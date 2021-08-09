A React library that allows inline editing on HTML5 input components, try the sandbox here!

For full library documentation, visit this site!

📝 Features

Supports input (most types, even inputs with datalist ), textarea , radio , checkbox and select HTML types

Allows customisation on all elements including the save and cancel buttons

Supports custom editComponent and custom displayComponent for each type

🚀 Installation

npm i react-easy-edit or yarn add react-easy-edit

🆒 Props

For the full list of props, please visit our documentation.

📄 Examples

More examples can be found here

A simple example - Textbox

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import EasyEdit from 'react-easy-edit' ; function App ( ) { const save = ( value ) => {alert(value)} const cancel = () => {alert( "Cancelled" )} return ( < EasyEdit type = "text" onSave = {save} onCancel = {cancel} saveButtonLabel = "Save Me" cancelButtonLabel = "Cancel Me" attributes = {{ name: " awesome-input ", id: 1 }} instructions = "Star this repo!" /> ); }

Radio buttons

<EasyEdit type= "radio" value= "one" onSave={save} options={[ { label : 'First option' , value : 'one' }, { label : 'Second option' , value : 'two' }]} instructions= "Custom instructions" />

<EasyEdit type= "date" onSave={save} instructions= "Select your date of birth" />

Dropdown

<EasyEdit type= "select" options={[ { label : 'First option' , value : 'one' }, { label : 'Second option' , value : 'two' }]} onSave={save} placeholder= "My Placeholder" instructions= "Custom instructions" />

Datalist

<EasyEdit type= "datalist" options={[ { label : 'First option' , value : 'one' }, { label : 'Second option' , value : 'two' }]} onSave={save} instructions= "Custom instructions" />

Checkboxes

<EasyEdit type= "checkbox" options={[ { label : 'First option' , value : 'one' }, { label : 'Second option' , value : 'two' }]} onSave={save} value={[ 'one' , 'two' ]} />

Custom components

When using custom input components, they must be passed in as props, like so:

<EasyEdit type= "text" onSave={() => {}} editComponent={<CustomInput />} displayComponent={<CustomDisplay />} />

When defining a custom input component, the function setParentValue is injected into your custom component, which must be called in order to pass the desired value up to the parent EasyEdit component.

For example, if your component was a text field that needed to set the EasyEdit value as a user id based on a username entered, you would need to pass the id to this.props.setParentValue in order to get that value to the EasyEdit component.

e.g.

onChange(searchTerm) { getUserIdByUsername(searchTerm).then( ( userId ) => { this .props.setParentValue(userId); }) }

You can use a custom EditComponent and still use the saveOnBlur behavior. An onBlur function will be passed to your custom component, for you to trigger the behavior.

class CustomComponent extends React . Component { constructor (props){ super (props); } render(){ return < div > < p > Custom editor </ p > < input onBlur = {this.props.onBlur} /> </ diV > ; } }

🤝 Contributing

Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.

Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.

🔢 Versioning

For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

And constructed with the following guidelines:

Breaking backwards compatibility bumps the major

New additions without breaking backwards compatibility bumps the minor

Bug fixes and misc changes bump the patch

For more information on semantic versioning, please visit http://semver.org/.

📜 Licence

Copyright © 2020 George Artemiou.

This project is MIT licensed.