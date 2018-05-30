openbase logo
Readme

react-echarts-v3 npm react echarts3

React.js v16.x+ component wrap for ECharts.js v3.x+

Feature

  1. Lightweight, efficient, on-demand binding events;
  2. Support for importing ECharts.js charts and components on demand;
  3. Support component resize event auto update view;

Installation

$ npm install --save echarts react-echarts-v3

Usage

  1. Change webpack config

    For webpack 1.x:

          {
        test: /\.jsx?$/,
        loader: 'babel',
        include: [
-          path.join(prjRoot, 'src')
+          path.join(prjRoot, 'src'),
+          path.join(prjRoot, 'node_modules/react-echarts-v3/src')
        ],
-        exclude: /node_modules/
+        exclude: /node_modules(?![\\/]react-echarts-v3[\\/]src[\\/])/
      },

    For webpack 2.x+:

          {
        test: /\.jsx?$/,
        loader: 'babel-loader',
-       include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test')]
+       include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test'), resolve('node_modules/react-echarts-v3/src')]
      }

  2. Import all charts and components

    import IEcharts from 'react-echarts-v3/src/full.js';

const option = {
  title: {
    text: 'ECharts 入门示例'
  },
  tooltip: {},
  xAxis: {
    data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
  },
  yAxis: {},
  series: [{
    name: '销量',
    type: 'bar',
    data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
  }]
};

const onEvents = {
  'click': function(params) {
    // the 'this' variable can get echarts instance
    console.log(params);
  }
};

return (
  <IEcharts option={option} onEvents={onEvents} />
);

  3. Import ECharts.js modules manually to reduce bundle size

    import IEcharts from 'react-echarts-v3/src/lite.js';

// Import all charts and components
// require('echarts/lib/chart/line');
require('echarts/lib/chart/bar');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/pie');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/scatter');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/radar');

// require('echarts/lib/chart/map');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/treemap');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/graph');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/gauge');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/funnel');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/parallel');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/sankey');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/boxplot');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/candlestick');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/effectScatter');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/lines');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/heatmap');

// require('echarts/lib/component/graphic');
// require('echarts/lib/component/grid');
// require('echarts/lib/component/legend');
// require('echarts/lib/component/tooltip');
// require('echarts/lib/component/polar');
// require('echarts/lib/component/geo');
// require('echarts/lib/component/parallel');
// require('echarts/lib/component/singleAxis');
// require('echarts/lib/component/brush');

// require('echarts/lib/component/title');

// require('echarts/lib/component/dataZoom');
// require('echarts/lib/component/visualMap');

// require('echarts/lib/component/markPoint');
// require('echarts/lib/component/markLine');
// require('echarts/lib/component/markArea');

// require('echarts/lib/component/timeline');
// require('echarts/lib/component/toolbox');

// require('zrender/lib/vml/vml');

const option = {
  title: {
    text: 'ECharts 入门示例'
  },
  tooltip: {},
  xAxis: {
    data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
  },
  yAxis: {},
  series: [{
    name: '销量',
    type: 'bar',
    data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
  }]
};

return (
  <IEcharts option={option} />
);
```

propTypes

    className:    PropTypes.string,
    style:        PropTypes.object,
    group:        PropTypes.string,
    theme:        PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.object]),
    initOpts:     PropTypes.object,
    option:       PropTypes.object.isRequired,
    notMerge:     PropTypes.bool,
    lazyUpdate:   PropTypes.bool,
    onReady:      PropTypes.func,
    onResize:     PropTypes.func,
    loading:      PropTypes.bool,
    resizable:    PropTypes.bool,
    optsLoading:  PropTypes.object,
    onEvents:     PropTypes.object

Read More

defaultProps

    className: 'react-echarts',
    style: { width: '100%', height: '100%' },
    notMerge: false,
    lazyUpdate: false,
    onReady: function(instance, ECharts) {},
    onResize: function(width, height) {},
    loading: false,
    resizable: false,
    optsLoading: {
        text: 'loading',
        color: '#c23531',
        textColor: '#000',
        maskColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8)',
        zlevel: 0
    },
    onEvents: {}

Demo

react-echarts-v3-demo

License

MIT

