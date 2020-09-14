openbase logo
react-ellipsis-text

by mobilusoss
1.2.1 (see all)

React text ellipsify component

Readme

react-ellipsis-text Build Status npm version codebeat badge FOSSA Status codecov

NPM

Demo

View Demo

Installation

npm install --save react-ellipsis-text

API

EllipsisText

Props

EllipsisText.propTypes = {
  text: PropTypes.string.isRequired,
  length: PropTypes.number.isRequired,
  tail: PropTypes.string,
  tailClassName: PropTypes.string,
  tooltip: PropTypes.shape({
    copyOnClick: PropTypes.bool,
    onAppear: PropTypes.func,
    onDisapepear: PropTypes.func
  })
};

  • text: Text to display

  • length: Max length of text

  • tail: Trailing string (Default '...')

  • tailClassName: Trailing string element's class name

  • tooltip: Tooltip will be display when supplied

  • tooltip.clipboard: Original text will be copied into clipboard when tooltip is clicked.

  • tooltip.onAppear: Called when tooltip is shown.

  • tooltip.onDisapepear: Called when tooltip is hidden.

Usage example

"use strict";

import React from "react";
import EllipsisText from "react-ellipsis-text";

//allow react dev tools work
window.React = React;

class App extends React.Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <EllipsisText text={"1234567890"} length={"5"} />
      </div>
    );
  }
}

React.render(<App />, document.getElementById("out"));

// It will be
// <div>
//   <span><span>12</sapn><span class='more'>...</span></span>
//  </div>
//

See example

npm install
npm run start:example

Tests

npm run test:local

License

FOSSA Status

