
If you want to do further processing on the output, for example parsing HTML then it may be useful to not have the normalized emojis be wrapped in a component.
import { toArray } from "react-emoji-render";
// content is an array of text and emoji components, you can now loop through this
// array and perform further processing. Avoid using `dangerouslySetInnerHTML`!
const content = toArray(
"This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)"
);
Then, for example, you can parse all the text and emojis in a single string like the following:
const parseEmojis = value => {
const emojisArray = toArray(value);
// toArray outputs React elements for emojis and strings for other
const newValue = emojisArray.reduce((previous, current) => {
if (typeof current === "string") {
return previous + current;
}
return previous + current.props.children;
}, "");
return newValue;
};
parseEmojis(":)hello"); // => "😃hello"
If you wish to use a custom emoji set / location then you can pass options into the props. One way to achive this is to create a wrapping component which provides your options and exposes a new component, something like:
import Emoji from "react-emoji-render";
function MyEmojiRenderer({ children, ...rest }) {
const options = {
baseUrl: "https://mycustom.cdn.com/emojis/",
ext: "svg",
};
return <Emoji options={options} {...rest} />;
}
You can then use the new component:
<MyEmojiRenderer text="This ❤️ sentence includes :+1: a variety of emoji types :)" />
If our dataset is missing some emoji, please open an issue specifying which one is missing. The library has a package script (
yarn update-aliases) that makes it easy to update with the latest emojis at any time. You can directly do it yourself and open a PR as well.
If you would like to add a new alias to an existing emoji, please find the emoji in our custom aliases file and add the alias to its array of aliases. If you have found a source of aliases that is being actively maintained and you would like to add it, please open an issue to discuss it.