Editable Text Component for React Applications

This project is generated from react-typescript-library template.

Install

npm install --save react-editext

Or with yarn:

yarn add react-editext

Usage

EdiText is highly customizable. You can see more examples here. Here is a basic usage:

import React, { useState } from 'react' ; import EdiText from 'react-editext' ; function Example ( props ) { const [value, setValue] = useState( 'What is real? How do you define real?' ); const handleSave = ( val ) => { console .log( 'Edited Value -> ' , val); setValue(val); }; return ( < div className = "container" > < EdiText type = "text" value = {value} onSave = {handleSave} /> </ div > ); }

There is also a codesandbox template that you can fork and play with it:

You can customize almost everything based on your needs. Please navigate to Props section. I mean, just scroll down.

Props

Prop Type Required Default Note value string Yes Value of the content and input [in edit mode] onSave function Yes Function will be called when save button clicked. value and inputProps are passed to cb. type string No text Input type. Possible options are: text , password , number , email , textarea , date , datetime-local , time , month , url , week , tel hint node No '' A simple hint message appears at the bottom of input element. Any valid element is allowed. inputProps object No Props to be passed to input element. Any kind of valid DOM attributes are welcome. viewProps object No Props to be passed to div element that shows the text. You can specify your own styles or className containerProps object No Props to be passed to div element that is container for all elements. You can use this if you want to style or select the whole container. editButtonProps object No Props to be passed to edit button. validation function No Pass your own validation function. takes one param -> value . It must return true or false validationMessage node No Invalid Value If validation fails this message will appear onValidationFail function No Pass your own function to track when validation failed. See Examples page for the usage. onCancel function No Function will be called when editing is cancelled. value and inputProps are passed as params. saveButtonContent node No '' Content for save button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✓ cancelButtonContent node No '' Content for cancel button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✕ editButtonContent node No '' Content for edit button. Any valid element is allowed. Default is: ✎ saveButtonClassName string No Custom class name for save button. cancelButtonClassName string No Custom class name for cancel button. editButtonClassName string No Custom class name for edit button. viewContainerClassName string No Custom class name for the container in view mode.See here editContainerClassName string No Custom class name for the container in edit mode. Will be set to viewContainerClassName if you set it and omit this. See here mainContainerClassName string No deprecated . Custom class name for the top-level main container. See here hideIcons bool No false Set it to true if you don't want to see default icons on action buttons. See Examples page for more details. buttonsAlign string No after Set this to before if you want to locate action buttons before the input instead of after it. See here. editOnViewClick bool No false Set it to true if you want clicking on the view to activate the editor. editing bool No false Set it to true if you want the view state to be edit mode. onEditingStart function No Function that will be called when the editing mode is active. See here showButtonsOnHover bool No false Set it to true if you want to display action buttons only when the text hovered by the user. See here submitOnEnter bool No false Set it to true if you want to submit the form when Enter is pressed. Be careful if you have multiple instances of <EdiText/> on the same page. cancelOnEscape bool No false Set it to true if you want to cancel the form when Escape is pressed. See here cancelOnUnfocus bool No false Set it to true if you want to cancel the form when clicked outside of the input. See here submitOnUnfocus bool No false Set it to true if you want to submit the form when clicked outside of the input. See here startEditingOnFocus bool No false Activates the edit mode when the view container is in focus. See here startEditingOnEnter bool No false Activates the edit mode when the Enter key is pressed. See here tabIndex number No An helper shortcut in case you want to pass the same tabIndex to both viewProps and inputProps . renderValue function No Custom render method for the content in the view mode.Use this prop to customize the displayed value in view mode. See here canEdit function or boolean No true A function or boolean prop that returns a boolean. If it returns true the input will be editable. If it returns false the input will be read-only.

Styling with styled-components

You can style your <EdiText/> components with styled-components or similar libraries. You can either target internal HTML elements by their type ( or order ) , or you can select them by attribute values.

Each customizable HTML element has a editext=xxx attribute. Use below as a reference table:

Attr. Value Description view-container the container in view mode edit-container the container in edit mode button-container the container for the save and cancel buttons edit-button use this to style the edit button save-button use this to style the save button cancel-button use this to style the cancel button input There is only one input. You can select it directly or just use this attr value. hint To style the hint container.

Usage:

button [editext='cancel-button'] { &:hover { background : crimson; color : #fff ; } } div [editext='view-container'] { background : #6293c3 ; padding : 15px ; border-radius : 5px ; color : #fff ; } input , textarea { background : #1d2225 ; color : #f4c361 ; font-weight : bold; border-radius : 5px ; }

See the example code.

Browser Support



Chrome

Firefox

Safari

iOS Safari

Opera

IE / Edge ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❗

rows prop for textarea has no effect in IE. You can set its height with some css. (This is IE-specific. Edge is fine.)

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

License

MIT © alioguzhan