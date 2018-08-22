npm install react-easy-transition --save
Easy transitions in react and react-router
For a simple fade-out fade-in effect on route change with react-router :
import EasyTransition from 'react-easy-transition'
<EasyTransition
path={location.pathname}
initialStyle={{opacity: 0}}
transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in"
finalStyle={{opacity: 1}}
>
{this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>
Multiple transitions on different properties:
<EasyTransition
path={location.pathname}
initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
>
{this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>
Optionally set a leaveStyle if it is different than the initialStyle:
<EasyTransition
path={location.pathname}
initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
leaveStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'gray'}}
>
{this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>
You can set a custom component or classname if needed
<EasyTransition
path={location.pathname}
initialStyle={{opacity: 0, color: 'red'}}
transition="opacity 0.3s ease-in, color 0.5s ease-in"
finalStyle={{opacity: 1, color: 'green'}}
component="MyCustomReactComponent"
className="myCustomCSSClass"
>
{this.props.children}
</EasyTransition>
NOTE: If your
<Link> component (or any children of this) contains styling/classes that use
transition, make sure not to use
transition: all as this will prevent react-easy-transition from fading out.