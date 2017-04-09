An emoji mixin for React
react@0.13.x and react@0.14.x both can be used <= react-emoji@0.4.x.
However, test code depends on react@0.14.x, it's internal though.
npm i react-emoji
# or
bower i react-emoji # `window.ReactEmoji` is available
let App = React.createClass({
getDefaultProps() {
return {
text: "foo bar :100: :)",
};
},
mixins: [
ReactEmoji
],
render() {
return (
<div>
<span>{ this.emojify(this.props.text) }</span>
<span>{ ReactEmoji.emojify(this.props.text) }</span> // or can be used no mixin way
</div>
);
}
});
All options are optional.
|Properties
|Description
|Default
|Type
|useEmoticon
|Use emoticon or not
|true
|Boolean
|emojiType
|twemoji or emojione are available
|twemoji
|String
|host
|Custom host
|""
|String
|path
|Custom path
|""
|String
|ext
|asset ext. svg or png are available
|svg
|String
|attributes
|Attributes such as className or onClick
|{width: '20px', height: '20px'}
|Object
|singleEmoji
|Show single emoji (either of annotation or emoticon), use this option if input is limited to render single emoji, this is slightly faster
|false
|Boolean
|strict
|Throw an error if annotation is not in dict, it's handy if emoji input is not from end user
|false
|Boolean
In tandem with react-autolink.
$ npm i
$ npm start # => http://0.0.0.0:8080
$ npm test
MIT