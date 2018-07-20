React component for allowing panning of DOM-elements too large for their container, in a Google Maps-like way. Supports touch devices and should work on IE8+.
See the demos page for some demos.
react-element-pan can be installed using npm:
npm install react-element-pan
const React = require('react')
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const ElementPan = require('react-element-pan')
// Or, with JSX:
ReactDOM.render(
<ElementPan
width={800} // Optional width for the ElementPan container
height={800} // Optional height for the ElementPan container
startX={771} // Optional X coordinate to start at
startY={360} // Optional Y coordinate to start at
onPanStart={() => {
/* Pan started! */
}}
onPanStop={() => {
/* Pan ended! */
}}
onPan={() => {
/* Pan move! */
}}
>
<img src="some-large-image.jpg" />
</ElementPan>,
document.body
)
Note that startX/startY only works if the content is large enough when the component is mounted. You might want to set a
min-width/
min-height in your CSS for this to work.
A quick note on the firefox browser. The default behavior on
mouseDown in firefox on images is "drag to copy". If you wish to avoid the
ghost image, prevent default on mousedown on your image:
ReactDOM.render(
<ElementPan>
<img src="some-large-image.jpg" onMouseDown={evt => evt.preventDefault()} />
</ElementPan>,
document.body
)
Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE