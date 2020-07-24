React Email Autocomplete

An autocomplete React component for email fields inspired by Auto-Email JQuery plugin.

Demo

Here you can see component demo and functionality.

Usage

To use this component, you should install it by npm:

npm install react-email-autocomplete --save-dev

And then use the component like bellow example(Bootstrap control):

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Email from 'react-email-autocomplete' ; class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = "eac-input" > Email address </ label > < Email className = "form-control" placeholder = "Enter email" /> </ div > ) } } export default App;

Also you can pass a list as your custom domains:

class App extends Component { render() { const customDomains = [ 'yourdomain.com' , 'yourdomain2.com' , 'gmail.com' , 'yahoo.com' ] return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = "eac-input" > Email address </ label > < Email className = "form-control" placeholder = "Enter email" domains = {customDomains}/ > </ div > ) } }

If you want to use it with Formik you just need to add the onChange prop

class App extends Component { render() { return ( < div className = "form-group" > < label htmlFor = "eac-input" > Email address </ label > < Formik > {(props) => { const { handleSubmit, handleBlur, } = props; return ( < form onSubmit = {handleSubmit} > < Email onBlur = {handleBlur} name = "email" value = {values.email} onChange = {handleChange} // The Formik custom onChange /> </ form > ); }} </ Formik > </ div > ) }

License