Once you start thinking in components, media queries, which are reliant on the size of the whole screen, don't work well because components are frequently not the full screen-width.
Element queries solve this, but CSS won't have element queries for a while. eq.js does a good job, but it doesn't play nicely with React. Besides which, using the React render pipeline has some nice performance and API benefits.
This component is performant, and works on both the server and the client.
npm i -S react-element-query
Version 3.0 supports React 15.
npm i -S react-element-query@3
Version 2.0 supports React 0.14.
npm i -S react-element-query@2
If you need react 0.13 compatibility, install version 1.x.
npm i -S react-element-query@1
import React from 'react'
import ElementQuery from 'react-element-query'
React.render((<ElementQuery
sizes={[{name: 'large', width: 300}, {name: 'small', width: 150}]}
>
<h1>I have a `.small` when over 150px and `.large` when over 300px</h1>
</ElementQuery>), document.createElement('div'))
<Array> sizes Required
An array of objects containing minimum widths and classnames to apply.
[{name: 'large', width: 300}] will apply the class
.large to the child when the element is
300px or larger.
<Function> makeClassName
Takes the
name for the matched size and returns a different classname. Useful if you want to apply a namespace to all your class names.
<String> default
The server has no way to know the browser window width, and therefore, can't calculate the element width, so by default, it assumes there is no element query class applied. If you'd like to set a different default, pass a size name. Defaults to
''.
<Node> children
The child that will get the element query magic. A few caveats:
<div /> not
<MyComponent />
static ElementQuery.register
({component: <React Element> element, sizes: <Array>, node: <DOMNode>[, onResize: <Function>]})
Allows you to use the ElementQuery throttled resize event for your own purposes. This allows you to have only one resize listener attached over your whole app.
onResize is an optional callback so that is called with the arguments:
<React Element> element, <Array> sizes. If not defined, the default behavior is used.
static ElementQuery.unregister
(<React Element> element)
Once a component is registered, you can unregister it. Do this when the component is unmounted.
static ElementQuery.listen()
Manually attach the resize listener. This is called automatically when a component is registered.
static ElementQuery.unregister()
Manually remove the resize listener. This is called automatically when all components have been unregistered.
To publish, run
npm run release -- [{patch,minor,major}]
NOTE: you might need to
sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/node /usr/bin/node to ensure node is in your path for the git hooks to work
npm i -g npm
git push --follow-tags will work.
brew install git
Tests are in tape.
npm test will run both server and browser tests
npm run test-browser and
npm run test-server run their respective tests
npm run tdd-server will run the server tests on every file change.
npm run tdd-browser will run the browser tests on every file change.
Artistic 2.0 © Joey Baker and contributors. A copy of the license can be found in the file
LICENSE.