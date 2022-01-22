Editable Text Component for React Applications
This project is generated from react-typescript-library template.
npm install --save react-editext
Or with yarn:
yarn add react-editext
EdiText is highly customizable. You can see more examples here. Here is a basic usage:
import React, { useState } from 'react';
import EdiText from 'react-editext';
function Example(props) {
const [value, setValue] = useState('What is real? How do you define real?');
const handleSave = (val) => {
console.log('Edited Value -> ', val);
setValue(val);
};
return (
<div className="container">
<EdiText type="text" value={value} onSave={handleSave} />
</div>
);
}
There is also a codesandbox template that you can fork and play with it:
You can customize almost everything based on your needs. Please navigate to Props section. I mean, just scroll down.
|Prop
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Note
|value
|string
|Yes
|Value of the content and input [in edit mode]
|onSave
|function
|Yes
|Function will be called when save button clicked.
value and
inputProps are passed to cb.
|type
|string
|No
|text
|Input type. Possible options are:
text,
password,
number,
email,
textarea,
date,
datetime-local,
time,
month,
url,
week,
tel
|hint
|node
|No
''
|A simple hint message appears at the bottom of input element. Any valid element is allowed.
|inputProps
|object
|No
|Props to be passed to input element. Any kind of valid DOM attributes are welcome.
|viewProps
|object
|No
|Props to be passed to div element that shows the text. You can specify your own
styles or
className
|containerProps
|object
|No
|Props to be passed to div element that is container for all elements. You can use this if you want to style or select the whole container.
|editButtonProps
|object
|No
|Props to be passed to edit button.
|validation
|function
|No
|Pass your own validation function. takes one param ->
value. It must return
true or
false
|validationMessage
|node
|No
|Invalid Value
|If validation fails this message will appear
|onValidationFail
|function
|No
|Pass your own function to track when validation failed. See Examples page for the usage.
|onCancel
|function
|No
|Function will be called when editing is cancelled.
value and
inputProps are passed as params.
|saveButtonContent
|node
|No
''
|Content for save button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✓
|cancelButtonContent
|node
|No
''
|Content for cancel button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✕
|editButtonContent
|node
|No
''
|Content for edit button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✎
|saveButtonClassName
|string
|No
|Custom class name for save button.
|cancelButtonClassName
|string
|No
|Custom class name for cancel button.
|editButtonClassName
|string
|No
|Custom class name for edit button.
|viewContainerClassName
|string
|No
|Custom class name for the container in
view mode.See here
|editContainerClassName
|string
|No
|Custom class name for the container in edit mode. Will be set to
viewContainerClassName if you set it and omit this. See here
|mainContainerClassName
|string
|No
deprecated. Custom class name for the top-level main container. See here
|hideIcons
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you don't want to see default icons on action buttons. See Examples page for more details.
|buttonsAlign
|string
|No
after
|Set this to
before if you want to locate action buttons before the input instead of after it. See here.
|editOnViewClick
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want clicking on the view to activate the editor.
|editing
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want the view state to be edit mode.
|onEditingStart
|function
|No
|Function that will be called when the editing mode is active. See here
|showButtonsOnHover
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want to display action buttons only when the text hovered by the user. See here
|submitOnEnter
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want to submit the form when
Enter is pressed. Be careful if you have multiple instances of
<EdiText/> on the same page.
|cancelOnEscape
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want to cancel the form when
Escape is pressed. See here
|cancelOnUnfocus
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want to cancel the form when clicked outside of the input. See here
|submitOnUnfocus
|bool
|No
false
|Set it to
true if you want to submit the form when clicked outside of the input. See here
|startEditingOnFocus
|bool
|No
false
|Activates the edit mode when the view container is in focus. See here
|startEditingOnEnter
|bool
|No
false
|Activates the edit mode when the
Enter key is pressed. See here
|tabIndex
|number
|No
|An helper shortcut in case you want to pass the same tabIndex to both
viewProps and
inputProps.
|renderValue
|function
|No
|Custom render method for the content in the view mode.Use this prop to customize the displayed value in view mode. See here
|canEdit
|function or boolean
|No
true
|A function or boolean prop that returns a boolean. If it returns
true the input will be editable. If it returns
false the input will be read-only.
styled-components
You can style your
<EdiText/> components with
styled-components or similar libraries. You can either target internal HTML elements by their
type ( or
order) , or you can select them by attribute values.
Each customizable HTML element has a
editext=xxx attribute. Use below as a reference table:
|Attr. Value
|Description
view-container
|the container in
view mode
edit-container
|the container in
edit mode
button-container
|the container for the
save and
cancel buttons
edit-button
|use this to style the edit button
save-button
|use this to style the save button
cancel-button
|use this to style the cancel button
input
|There is only one input. You can select it directly or just use this attr value.
hint
|To style the hint container.
Usage:
button[editext='cancel-button'] {
&:hover {
background: crimson;
color: #fff;
}
}
div[editext='view-container'] {
background: #6293c3;
padding: 15px;
border-radius: 5px;
color: #fff;
}
input,
textarea {
/** or input[editext="input"] {} */
background: #1d2225;
color: #f4c361;
font-weight: bold;
border-radius: 5px;
}
See the example code.
Chrome
Firefox
Safari
iOS Safari
Opera
IE / Edge
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅ ❗
rows prop for textarea has no effect in IE. You can set its
height with some css. (This is IE-specific. Edge is fine.)
