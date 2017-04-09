An emoji mixin for React

Features

Switchble emoji assets (twemoji or Emoji One)

Supports emoticons such as :) :(

Compatible React Versions

react@0.13.x and react@0.14.x both can be used <= react-emoji@0.4.x.

However, test code depends on react@0.14.x, it's internal though.

Demo

banyan.github.io/react-emoji

Install

npm i react-emoji or bower i react-emoji # `window.ReactEmoji` is available

Usage

let App = React.createClass({ getDefaultProps() { return { text : "foo bar :100: :)" , }; }, mixins : [ ReactEmoji ], render() { return ( < div > < span > { this.emojify(this.props.text) } </ span > < span > { ReactEmoji.emojify(this.props.text) } </ span > // or can be used no mixin way </ div > ); } });

API

Default options

All options are optional.

Properties Description Default Type useEmoticon Use emoticon or not true Boolean emojiType twemoji or emojione are available twemoji String host Custom host "" String path Custom path "" String ext asset ext. svg or png are available svg String attributes Attributes such as className or onClick {width: '20px', height: '20px'} Object singleEmoji Show single emoji (either of annotation or emoticon), use this option if input is limited to render single emoji, this is slightly faster false Boolean strict Throw an error if annotation is not in dict, it's handy if emoji input is not from end user false Boolean

Tips

In tandem with react-autolink.

Development

Dependency

npm i

Run

npm start

Test

npm test

License

MIT