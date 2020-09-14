Demo

View Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-ellipsis-text

API

EllipsisText

Props

EllipsisText.propTypes = { text : PropTypes.string.isRequired, length : PropTypes.number.isRequired, tail : PropTypes.string, tailClassName : PropTypes.string, tooltip : PropTypes.shape({ copyOnClick : PropTypes.bool, onAppear : PropTypes.func, onDisapepear : PropTypes.func }) };

text : Text to display

length : Max length of text

tail : Trailing string (Default '...')

tailClassName : Trailing string element's class name

tooltip : Tooltip will be display when supplied

tooltip.clipboard : Original text will be copied into clipboard when tooltip is clicked.

tooltip.onAppear : Called when tooltip is shown.

tooltip.onDisapepear : Called when tooltip is hidden.

Usage example

; import React from "react" ; import EllipsisText from "react-ellipsis-text" ; window .React = React; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); } render() { return ( < div > < EllipsisText text = { " 1234567890 "} length = { " 5 "} /> </ div > ); } } React.render( < App /> , document.getElementById("out")); // It will be // < div > // < span > < span > 12 </ sapn > < span class = 'more' > ... </ span > </ span > // </ div > //

See example

npm install npm run start:example

Tests

npm run test : local

License