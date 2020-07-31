📦
0.6.0 with decreased bundle size and state issue fix and TS definitions released!
All >25% browsers by browserlist.
Look also: https://jamie.build/last-2-versions
About 3KiB gzipped
We're using only one tiny build-time dependency to inject styles into a head
Look for API below.
example 1 a page with a single printable component without anything else
import PrintProvider, { Print, NoPrint } from 'react-easy-print';
...
<PrintProvider>
<NoPrint>
<Router> //
<Layout> // invisible in the print mode
... //
<Print single name="foo">
<span> //
details // visible in the print and non-print modes
</span> //
</Print>
... //
</Layout> // invisible in the print mode
</Router> //
</NoPrint>
</PrintProvider>
example 2 a page with modal window with content should be only visible in the print mode:
import PrintProvider, { Print } from 'react-easy-print';
...
<PrintProvider>
<Router>
<Layout> //
... //
<div> //
<h1>some page</h1> //
<Header/> // invisible in the print mode
<Modal> //
<Print name="foo">
<span> //
details // visible in the print and non-print modes
</span> //
</Print>
</Modal> //
</div> // invisible in the print mode
... //
</Layout> //
</Router>
</PrintProvider>
p.s.
print mode is when browser's print preview opened (e.g. after
^p or
⌘p pressed).
example 3 special content should be visible in print mode only:
...
<PrintProvider>
... // invisible in the print mode
<Print printOnly name="foo">
Consectetur adipisicing elit. // in the print mode visible only
Alias, corrupti similique minus //
</Print>
... // invisible in the print mode
</PrintProvider>
example 4 complex case: almost all content visible in print mode, but some doesn't and another only in print mode visible:
...
<PrintProvider>
<Print name="foo"> //
... // visible in the print and non-print modes
<div> //
... //
<NoPrint>
<Header/> // invisible in print mode
</NoPrint>
... //
<Print printOnly name="foo">
Consectetur adipisicing elit. // in the print mode visible only
Alias, corrupti similique minus //
</Print>
</div> // visible in the print and non-print modes
... //
</Print>
</PrintProvider>
Should be placed in the layout.
|prop
|loose
|bool, optional
|simple mode without re-render only printable nodes. Uses css visibility trick. It's not appliable if you have complex nested printable node with offsets
Should wrap printable element(s).
|prop
|printOnly
|bool, optional
|in the print mode visible only
|bool, optional
|deprecated alias for printOnly
|single
|bool, optional
|garantee correct position (left, top corner) for single main printable
|bool, optional
|deprecated alias for single
|name
|string, required
|unique constant name (like react's
key prop)
Should wrap nested to Print nodes to ignore them.
Useful in the some complex cases. You might not need the
NoPrint.
|prop
|force
|bool, optional
display: node instead of
visibility: hidden
Russian Fintech startup