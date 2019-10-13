React components that enables pan and zoom features for any component. Try out the live demo here
react-panzoom requires React 16 or later.
Using
npm:
npm install --save react-easy-panzoom
Using
yarn:
yarn add react-easy-panzoom
import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom'
// ...
render() {
return (
<PanZoom>
{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed' }
</PanZoom>
)
}
PanZoom component natively supports keyboard interactions with arrow keys and
- /
+ keys. This mapping can be extends using the
keyMapping prop.
e.g. Mapping
w,
a,
s,
d:
import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom'
// ...
render() {
return (
<PanZoom
keyMapping={{
'87': { x: 0, y: -1, z: 0 },
'83': { x: 0, y: 1, z: 0 },
'65': { x: -1, y: 0, z: 0 },
'68': { x: 1, y: 0, z: 0 },
}}
>
{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed' }
</PanZoom>
)
}
Sometimes it can be useful to prevent the view from panning, for example if the pan start is done on a clickable element.
PanZoom provides the
preventPan prop that let you define a function to prevent panning.
e.g. prevent panning when starting the pan on a specific
div
content = null
// preventPan gives access to the event, as well as the
// mouse coordinates in the coordinate system of the PanZoom container
preventPan = (event, x, y) => {
// if the target is the content container then prevent panning
if (e.target === content) {
return true
}
// in the case the target is not the content container
// use the coordinates to determine if the click happened
// on the content container
const contentRect = content.getBoundingClientRect()
const x1 = contentRect.left
const x2 = contentRect.right
const y1 = contentRect.top
const y2 = contentRect.bottom
return (x >= x1 && x <= x2) && (y >= y1 && y <= y2)
}
render() {
return (
<PanZoom
preventPan={this.preventPan}
>
<div>{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed' }</div>
<div ref={ref => this.content = ref}>{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed only outside of its container' }</div>
</PanZoom>
)
}
PanZoom supports the
enableBoundingBox prop to restrict panning. The box is calculated based on the width and height of the inner content.
A ratio is applied so that the bounding box allows panning up to a specific percentage of the inner content.
By default this ratio is
0.8 but can be modified with
boundaryRatioVertical and
boundaryRatioHorizontal. In this case the pan content will be able to pan outside the parent container up to 80% of its size (the 20% remaining will always be visible).
A negative ratio will create a padding, but combined with zooming it can produce strange behaviour. A ratio above 1 will allow the pan content to pan outside the parent container more than its size.
To use the bounding box:
import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom'
// ...
render() {
return (
<PanZoom
boundaryRatioVertical={0.8}
boundaryRatioHorizontal={0.8}
enableBoundingBox
>
<div>{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed' }</div>
</PanZoom>
)
}
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|autoCenter
bool
|false
|Auto-center the view when mounting
|autoCenterZoomLevel
number
|Specify the initial zoom level for auto-center
|zoomSpeed
number
|1
|Sets the zoom speed
|doubleZoomSpeed
number
|1.75
|Sets the zoom speed for double click
|disabled
bool
|false
|Disable pan and zoom
|disableKeyInteraction
bool
|false
|Disable keyboard interaction
|disableDoubleClickZoom
bool
|false
|Disable zoom when performing a double click
|disableScrollZoom
bool
|false
|Disable zoom when performing a scroll
|realPinch
bool
|false
|Enable real pinch interaction for touch events
|keyMapping
object
|false
|Define specific key mapping for keyboard interaction (e.g.
{ '<keyCode>': { x: 0, y: 1, z: 0 } }, with
<keyCode> being the key code to map)
|minZoom
number
|Sets the minimum zoom value
|maxZoom
number
|Sets the maximum zoom value
|enableBoundingBox
boolean
|false
|Enable bounding box for the panzoom element. The bounding box will contain the element based on a ratio of its size
|boundaryRatioVertical
number
|0.8
|Vertical ratio for the bounding box
|boundaryRatioHorizontal
number
|0.8
|Horizontal ratio for the bounding box
|noStateUpdate
bool
|true
|Disable state update for each new x, y, z transform value while panning. Enabling it drastically increases the performances
|onPanStart
func
|Fired on pan start
|onPan
func
|Fired on pan
|onPanEnd
func
|Fired on pan end
|preventPan
func
|Defines a function to prevent pan
|style
object
|Override the inline-styles of the root element
|onStateChange
func
|Called after the state of the component has changed
You can also pass in every other props you would pass to a
div element. Those will be passed through to the container component. This is helpful for adding custom event handlers.
By using
ref, methods from
PanZoom can be accessed and called to trigger manipulation functions.
Available methods are listed below:
|Name
|Parameters
|Description
|zoomIn
(zoomSpeed?: number)
|Zoom in from the center of the
PanZoom container
|zoomOut
(zoomSpeed?: number)
|Zoom out from the center of the
PanZoom container
|autoCenter
(zoom: number, animate?: boolean = true)
|Center and resize the view to fit the
PanZoom container
|reset
|Reset the view to it's original state (will not auto center if
autoCenter is enabled)
|moveByRatio
(x: number, y: number, moveSpeedRatio?: number)
|Move the view along
x or/and
y axis
|rotate
(angle: number \| (prevAngle) => newAngle)
|Rotate the view by the specified angle
This react library is based on the awesome panzoom by @anvaka.
The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.