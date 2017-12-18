Once you start thinking in components, media queries, which are reliant on the size of the whole screen, don't work well because components are frequently not the full screen-width.

Element queries solve this, but CSS won't have element queries for a while. eq.js does a good job, but it doesn't play nicely with React. Besides which, using the React render pipeline has some nice performance and API benefits.

This component is performant, and works on both the server and the client.

Install

npm i -S react-element-query

React 15

Version 3.0 supports React 15.

npm i -S react-element-query@3

React 0.14

Version 2.0 supports React 0.14.

npm i -S react-element-query@2

React 0.13

If you need react 0.13 compatibility, install version 1.x.

npm i -S react-element-query@1

Usage

import React from 'react' import ElementQuery from 'react-element-query' React.render(( < ElementQuery sizes = {[{name: ' large ', width: 300 }, { name: ' small ', width: 150 }]} > < h1 > I have a `.small` when over 150px and `.large` when over 300px </ h1 > </ ElementQuery > ), document .createElement( 'div' ))

Props

<Array> sizes Required

An array of objects containing minimum widths and classnames to apply. [{name: 'large', width: 300}] will apply the class .large to the child when the element is 300px or larger.

<Function> makeClassName

Takes the name for the matched size and returns a different classname. Useful if you want to apply a namespace to all your class names.

<String> default

The server has no way to know the browser window width, and therefore, can't calculate the element width, so by default, it assumes there is no element query class applied. If you'd like to set a different default, pass a size name. Defaults to '' .

<Node> children

The child that will get the element query magic. A few caveats:

This must be a single child

This must be a valid DOM element. e.g. <div /> not <MyComponent />

Methods

static ElementQuery.register ({component: <React Element> element, sizes: <Array>, node: <DOMNode>[, onResize: <Function>]})

Allows you to use the ElementQuery throttled resize event for your own purposes. This allows you to have only one resize listener attached over your whole app.

onResize is an optional callback so that is called with the arguments: <React Element> element, <Array> sizes . If not defined, the default behavior is used.

static ElementQuery.unregister (<React Element> element)

Once a component is registered, you can unregister it. Do this when the component is unmounted.

static ElementQuery.listen()

Manually attach the resize listener. This is called automatically when a component is registered.

static ElementQuery.unregister()

Manually remove the resize listener. This is called automatically when all components have been unregistered.

Developing

To publish, run npm run release -- [{patch,minor,major}]

NOTE: you might need to sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/node /usr/bin/node to ensure node is in your path for the git hooks to work

Requirements

npm > 2.0.0 So that passing args to a npm script will work. npm i -g npm

So that passing args to a npm script will work. git > 1.8.3 So that git push --follow-tags will work. brew install git

Tests

Tests are in tape.

npm test will run both server and browser tests

will run both server and browser tests npm run test-browser and npm run test-server run their respective tests

and run their respective tests npm run tdd-server will run the server tests on every file change.

will run the server tests on every file change. npm run tdd-browser will run the browser tests on every file change.

License