A React component to sort items in lists or grids
The goal of this component is to allow sorting elements with drag and drop.
It is mobile friendly by default. It doesn't block scrolling the page when swiping inside it: the user needs to press an item during at least 200ms to start the drag gesture.
On non-touch device, the drag gesture only starts after moving an element by at least one pixel. This is done to avoid blocking clicks on clickable elements inside an item.
yarn add react-easy-sort
or
npm install react-easy-sort --save
import SortableList, { SortableItem } from 'react-easy-sort'
import arrayMove from 'array-move'
const App = () => {
const [items, setItems] = React.useState(['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I'])
const onSortEnd = (oldIndex: number, newIndex: number) => {
setItems((array) => arrayMove(array, oldIndex, newIndex))
}
return (
<SortableList onSortEnd={onSortEnd} className="list" draggedItemClassName="dragged">
{items.map((item) => (
<SortableItem key={item}>
<div className="item">{item}</div>
</SortableItem>
))}
</SortableList>
)
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Default
|as
|Determines html tag for container element
keyof JSX.IntrinsicElements
div
|onSortEnd*
|Called when the user finishes a sorting gesture.
(oldIndex: number, newIndex: number) => void
|-
|draggedItemClassName
|Class applied to the item being dragged
string
|-
|lockAxis
|Determines if an axis should be locked
'x' or
'y'
|allowDrag
|Determines whether items can be dragged
boolean
true
This component doesn't take any other props than its child. This child should be a single React element that can receives a ref. If you pass a component as a child, it needs to be wrapped with
React.forwardRef().
You can use this component if you doesn't want to whole item to be draggable but only a specific area of it.
import SortableList, { SortableItem, SortableKnob } from 'react-easy-sort'
import arrayMove from 'array-move'
const App = () => {
const [items, setItems] = React.useState(['A', 'B', 'C', 'D', 'E', 'F', 'G', 'H', 'I'])
const onSortEnd = (oldIndex: number, newIndex: number) => {
setItems((array) => arrayMove(array, oldIndex, newIndex))
}
return (
<SortableList onSortEnd={onSortEnd} className="list" draggedItemClassName="dragged">
{items.map((item) => (
<SortableItem key={item}>
<div className="item">
<SortableKnob>
<div>Drag me</div>
</SortableKnob>
{item}
</div>
</SortableItem>
))}
</SortableList>
)
}
To disable browser default behaviors than can interfer with the dragging experience, we recommend adding the following declarations on the "items":
user-select: none;: disable the selection of content inside the item (the blue box)
pointer-events: none;: required for some browsers if your items contain images (see the Interactive avatars demo)
yarn
yarn start
Now, open
http://localhost:3001/index.html and start hacking!
This project is maintained by Valentin Hervieu.
This project was originally part of @ricardo-ch organisation because I (Valentin) was working at Ricardo. After leaving this company, they gracefully accepted to transfer the project to me. ❤️