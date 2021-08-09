A React library that allows inline editing on HTML5 input components, try the sandbox here!
For full library documentation, visit this site!
input (most types, even inputs with
datalist),
textarea,
radio,
checkbox and
select HTML types
npm i react-easy-edit or
yarn add react-easy-edit
For the full list of props, please visit our documentation.
More examples can be found here
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import EasyEdit from 'react-easy-edit';
function App() {
const save = (value) => {alert(value)}
const cancel = () => {alert("Cancelled")}
return (
<EasyEdit
type="text"
onSave={save}
onCancel={cancel}
saveButtonLabel="Save Me"
cancelButtonLabel="Cancel Me"
attributes={{ name: "awesome-input", id: 1}}
instructions="Star this repo!"
/>
);
}
<EasyEdit
type="radio"
value="one"
onSave={save}
options={[
{label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
{label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
instructions="Custom instructions"
/>
<EasyEdit
type="date"
onSave={save}
instructions="Select your date of birth"
/>
<EasyEdit
type="select"
options={[
{label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
{label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
onSave={save}
placeholder="My Placeholder"
instructions="Custom instructions"
/>
<EasyEdit
type="datalist"
options={[
{label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
{label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
onSave={save}
instructions="Custom instructions"
/>
<EasyEdit
type="checkbox"
options={[
{label: 'First option', value: 'one'},
{label: 'Second option', value: 'two'}]}
onSave={save}
value={['one', 'two']} // this will preselect both options
/>
When using custom input components, they must be passed in as props, like so:
<EasyEdit
type="text"
onSave={() => {}}
editComponent={<CustomInput />}
displayComponent={<CustomDisplay />}
/>
When defining a custom input component, the function
setParentValue is injected into your custom component, which must be called in order to pass the desired value up to the parent
EasyEdit component.
For example, if your component was a text field that needed to set the
EasyEdit value as a user id based on a username entered, you would need to pass the id to
this.props.setParentValue in order to get that value to the
EasyEdit component.
e.g.
// Inside your custom input
onChange(searchTerm) {
getUserIdByUsername(searchTerm).then((userId) => {
this.props.setParentValue(userId);
})
}
You can use a custom EditComponent and still use the saveOnBlur behavior. An
onBlur function will be passed to your custom component, for you to trigger the behavior.
class CustomComponent extends React.Component{
constructor(props){
super(props);
}
render(){
return <div>
<p>Custom editor</p>
<input onBlur={this.props.onBlur} />
</diV>;
}
}
Contributions, issues and feature requests are welcome.
Feel free to check issues page if you want to contribute.
For transparency and insight into our release cycle, releases will be numbered with the following format:
<major>.<minor>.<patch>
And constructed with the following guidelines:
