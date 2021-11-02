A react hook to use the scroll information of an element.

Install

npm install react-element-scroll-hook

Usage

import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook' ; function Mycomponent ( props ) { const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo(); console .log(scrollInfo); return ( < div id = "content" ref = {setRef} > {props.children} </ div > ); }

scrollInfo object

When using this hook, you'll get an object containing the scroll data. It has two keys, x and y , each of them contain the following keys:

value: amount of pixels scrolled

total: amount of pixels that can be scrolled

percentage: a value from 0 to 1 or null if there's no scroll

if there's no scroll className: a string to identify the state of the scroll

direction: the direction of the last scroll: 1 for down/right, -1 for up/left, 0 for initial value

className

For the y axis, className can take 4 values: scroll-top , scroll-middle-y , scroll-bottom , and no-scroll-y .

For the x axis, the values are: scroll-left , scroll-middle-x , scroll-right , and no-scroll-x .

Example scrollInfo object

{ x: { percentage: 0.5 , value: 120 , total: 240 , className: 'scroll-middle-x' , direction: 1 }, y: { percentage: 1 , value: 200 , total: 200 , className: 'scroll-bottom' , direction: -1 } }

Basic Example

In this basic example, we'll add the scroll Y className to a component, to later style it with CSS based on weather it's scrolle or not.

import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook' ; function Mycomponent ( props ) { const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo(); return ( < div id = "content" ref = {setRef} className = {scrollInfo.y.className} > {props.children} </ div > ); }

Accessing the element ref

If you also need to access the monitored element, you can use the third constant returned by useScrollInfo :

function Mycomponent ( props ) { const [scrollInfo, setRef, ref] = useScrollInfo(); console .log(ref.current); return ( < div id = "content" ref = {setRef} > {props.children} </ div > ); }

Browser compatibility

This should work out of the box on all major browser, including Edge. However, it uses ResizeObserver to work completely flawless. If you want it to work on older browsers properly when the element is resized (but the viewport isn't), you'll need a ResizeObserver polyfill.