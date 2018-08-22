React Easy Transition

npm install react-easy-transition --save

Easy transitions in react and react-router

Usage

For a simple fade-out fade-in effect on route change with react-router :

import EasyTransition from 'react-easy-transition' <EasyTransition path={location.pathname} initialStyle={{ opacity : 0 }} transition= "opacity 0.3s ease-in" finalStyle={{ opacity : 1 }} > { this .props.children} < /EasyTransition>

Multiple transitions on different properties:

<EasyTransition path={location.pathname} initialStyle={{ opacity : 0 , color : 'red' }} transition= "opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in" finalStyle={{ opacity : 1 , color : 'green' }} > { this .props.children} < /EasyTransition>

Optionally set a leaveStyle if it is different than the initialStyle:

<EasyTransition path={location.pathname} initialStyle={{ opacity : 0 , color : 'red' }} transition= "opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in" finalStyle={{ opacity : 1 , color : 'green' }} leaveStyle={{ opacity : 0 , color : 'gray' }} > { this .props.children} < /EasyTransition>

You can set a custom component or classname if needed

<EasyTransition path={location.pathname} initialStyle={{ opacity : 0 , color : 'red' }} transition= "opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in" finalStyle={{ opacity : 1 , color : 'green' }} component= "MyCustomReactComponent" className= "myCustomCSSClass" > { this .props.children} < /EasyTransition>

NOTE: If your <Link> component (or any children of this) contains styling/classes that use transition , make sure not to use transition: all as this will prevent react-easy-transition from fading out.

Live Demo

Live Demo here

Features

Small : only 70 lines of code

Lightweight : based on ReactTransitionGroup low level API

Easy: works out of the box with React Router 2.0, no need to define CSS classes, use Javascript objects to define transition styles.

Performance : still using native browser CSS transition under the hood

Flexible : support for multiple transitions

This module solves the following issues:

The fade-in effect when component mounts is rather straightforward to do with pure CSS transitions. However, the fade-out effect is impossible to do using only CSS because the component disappears immediately when unmounted.

The new component appears before the end of the fade-out transition of the previous component, so both are shown at the same time, one on top of the other.

Transition on initial render when rendering on the server

Example