⚛ A lightweight React library for smooth FLIP animations
Animates the unanimatable (DOM positions, mounts/unmounts)
One hook for many usecases
Uses the Web Animations API (WAAPI)
This is a README for v4. The v3 README can be found here.
https://react-easy-flip-demo.now.sh/
Repository: react-easy-flip-demo
You can also read about how it works in detail here.
npm install react-easy-flip@beta
useFlip hook and
FlipProvider:
import { useFlip, FlipProvider } from 'react-easy-flip'
FlipProvider
<FlipProvider>
<MyApp />
</FlipProvider>
data-flip-root-id to any parent of the element(s) you want to animate
<div data-flip-root-id="flip-root">
<AnimatedChildren>
</div>
data-flip-id and assign it to the element(s) you want to animate. It can be the same as a
key prop
<img data-flip-id="animated-image" />
useFlip(rootId)
And that's it!
useFlip requires one argument, which is an ID of the root, i.e. any parent whose children you want to animate. You can optionally pass an options object with animation options (see details below) as a second argument. Third argument is the optional dependencies which you would normally pass to a
useEffect hook: use it if you need to explicitly tell
react-easy-flip that items you want to animate changed.
useFlip(rootId, animationOptions, deps)
Animation options is an object.
|Property
|Default
|Required
|Type
|Details
duration
|400
false
number
|Animation duration (ms)
easing
easeOutCubic
false
function
|Easing function (that can be imported from
react-easy-flip)
delay
|0
false
number
|Animation delay
animateColor
|false
false
boolean
|Animate background color of the animated element
Example:
import { easeInOutQuint } from 'react-easy-flip`
const SomeReactComponent = () => {
const animationOptions = {
duration: 2000,
easing: easeInOutQuint,
}
useFlip(rootId, animationOptions)
return (
<div data-flip-root-id="root">
<div data-flip-id="flipped" />
</div>
)
}
react-easy-flip exports ready-to-use easing functions. You can see the examples here.
While
useFlip can animate all kinds of position changes, it does not animate mount/unmount animations (e.g. fade in/out). For this purpose the
<AnimateInOut /> component is also exported. To use it, simple wrap with it the components/elements which you want to be animated. By default the initial render is not animated, but this can be changed with a prop.
Every element wrapped with a
<AnimateInOut /> must have a unique key prop.
Example:
import { AnimateInOut } from 'react-easy-flip`
const SomeReactComponent = () => {
return (
<AnimateInOut>
<div key="flipped-1" />
<div key="flipped-2" />
<div key="flipped-3" />
</AnimateInOut>
)
}
Here are all props that you can pass to
<AnimateInOut />:
|Property
|Default
|Required
|Type
|Details
in
fadeIn
false
AnimationKeyframes
|Mount animation options
out
fadeOut
false
AnimationKeyframes
|Unmount animation options
playOnFirstRender
false
false
boolean
|Animate on first render
itemAmount
undefined
false
number
|An explicit amount of current children (see explanation below)
What is
itemAmount for? In most cases this is not needed. But if your element is animated with a shared layout transition (such as moving from one list to another), this means that it doesn't need an unmount animation. In order to avoid two animations being applied to one element, provide the amount. For example, if this is a todo-app-like application, keep the number of both todo and done items. Moving from todo to done doesn't change the total amount of items, but
<AnimateInOut /> does not know that until you tell it. See the recipes below.
react-easy-flip uses Web Animations API (WAAPI) for animations. No other library based on a FLIP technique currently does that.
Similar to existing libraries such as
react-overdrive,
react-flip-move or
react-flip-toolkit (although only the latter seems to be maintained).
Allows you to easily do so-called shared layout animations (e.g. smoothly move an element from one page/parent to another). Some examples are given below. This is what heavier libraries like
framer-motion call Magic Motion.
Additionally,
react-easy-flip is the only lightweight FLIP library for React that provides animation via a hook. Currently
react-easy-flip has the smallest bundle size. It also does not use React class components and lifecycle methods that are considered unsafe in latest releases of React.
This is an todo-app-like example of shared layout animations. Click on any rectangle to move it to another parent. Note that on every click an item is actually unmounted from DOM and re-mounted in the other position, but having the same
data-flip-id allows to be smoothly animated from one to another position.
One nice usecase for shared layout animation is navigation bars where we want to move the highlighting indicator smoothly between tabs.
The fade in and out keyframes are default and work out of box (= you do not need to explicitly pass them).
An example of passing custom animation options to
<AnimateInOut>. Here the images are moved in and out instead of simply fading in and out.
This library requires React version 16.8.0 or higher (the one with Hooks).
Any kind of contribution is welcome!
yarn build:dev and make sure that it builds without crash