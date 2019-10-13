React components that enables pan and zoom features for any component. Try out the live demo here

Installation

react-panzoom requires React 16 or later.

Using npm :

npm install --save react-easy-panzoom

Using yarn :

yarn add react-easy-panzoom

Usage

import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom' render() { return ( < PanZoom > { 'This content can be panned and zoomed' } </ PanZoom > ) }

Key mapping

PanZoom component natively supports keyboard interactions with arrow keys and - / + keys. This mapping can be extends using the keyMapping prop.

e.g. Mapping w , a , s , d :

import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom' render() { return ( < PanZoom keyMapping = {{ ' 87 ' : { x: 0 , y: -1 , z: 0 }, ' 83 ' : { x: 0 , y: 1 , z: 0 }, ' 65 ' : { x: -1 , y: 0 , z: 0 }, ' 68 ' : { x: 1 , y: 0 , z: 0 }, }} > { 'This content can be panned and zoomed' } </ PanZoom > ) }

Prevent pan

Sometimes it can be useful to prevent the view from panning, for example if the pan start is done on a clickable element. PanZoom provides the preventPan prop that let you define a function to prevent panning.

e.g. prevent panning when starting the pan on a specific div

content = null preventPan = ( event, x, y ) => { if (e.target === content) { return true } const contentRect = content.getBoundingClientRect() const x1 = contentRect.left const x2 = contentRect.right const y1 = contentRect.top const y2 = contentRect.bottom return (x >= x1 && x <= x2) && (y >= y1 && y <= y2) } render() { return ( < PanZoom preventPan = {this.preventPan} > < div > { 'This content can be panned and zoomed' } </ div > < div ref = {ref => this.content = ref}>{ 'This content can be panned and zoomed only outside of its container' } </ div > </ PanZoom > ) }

Boundaries

PanZoom supports the enableBoundingBox prop to restrict panning. The box is calculated based on the width and height of the inner content. A ratio is applied so that the bounding box allows panning up to a specific percentage of the inner content. By default this ratio is 0.8 but can be modified with boundaryRatioVertical and boundaryRatioHorizontal . In this case the pan content will be able to pan outside the parent container up to 80% of its size (the 20% remaining will always be visible).

A negative ratio will create a padding, but combined with zooming it can produce strange behaviour. A ratio above 1 will allow the pan content to pan outside the parent container more than its size.

To use the bounding box:

import { PanZoom } from 'react-easy-panzoom' render() { return ( < PanZoom boundaryRatioVertical = {0.8} boundaryRatioHorizontal = {0.8} enableBoundingBox > < div > { 'This content can be panned and zoomed' } </ div > </ PanZoom > ) }

Properties

Name Type Default Description autoCenter bool false Auto-center the view when mounting autoCenterZoomLevel number Specify the initial zoom level for auto-center zoomSpeed number 1 Sets the zoom speed doubleZoomSpeed number 1.75 Sets the zoom speed for double click disabled bool false Disable pan and zoom disableKeyInteraction bool false Disable keyboard interaction disableDoubleClickZoom bool false Disable zoom when performing a double click disableScrollZoom bool false Disable zoom when performing a scroll realPinch bool false Enable real pinch interaction for touch events keyMapping object false Define specific key mapping for keyboard interaction (e.g. { '<keyCode>': { x: 0, y: 1, z: 0 } } , with <keyCode> being the key code to map) minZoom number Sets the minimum zoom value maxZoom number Sets the maximum zoom value enableBoundingBox boolean false Enable bounding box for the panzoom element. The bounding box will contain the element based on a ratio of its size boundaryRatioVertical number 0.8 Vertical ratio for the bounding box boundaryRatioHorizontal number 0.8 Horizontal ratio for the bounding box noStateUpdate bool true Disable state update for each new x, y, z transform value while panning. Enabling it drastically increases the performances onPanStart func Fired on pan start onPan func Fired on pan onPanEnd func Fired on pan end preventPan func Defines a function to prevent pan style object Override the inline-styles of the root element onStateChange func Called after the state of the component has changed

You can also pass in every other props you would pass to a div element. Those will be passed through to the container component. This is helpful for adding custom event handlers.

Methods

By using ref , methods from PanZoom can be accessed and called to trigger manipulation functions.

Available methods are listed below:

Name Parameters Description zoomIn (zoomSpeed?: number) Zoom in from the center of the PanZoom container zoomOut (zoomSpeed?: number) Zoom out from the center of the PanZoom container autoCenter (zoom: number, animate?: boolean = true) Center and resize the view to fit the PanZoom container reset Reset the view to it's original state (will not auto center if autoCenter is enabled) moveByRatio (x: number, y: number, moveSpeedRatio?: number) Move the view along x or/and y axis rotate (angle: number \| (prevAngle) => newAngle) Rotate the view by the specified angle

Thanks

This react library is based on the awesome panzoom by @anvaka.

License

The files included in this repository are licensed under the MIT license.