React.js
v16.x+component wrap for ECharts.js
v3.x+
$ npm install --save echarts react-echarts-v3
Change webpack config
For webpack 1.x:
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
loader: 'babel',
include: [
- path.join(prjRoot, 'src')
+ path.join(prjRoot, 'src'),
+ path.join(prjRoot, 'node_modules/react-echarts-v3/src')
],
- exclude: /node_modules/
+ exclude: /node_modules(?![\\/]react-echarts-v3[\\/]src[\\/])/
},
For webpack 2.x+:
{
test: /\.jsx?$/,
loader: 'babel-loader',
- include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test')]
+ include: [resolve('src'), resolve('test'), resolve('node_modules/react-echarts-v3/src')]
}
Import all charts and components
import IEcharts from 'react-echarts-v3/src/full.js';
const option = {
title: {
text: 'ECharts 入门示例'
},
tooltip: {},
xAxis: {
data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
},
yAxis: {},
series: [{
name: '销量',
type: 'bar',
data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
}]
};
const onEvents = {
'click': function(params) {
// the 'this' variable can get echarts instance
console.log(params);
}
};
return (
<IEcharts option={option} onEvents={onEvents} />
);
Import ECharts.js modules manually to reduce bundle size
import IEcharts from 'react-echarts-v3/src/lite.js';
// Import all charts and components
// require('echarts/lib/chart/line');
require('echarts/lib/chart/bar');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/pie');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/scatter');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/radar');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/map');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/treemap');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/graph');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/gauge');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/funnel');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/parallel');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/sankey');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/boxplot');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/candlestick');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/effectScatter');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/lines');
// require('echarts/lib/chart/heatmap');
// require('echarts/lib/component/graphic');
// require('echarts/lib/component/grid');
// require('echarts/lib/component/legend');
// require('echarts/lib/component/tooltip');
// require('echarts/lib/component/polar');
// require('echarts/lib/component/geo');
// require('echarts/lib/component/parallel');
// require('echarts/lib/component/singleAxis');
// require('echarts/lib/component/brush');
// require('echarts/lib/component/title');
// require('echarts/lib/component/dataZoom');
// require('echarts/lib/component/visualMap');
// require('echarts/lib/component/markPoint');
// require('echarts/lib/component/markLine');
// require('echarts/lib/component/markArea');
// require('echarts/lib/component/timeline');
// require('echarts/lib/component/toolbox');
// require('zrender/lib/vml/vml');
const option = {
title: {
text: 'ECharts 入门示例'
},
tooltip: {},
xAxis: {
data: ["衬衫","羊毛衫","雪纺衫","裤子","高跟鞋","袜子"]
},
yAxis: {},
series: [{
name: '销量',
type: 'bar',
data: [5, 20, 36, 10, 10, 20]
}]
};
return (
<IEcharts option={option} />
);
```
className: PropTypes.string,
style: PropTypes.object,
group: PropTypes.string,
theme: PropTypes.oneOfType([PropTypes.string, PropTypes.object]),
initOpts: PropTypes.object,
option: PropTypes.object.isRequired,
notMerge: PropTypes.bool,
lazyUpdate: PropTypes.bool,
onReady: PropTypes.func,
onResize: PropTypes.func,
loading: PropTypes.bool,
resizable: PropTypes.bool,
optsLoading: PropTypes.object,
onEvents: PropTypes.object
className: 'react-echarts',
style: { width: '100%', height: '100%' },
notMerge: false,
lazyUpdate: false,
onReady: function(instance, ECharts) {},
onResize: function(width, height) {},
loading: false,
resizable: false,
optsLoading: {
text: 'loading',
color: '#c23531',
textColor: '#000',
maskColor: 'rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.8)',
zlevel: 0
},
onEvents: {}
MIT