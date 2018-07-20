openbase logo
react-element-pan

by Espen Hovlandsdal
2.0.0 (see all)

React component for allowing panning of DOM-elements too large for their container, in a "Google Maps" kind of way

Popularity

Downloads/wk

216

GitHub Stars

62

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Scroll

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-element-pan

React component for allowing panning of DOM-elements too large for their container, in a Google Maps-like way. Supports touch devices and should work on IE8+.

Demos

See the demos page for some demos.

Installation

react-element-pan can be installed using npm:

npm install react-element-pan

Basic usage

const React = require('react')
const ReactDOM = require('react-dom')
const ElementPan = require('react-element-pan')

// Or, with JSX:
ReactDOM.render(
  <ElementPan
    width={800} // Optional width for the ElementPan container
    height={800} // Optional height for the ElementPan container
    startX={771} // Optional X coordinate to start at
    startY={360} // Optional Y coordinate to start at
    onPanStart={() => {
      /* Pan started! */
    }}
    onPanStop={() => {
      /* Pan ended! */
    }}
    onPan={() => {
      /* Pan move! */
    }}
  >
    <img src="some-large-image.jpg" />
  </ElementPan>,
  document.body
)

Note that startX/startY only works if the content is large enough when the component is mounted. You might want to set a min-width/min-height in your CSS for this to work.

Firefox

A quick note on the firefox browser. The default behavior on mouseDown in firefox on images is "drag to copy". If you wish to avoid the ghost image, prevent default on mousedown on your image:

ReactDOM.render(
  <ElementPan>
    <img src="some-large-image.jpg" onMouseDown={evt => evt.preventDefault()} />
  </ElementPan>,
  document.body
)

License

Licensed under the MIT License, see LICENSE

