An autocomplete React component for email fields inspired by
Auto-Email JQuery plugin.
Here you can see component demo and functionality.
To use this component, you should install it by npm:
npm install react-email-autocomplete --save-dev
And then use the component like bellow example(Bootstrap control):
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Email from 'react-email-autocomplete';
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label>
<Email className="form-control" placeholder="Enter email"/>
</div>
)
}
}
export default App;
Also you can pass a list as your custom domains:
class App extends Component {
render() {
const customDomains = ['yourdomain.com', 'yourdomain2.com', 'gmail.com', 'yahoo.com']
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label>
<Email className="form-control" placeholder="Enter email" domains={customDomains}/>
</div>
)
}
}
If you want to use it with Formik you just need to add the onChange prop
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<div className="form-group">
<label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label>
<Formik>
{(props) => {
const {
handleSubmit,
handleBlur,
} = props;
return (
<form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
<Email
onBlur={handleBlur}
name="email"
value={values.email}
onChange={handleChange} //The Formik custom onChange
/>
</form>
);
}}
</Formik>
</div>
)
}
This software is released under the
MIT License.