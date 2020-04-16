Electron WebView

A simple wrapper of the Electron WebView element to allow it's magical props in React

Installation

The easiest way to use react-electron-web-view is to install it from NPM and require or import it in your Electron application.

You can also use the standalone build by including dist/react-electron-web-view.js in your page. If you use this, make sure you have already included React, and it is available as a global variable.

npm install react-electron-web- view

Or for the hipsters out there

yarn add react-electron-web- view

Usage

All events and methods on the WebView element are proxied through react. You find the documentation on these events and methods here

const WebView = require ( 'react-electron-web-view' ); < WebView src = "https://www.google.com" />

Properties

In addition to the documented Electron WebView properties we have a few extra ones

className String - Sets the className of the WebView element

String - Sets the className of the WebView element style Object - Sets the style of the wrapping div element.

Object - Sets the style of the div element. muted Boolean - Sets the muted state of the webContents

Boolean - Sets the muted state of the webContents devtools Boolean - true if the devtools should be open, false otherwise

Notes

Behind the scenes this renders a div and the unsafely sets the innerHTML of that div to be a webview element. This hasn't been completely tested so make sure it works for you.

Development ( src , lib and the build process)

NOTE: The source code for the component is in src . A transpiled CommonJS version (generated with Babel) is available in lib for use with node.js, browserify and webpack.

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016 Samuel Attard.