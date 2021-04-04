openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rer

react-element-resize

by Nikita Butenko
0.2.3 (see all)

🍇 Monorepo for React components

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

47

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-works

Monorepo for React components

Gitter CircleCI Dependencies Dev Dependencies

Packages

packagenpm
packages/bulkheadreact-bulkhead
packages/element-resizereact-element-resize
packages/swapreact-swap
packages/intervalreact-interval
packages/page-clickreact-page-click
packages/normalized-selectreact-normalized-select
packages/text-filterreact-text-filter

Development and testing

Install

Currently is being developed and tested with the latest Node 8 on OSX.

git clone git@github.com:nkbt/react-works.git
cd react-works
yarn install

Run tests for all packages

# to run eslint for all packages
yarn lerna run lint

# to run tests for all packages
yarn lerna run test

# to run end-to-end tests for all packages
yarn lerna run e2e

Run package example

To run example covering all package features, use yarn start, which will compile example/index.js

cd packages/package-name
yarn start

# then
open http://localhost:8080

Test one package only

cd packages/package-name

# to run lint
yarn lint

# to run tests
yarn test

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial