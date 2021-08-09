openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ree

react-easy-edit

by George Artemiou
1.15.0 (see all)

Inline editing library for React

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

134

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Test NPM License: MIT CircleCI Known Vulnerabilities install size DeepScan grade

react-easy-edit

A React library that allows inline editing on HTML5 input components, try the sandbox here!

For full library documentation, visit this site!

📝 Features

  • Supports input (most types, even inputs with datalist), textarea,radio, checkbox and select HTML types
  • Validates user input
  • Allows customisation on all elements including the save and cancel buttons
  • Supports custom editComponent and custom displayComponent for each type

🚀 Installation

npm i react-easy-edit or yarn add react-easy-edit

🙏 Show your support

Give a ⭐ if this project helped you in any way!

paypal ko-fi

🆒 Props

For the full list of props, please visit our documentation.

📄 Examples

More examples can be found here

A simple example - Textbox

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import EasyEdit from 'react-easy-edit';

function App() {

  const save = (value) => {alert(value)}
  const cancel = () => {alert("Cancelled")}

  return (
    <EasyEdit
      type="text"
      onSave={save}
      onCancel={cancel}
      saveButtonLabel="Save Me"
      cancelButtonLabel="Cancel Me"
      attributes={{ name: "awesome-input", id: 1}}
      instructions="Star this repo!"
    />
  );
}

Radio buttons

<EasyEdit
  type="radio"
  value="one"
  onSave={save}
  options={[
      {label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
      {label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
  instructions="Custom instructions"
/>

Date

<EasyEdit
  type="date"
  onSave={save}
  instructions="Select your date of birth"
/>

<EasyEdit
  type="select"
  options={[
      {label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
      {label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
  onSave={save}
  placeholder="My Placeholder"
  instructions="Custom instructions"
/>

Datalist

<EasyEdit
  type="datalist"
  options={[
      {label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
      {label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
  onSave={save}
  instructions="Custom instructions"
/>

Checkboxes

<EasyEdit
  type="checkbox"
  options={[
      {label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
      {label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
  onSave={save}
  value={['one', 'two']} // this will preselect both options
/>

Custom components

When using custom input components, they must be passed in as props, like so:

<EasyEdit
    type="text"
    onSave={() => {}}
    editComponent={<CustomInput />}
    displayComponent={<CustomDisplay />}
/>

When defining a custom input component, the function setParentValue is injected into your custom component, which must be called in order to pass the desired value up to the parent EasyEdit component.

For example, if your component was a text field that needed to set the EasyEdit value as a user id based on a username entered, you would need to pass the id to this.props.setParentValue in order to get that value to the EasyEdit component.

e.g.

// Inside your custom input

onChange(searchTerm) {
  getUserIdByUsername(searchTerm).then((userId) => {
    this.props.setParentValue(userId);
  })
}

You can use a custom EditComponent and still use the saveOnBlur behavior. An onBlur function will be passed to your custom component, for you to trigger the behavior.

class CustomComponent extends React.Component{
  constructor(props){
    super(props);
  }

  render(){
    return <div>
      <p>Custom editor</p>
      <input onBlur={this.props.onBlur} />
    </diV>;
  }
}

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.

Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.

🔢 Versioning

For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

  • Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major
  • New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor
  • Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch
  • For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

📜 Licence

Copyright © 2020 George Artemiou.

This project is MIT licensed.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial