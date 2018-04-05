openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-edit

by reactabular
6.4.1 (see all)

Inline editing utilities for React (MIT)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.1K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

build status bitHound Score codecov

react-edit - Inline editing utilities for React

react-edit provides a set of inline editing related utilities for React. The library comes with a couple of basic editors and you can implement your own as long as you follow the same interface (value, onValue props).

API

The edit transform has been designed to allow inline editing. It expects you to define how to manipulate the state. It also expects you to pass an editor.

Example:

...
import cloneDeep from 'lodash/cloneDeep';
import findIndex from 'lodash/findIndex';
import * as edit from 'react-edit';

...

// Define how to manipulate rows through edit.
const editable = edit.edit({
  // Determine whether the current cell is being edited or not.
  isEditing: ({ columnIndex, rowData }) => columnIndex === rowData.editing,

  // The user requested activation, mark the current cell as edited.
  // IMPORTANT! If you stash the rows at this.state.rows, DON'T
  // mutate it as that will break Table.Body optimization check.
  //
  // You also have access to `event` here.
  onActivate: ({ columnIndex, rowData, event }) => {
    event.stopPropagation();

    const index = findIndex(this.state.rows, { id: rowData.id });
    const rows = cloneDeep(this.state.rows);

    rows[index].editing = columnIndex;

    this.setState({ rows });
  },

  // Capture the value when the user has finished and update
  // application state.
  onValue: ({ value, rowData, property }) => {
    const index = findIndex(this.state.rows, { id: rowData.id });
    const rows = cloneDeep(this.state.rows);

    rows[index][property] = value;
    rows[index].editing = false;

    this.setState({ rows });
  },

  // It's possible to shape the value passed to the editor. See
  // the Excel example for a concrete example.
  // getEditedValue: v => v.value

  // If you want to change default value/onValue, you can do it through
  // editingProps: { value: 'value', onValue: 'onValue' }

  // In case you want to trigger activation using something else than
  // onClick, adjust it like this:
  // activateEvent: 'onDoubleClick'
});

...

// Wrap within an element and render.
React.createElement('div', editable(edit.input())(
  value, { columnIndex, rowData }, { ... custom props ... }
), (value, extraParameters, props) => ({
  children: <div>{value}</div>
}));

// Or in JSX
<div {...editable(edit.input())(...)} />

Editing Interface

An editor should follow the following interface:

  • ({ value, onValue, extraParameters }) => <React element>

It will receive the current value and is expected to emit the result through onValue upon completion. You can capture row data, property name, and such through extraParameters.

Editors

react-edit provides a few editors by default:

  • edit.boolean({ props: <props> }) - If the initial value is true, allows setting to false and vice versa. Demo value defaults to false always
  • edit.dropdown({ options: [[<value>, <name>]], props: <props> }) - The dropdown expects an array of value-name object pairs and emits the selected one.
  • edit.input({ props: <props> }) - A wrapper for a regular input.

Writing a Custom Editor

If you want to implement a custom editor, you should accept value and onValue prop pair. The former will contain the current value and onValue should return a new one. It can be convenient to curry your editor so that you can pass custom props to it easily. Consider the following example.

/*
import React from 'react';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
*/

const boolean = ({ props } = {}) => {
  const Boolean = ({ value, onValue }) => (
    <div {...props}>
      <button
        disabled={value}
        onClick={() => onValue(true)}
      >&#10003;
      </button>
      <button
        disabled={!value}
        onClick={() => onValue(false)}
      >&#10007;
      </button>
    </div>
  );
  Boolean.propTypes = {
    value: PropTypes.any,
    onClick: PropTypes.func,
    onValue: PropTypes.func
  };

  return Boolean;
};

const Boolean = boolean({ style: {
  backgroundColor: '#ddd'
}});

<Boolean value onValue={v => alert(`You chose ${v}`)} />

License

MIT. See LICENSE for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial