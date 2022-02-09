The excellent drag-n-drop email editor by Unlayer as a React.js wrapper component. This is the most powerful and developer friendly visual email builder for your app.
|Video Overview
|Watch video overview: https://youtu.be/MIWhX-NF3j8
Check out the live demo here: http://react-email-editor-demo.netlify.com/ (Source Code)
Here's a blog post with a quickstart guide: https://medium.com/unlayer-blog/creating-a-drag-n-drop-email-editor-with-react-db1e9eb42386
The easiest way to use React Email Editor is to install it from NPM and include it in your own React build process.
npm install react-email-editor --save
Require the EmailEditor component and render it with JSX:
import React, { useRef } from 'react';
import { render } from 'react-dom';
import EmailEditor from 'react-email-editor';
const App = (props) => {
const emailEditorRef = useRef(null);
const exportHtml = () => {
emailEditorRef.current.editor.exportHtml((data) => {
const { design, html } = data;
console.log('exportHtml', html);
});
};
const onLoad = () => {
// editor instance is created
// you can load your template here;
// const templateJson = {};
// emailEditorRef.current.editor.loadDesign(templateJson);
}
const onReady = () => {
// editor is ready
console.log('onReady');
};
return (
<div>
<div>
<button onClick={exportHtml}>Export HTML</button>
</div>
<EmailEditor ref={emailEditorRef} onLoad={onLoad} onReady={onReady} />
</div>
);
};
render(<App />, document.getElementById('app'));
|method
|params
|description
|loadDesign
Object data
|Takes the design JSON and loads it in the editor
|saveDesign
Function callback
|Returns the design JSON in a callback function
|exportHtml
Function callback
|Returns the design HTML and JSON in a callback function
See the example source for a reference implementation.
editorId
String HTML div id of the container where the editor will be embedded (optional)
style
Object style object for the editor container (default {})
minHeight
String minimum height to initialize the editor with (default 500px)
onLoad
Function called when the editor instance is created
onReady
Function called when the editor has finished loading
options
Object options passed to the Unlayer editor instance (default {})
tools
Object configuration for the built-in and custom tools (default {})
appearance
Object configuration for appearance and theme (default {})
projectId
Integer Unlayer project ID (optional)
See the Unlayer Docs for all available options.
Custom tools can help you add your own content blocks to the editor. Every application is different and needs different tools to reach it's full potential. Learn More
You can submit new language translations by creating a PR on this GitHub repo: https://github.com/unlayer/translations. Translations managed by PhraseApp
Copyright (c) 2021 Unlayer. MIT Licensed.