rea

react-email-autocomplete

by Masoud Ghorbani
1.3.4

Autocomplete React component for email fields

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Autocomplete

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Email Autocomplete

GitHub stars NPM Version License | MIT Travis CI Master branch

An autocomplete React component for email fields inspired by Auto-Email JQuery plugin.

Demo

Here you can see component demo and functionality.

Usage

To use this component, you should install it by npm:

npm install react-email-autocomplete --save-dev

And then use the component like bellow example(Bootstrap control):

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import Email from 'react-email-autocomplete';

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div className="form-group">
        <label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label> 
        <Email className="form-control" placeholder="Enter email"/>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

export default App;

Also you can pass a list as your custom domains:

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    const customDomains = ['yourdomain.com', 'yourdomain2.com', 'gmail.com', 'yahoo.com']
    return (
      <div className="form-group">
        <label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label> 
        <Email className="form-control" placeholder="Enter email" domains={customDomains}/>
      </div>
    )
  }
}

If you want to use it with Formik you just need to add the onChange prop

class App extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <div className="form-group">
        <label htmlFor="eac-input">Email address</label>
        <Formik>
          {(props) => {
            const {
              handleSubmit,
              handleBlur,
            } = props;
            return (
              <form onSubmit={handleSubmit}>
                <Email
                  onBlur={handleBlur}
                  name="email"
                  value={values.email}
                  onChange={handleChange} //The Formik custom onChange
                  />
              </form>
            );
          }}
        </Formik>
      </div>
    )
  }

License

This software is released under the MIT License.

