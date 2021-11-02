A react hook to use the scroll information of an element.
npm install react-element-scroll-hook
// Import the hook
import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook';
function Mycomponent(props) {
// Initialize the hook
const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo();
// Use the scrollInfo at will
console.log(scrollInfo);
// use setRef to indicate the element you want to monitor
return (
<div id="content" ref={setRef}>
{props.children}
</div>
);
}
When using this hook, you'll get an object containing the scroll data. It has two keys,
x and
y, each of them contain the following keys:
null if there's no scroll
For the y axis, className can take 4 values:
scroll-top,
scroll-middle-y,
scroll-bottom, and
no-scroll-y.
For the x axis, the values are:
scroll-left,
scroll-middle-x,
scroll-right, and
no-scroll-x.
{
x: {
percentage: 0.5,
value: 120,
total: 240,
className: 'scroll-middle-x',
direction: 1
},
y: {
percentage: 1,
value: 200,
total: 200,
className: 'scroll-bottom',
direction: -1
}
}
In this basic example, we'll add the scroll Y className to a component, to later style it with CSS based on weather it's scrolle or not.
// Import the hook
import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook';
function Mycomponent(props) {
// Initialize the hook
const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo();
return (
<div id="content" ref={setRef} className={scrollInfo.y.className}>
{props.children}
</div>
);
}
If you also need to access the monitored element, you can use the third constant returned by
useScrollInfo:
function Mycomponent(props) {
// Initialize the hook
const [scrollInfo, setRef, ref] = useScrollInfo();
// Do something with the element
console.log(ref.current);
return (
<div id="content" ref={setRef}>
{props.children}
</div>
);
}
This should work out of the box on all major browser, including Edge. However, it uses ResizeObserver to work completely flawless. If you want it to work on older browsers properly when the element is resized (but the viewport isn't), you'll need a ResizeObserver polyfill.