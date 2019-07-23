Inline Edit Component for React

Before you continue, check out a successor to this repo: React Inline Edit Kit. It is more functional, and will be maintained in future.

This is a simple React component for in-place text editing. It turns into an <input /> when focused, and tries to validate and save input on Enter or blur . Esc works as well for cancelling.

Watch a demo, then check out demo/index.jsx for a quick example.

Installation

npm install react-edit-inline --save-dev

Required props

text : string initial text

: initial text paramName : string name of the parameter to be returned to change function

: name of the parameter to be returned to function change : function function to call when new text is changed and validated, it will receive {paramName: value}

Optional props

className :string CSS class name

:string CSS class name activeClassName :string CSS class replacement for when in edit mode

:string CSS class replacement for when in edit mode validate :function boolean function for custom validation, using this overrides the two props below

:function boolean function for custom validation, using this overrides the two props below minLength :number minimum text length, default 1

:number minimum text length, maxLength :number maximum text length, default 256

:number maximum text length, editingElement :string element name to use when in edit mode (DOM must have value property) default input

:string element name to use when in edit mode (DOM must have property) staticElement :string element name for displaying data default span

:string element name for displaying data editing :boolean If true, element will be in edit mode

:boolean If true, element will be in edit mode tabIndex :number tab index used for focusing with TAB key default 0

:number tab index used for focusing with TAB key stopPropagation :boolean If true, the event onClick will not be further propagated.

Usage example