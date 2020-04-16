A simple wrapper of the Electron WebView element to allow it's magical props in React
The easiest way to use react-electron-web-view is to install it from NPM and
require or
import it in your Electron application.
You can also use the standalone build by including
dist/react-electron-web-view.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.
npm install react-electron-web-view --save
Or for the hipsters out there
yarn add react-electron-web-view
All events and methods on the WebView element are proxied through react. You find the documentation on these events and methods here
const WebView = require('react-electron-web-view');
<WebView src="https://www.google.com" />
In addition to the documented Electron WebView properties we have a few extra ones
className String - Sets the className of the WebView element
style Object - Sets the style of the wrapping div element.
muted Boolean - Sets the muted state of the webContents
devtools Boolean -
true if the devtools should be open,
false otherwise
Behind the scenes this renders a div and the unsafely sets the innerHTML of that div to be a webview element. This hasn't been completely tested so make sure it works for you.
src,
lib and the build process)
NOTE: The source code for the component is in
src. A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in
lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack.
MIT
Copyright (c) 2016 Samuel Attard.