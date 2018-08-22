openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ret

react-easy-transition

by Antoine S
1.2.6 (see all)

Easy transitions with react and react-router

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Easy Transition

npm install react-easy-transition --save

Easy transitions in react and react-router

Usage

For a simple fade-out fade-in effect on route change with react-router :

import EasyTransition from 'react-easy-transition'

<EasyTransition
    path={location.pathname}
    initialStyle={{opacity: 0}}
    transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in"
    finalStyle={{opacity: 1}}
>
    {this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>

Multiple transitions on different properties:

<EasyTransition
    path={location.pathname}
    initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
    transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
    finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
>
    {this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>

Optionally set a leaveStyle if it is different than the initialStyle:

<EasyTransition
    path={location.pathname}
    initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
    transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
    finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
    leaveStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'gray'}}
>
    {this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>

You can set a custom component or classname if needed

<EasyTransition
    path={location.pathname}
    initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
    transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
    finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
    component="MyCustomReactComponent"
    className="myCustomCSSClass"
>
    {this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>

NOTE: If your <Link> component (or any children of this) contains styling/classes that use transition, make sure not to use transition: all as this will prevent react-easy-transition from fading out.

Live Demo

Live Demo here

Features

  • Small : only 70 lines of code
  • Lightweight : based on ReactTransitionGroup low level API
  • Easy: works out of the box with React Router 2.0, no need to define CSS classes, use Javascript objects to define transition styles.
  • Performance : still using native browser CSS transition under the hood
  • Flexible : support for multiple transitions

This module solves the following issues:

  • The fade-in effect when component mounts is rather straightforward to do with pure CSS transitions. However, the fade-out effect is impossible to do using only CSS because the component disappears immediately when unmounted.
  • The new component appears before the end of the fade-out transition of the previous component, so both are shown at the same time, one on top of the other.
  • Transition on initial render when rendering on the server

Example

  • Integration with react-router, redux, and server-side rendering in ./demo/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial