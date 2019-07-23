Before you continue, check out a successor to this repo: React Inline Edit Kit. It is more functional, and will be maintained in future.
This is a simple React component for in-place text editing. It turns into an
<input /> when focused, and tries to validate and save input on Enter or
blur. Esc works as well for cancelling.
Watch a demo, then check out demo/index.jsx for a quick example.
npm install react-edit-inline --save-dev
text:
string initial text
paramName:
string name of the parameter to be returned to
change function
change:
function function to call when new text is changed and validated, it will receive
{paramName: value}
className:string CSS class name
activeClassName:string CSS class replacement for when in edit mode
validate:function boolean function for custom validation, using this overrides the two props below
minLength:number minimum text length, default
1
maxLength:number maximum text length, default
256
editingElement:string element name to use when in edit mode (DOM must have
value property) default
input
staticElement:string element name for displaying data default
span
editing:boolean If true, element will be in edit mode
tabIndex:number tab index used for focusing with TAB key default
0
stopPropagation:boolean If true, the event onClick will not be further propagated.
import React from 'react';
import InlineEdit from 'react-edit-inline';
class MyParentComponent extends React.Component {
constructor(props){
super(props);
this.dataChanged = this.dataChanged.bind(this);
this.state = {
message: 'ReactInline demo'
}
}
dataChanged(data) {
// data = { description: "New validated text comes here" }
// Update your model from here
console.log(data)
this.setState({...data})
}
customValidateText(text) {
return (text.length > 0 && text.length < 64);
}
render() {
return (<div>
<h2>{this.state.message}</h2>
<span>Edit me: </span>
<InlineEdit
validate={this.customValidateText}
activeClassName="editing"
text={this.state.message}
paramName="message"
change={this.dataChanged}
style={{
backgroundColor: 'yellow',
minWidth: 150,
display: 'inline-block',
margin: 0,
padding: 0,
fontSize: 15,
outline: 0,
border: 0
}}
/>
</div>)
}
}