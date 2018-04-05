react-edit - Inline editing utilities for React

react-edit provides a set of inline editing related utilities for React. The library comes with a couple of basic editors and you can implement your own as long as you follow the same interface ( value , onValue props).

API

The edit transform has been designed to allow inline editing. It expects you to define how to manipulate the state. It also expects you to pass an editor.

Example:

... import cloneDeep from 'lodash/cloneDeep' ; import findIndex from 'lodash/findIndex' ; import * as edit from 'react-edit' ; ... const editable = edit.edit({ isEditing : ( { columnIndex, rowData } ) => columnIndex === rowData.editing, onActivate : ( { columnIndex, rowData, event } ) => { event.stopPropagation(); const index = findIndex( this .state.rows, { id : rowData.id }); const rows = cloneDeep( this .state.rows); rows[index].editing = columnIndex; this .setState({ rows }); }, onValue : ( { value, rowData, property } ) => { const index = findIndex( this .state.rows, { id : rowData.id }); const rows = cloneDeep( this .state.rows); rows[index][property] = value; rows[index].editing = false ; this .setState({ rows }); }, }); ... React.createElement( 'div' , editable(edit.input())( value, { columnIndex, rowData }, { ... custom props ... } ), (value, extraParameters, props) => ({ children : < div > {value} </ div > })); < div { ...editable ( edit.input ())( ... )} />

Editing Interface

An editor should follow the following interface:

({ value, onValue, extraParameters }) => <React element>

It will receive the current value and is expected to emit the result through onValue upon completion. You can capture row data, property name, and such through extraParameters .

Editors

react-edit provides a few editors by default:

edit.boolean({ props: <props> }) - If the initial value is true, allows setting to false and vice versa. Demo value defaults to false always

- If the initial value is true, allows setting to false and vice versa. Demo value defaults to false always edit.dropdown({ options: [[<value>, <name>]], props: <props> }) - The dropdown expects an array of value-name object pairs and emits the selected one.

- The dropdown expects an array of value-name object pairs and emits the selected one. edit.input({ props: <props> }) - A wrapper for a regular input.

Writing a Custom Editor

If you want to implement a custom editor, you should accept value and onValue prop pair. The former will contain the current value and onValue should return a new one. It can be convenient to curry your editor so that you can pass custom props to it easily. Consider the following example.

const boolean = ( { props } = {} ) => { const Boolean = ( { value, onValue } ) => ( < div { ...props }> < button disabled = {value} onClick = {() => onValue(true)} >✓ </ button > < button disabled = {!value} onClick = {() => onValue(false)} >✗ </ button > </ div > ); Boolean .propTypes = { value : PropTypes.any, onClick : PropTypes.func, onValue : PropTypes.func }; return Boolean ; }; const Boolean = boolean({ style : { backgroundColor : '#ddd' }}); < Boolean value onValue = {v => alert(`You chose ${v}`)} />

License

MIT. See LICENSE for details.