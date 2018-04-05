react-edit provides a set of inline editing related utilities for React. The library comes with a couple of basic editors and you can implement your own as long as you follow the same interface (
value,
onValue props).
The
edit transform has been designed to allow inline editing. It expects you to define how to manipulate the state. It also expects you to pass an editor.
Example:
...
import cloneDeep from 'lodash/cloneDeep';
import findIndex from 'lodash/findIndex';
import * as edit from 'react-edit';
...
// Define how to manipulate rows through edit.
const editable = edit.edit({
// Determine whether the current cell is being edited or not.
isEditing: ({ columnIndex, rowData }) => columnIndex === rowData.editing,
// The user requested activation, mark the current cell as edited.
// IMPORTANT! If you stash the rows at this.state.rows, DON'T
// mutate it as that will break Table.Body optimization check.
//
// You also have access to `event` here.
onActivate: ({ columnIndex, rowData, event }) => {
event.stopPropagation();
const index = findIndex(this.state.rows, { id: rowData.id });
const rows = cloneDeep(this.state.rows);
rows[index].editing = columnIndex;
this.setState({ rows });
},
// Capture the value when the user has finished and update
// application state.
onValue: ({ value, rowData, property }) => {
const index = findIndex(this.state.rows, { id: rowData.id });
const rows = cloneDeep(this.state.rows);
rows[index][property] = value;
rows[index].editing = false;
this.setState({ rows });
},
// It's possible to shape the value passed to the editor. See
// the Excel example for a concrete example.
// getEditedValue: v => v.value
// If you want to change default value/onValue, you can do it through
// editingProps: { value: 'value', onValue: 'onValue' }
// In case you want to trigger activation using something else than
// onClick, adjust it like this:
// activateEvent: 'onDoubleClick'
});
...
// Wrap within an element and render.
React.createElement('div', editable(edit.input())(
value, { columnIndex, rowData }, { ... custom props ... }
), (value, extraParameters, props) => ({
children: <div>{value}</div>
}));
// Or in JSX
<div {...editable(edit.input())(...)} />
An editor should follow the following interface:
({ value, onValue, extraParameters }) => <React element>
It will receive the current
value and is expected to emit the result through
onValue upon completion. You can capture row data, property name, and such through
extraParameters.
react-edit provides a few editors by default:
edit.boolean({ props: <props> }) - If the initial value is true, allows setting to false and vice versa. Demo value defaults to false always
edit.dropdown({ options: [[<value>, <name>]], props: <props> }) - The dropdown expects an array of value-name object pairs and emits the selected one.
edit.input({ props: <props> }) - A wrapper for a regular input.
If you want to implement a custom editor, you should accept
value and
onValue prop pair. The former will contain the current value and
onValue should return a new one. It can be convenient to curry your editor so that you can pass custom
props to it easily. Consider the following example.
/*
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
*/
const boolean = ({ props } = {}) => {
const Boolean = ({ value, onValue }) => (
<div {...props}>
<button
disabled={value}
onClick={() => onValue(true)}
>✓
</button>
<button
disabled={!value}
onClick={() => onValue(false)}
>✗
</button>
</div>
);
Boolean.propTypes = {
value: PropTypes.any,
onClick: PropTypes.func,
onValue: PropTypes.func
};
return Boolean;
};
const Boolean = boolean({ style: {
backgroundColor: '#ddd'
}});
<Boolean value onValue={v => alert(`You chose ${v}`)} />
MIT. See LICENSE for details.