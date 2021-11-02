openbase logo
res

react-element-scroll-hook

by Tomás Tarragón
1.1.0 (see all)

A react hook to use the scroll information of an element.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

513

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-element-scroll-hook

A react hook to use the scroll information of an element.

Install

npm install react-element-scroll-hook

Usage

// Import the hook
import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook';

function Mycomponent(props) {
  // Initialize the hook
  const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo();

  // Use the scrollInfo at will
  console.log(scrollInfo);

  // use setRef to indicate the element you want to monitor
  return (
    <div id="content" ref={setRef}>
      {props.children}
    </div>
  );
}

scrollInfo object

When using this hook, you'll get an object containing the scroll data. It has two keys, x and y, each of them contain the following keys:

  • value: amount of pixels scrolled
  • total: amount of pixels that can be scrolled
  • percentage: a value from 0 to 1 or null if there's no scroll
  • className: a string to identify the state of the scroll
  • direction: the direction of the last scroll: 1 for down/right, -1 for up/left, 0 for initial value

className

For the y axis, className can take 4 values: scroll-top, scroll-middle-y, scroll-bottom, and no-scroll-y.

For the x axis, the values are: scroll-left, scroll-middle-x, scroll-right, and no-scroll-x.

Example scrollInfo object

{
  x: {
    percentage: 0.5,
    value: 120,
    total: 240,
    className: 'scroll-middle-x',
    direction: 1
  },
  y: {
    percentage: 1,
    value: 200,
    total: 200,
    className: 'scroll-bottom',
    direction: -1
  }
}

Basic Example

In this basic example, we'll add the scroll Y className to a component, to later style it with CSS based on weather it's scrolle or not.

// Import the hook
import useScrollInfo from 'react-element-scroll-hook';

function Mycomponent(props) {
  // Initialize the hook
  const [scrollInfo, setRef] = useScrollInfo();

  return (
    <div id="content" ref={setRef} className={scrollInfo.y.className}>
      {props.children}
    </div>
  );
}

Accessing the element ref

If you also need to access the monitored element, you can use the third constant returned by useScrollInfo:

function Mycomponent(props) {
  // Initialize the hook
  const [scrollInfo, setRef, ref] = useScrollInfo();

  // Do something with the element
  console.log(ref.current);

  return (
    <div id="content" ref={setRef}>
      {props.children}
    </div>
  );
}

Browser compatibility

This should work out of the box on all major browser, including Edge. However, it uses ResizeObserver to work completely flawless. If you want it to work on older browsers properly when the element is resized (but the viewport isn't), you'll need a ResizeObserver polyfill.

