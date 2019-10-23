openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rds

react-dynamic-swiper

by Nick Pisacane
2.0.2 (see all)

React wrapper around iDangerous swiper that auto-magically re-initializes

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

111

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Swipe, React Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-dynamic-swiper

Travis

React wrapper for iDangerous-Swiper that auto-magically reinitializes and updates when configuration changes.

Demo

Installation

$ npm i --save react-dynamic-swiper

Usage

// Basic Usage
function MySwiper() {
  return (
    <Swiper
      swiperOptions={{
        slidesPerView: 42
      }}
      navigation={false}
      pagination={false}
    >
      <Slide onActive={swiper => console.log('Slide Active!')} />
    </Swiper>
  )
}

// Advanced Usage
//
// Swiper will automatically update swiper instance when children change (i.e. Slides),
// and/or re-initialize if swiper options change. Also, event handlers
// (`onTouchMove`, `onSlideChangeEnd`, etc.) are delegated. Changing them will
// require no reinitialization, while still functioning as expected.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Swiper, Slide } from 'react-dynamic-swiper'
import 'react-dynamic-swiper/lib/styles.css'

class MySwiper extends Component {
  constructor(props, context) {
    super(props, context)
    this.state = {
      slides: []
    }
  }

  componentWillMount() {
    getAsyncSlideData().then(slides => this.setState({ slides }))
  }

  render() {
    const { slides } = this.state

    return (
      <Swiper
        swiperOptions={{
          slidesPerView: 'auto'
        }}
        nextButton={<MyNextButton />}
        prevButton={swiper => (
          <MyPrevButton onClick={() => swiper.slideNext()} />
        )}
        onTouchMove={(swiper, event) => doSomething()}
      >
        {slides.map(slide => (
          <Slide {...slide} />
        ))}
      </Swiper>
    )
  }
}

API

Swiper

Props

  • swiperOptions (Object) Options passed to swiper instance.
  • containerClassName (String) Classname for underlying container element.
  • wrapperClassName (String) Classname for underlying wrapper element.
  • navigation (Boolean) Display navigation elements (true)
  • nextButton (Element|Function) Navigation next element (<div className="swiper-button-next" />)
  • prevButton (Element|Function) Navigation previous element (<div className="swiper-button-prev" />)
  • pagination (Boolean|Element|Function) Pagination is active by default, use false to hide. (<div className="swiper-pagination" />)
  • paginationClickable (Boolean) Enable clickable pagination.
  • scrollBar (Boolean|Element|Function) Scrollbar is hidden by default, use false to show.
  • onInitSwiper (Function) Function invoked every time swiper instance is initialized, invoked will swiper as first argument.
  • All event handlers are supported as well (i.e. onTouchMove, etc.)

note: The following props can be functions: nextButton, prevButton, pagination, and scrollBar. If functions, they will be invoked with the underlying Swiper instance as the one and only argument. They must return a renderable element.

Methods

  • swiper() Returns underlying swiper instance.

Slide

Props

  • onActive (Function) Invoked with swiper instance when Slide is active. Not invoked on initialization.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rrc
react-responsive-carouselReact.js Responsive Carousel (with Swipe)
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
202K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
5
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
5Performant
nuka-carouselPure React Carousel Component
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
82K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rs
react-slickReact carousel component
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
944K
User Rating
4.2/ 5
35
Top Feedback
24Great Documentation
22Easy to Use
19Buggy
rac
react-alice-carousel React responsive component for building content galleries, content rotators and any React carousels
GitHub Stars
562
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.4/ 5
7
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
rsv
react-swipeable-viewsA React component for swipeable views. :snowflake:
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
292K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rmc
react-multi-carouselA lightweight production-ready Carousel that rocks supports multiple items and server-side rendering with no dependency. Bundle size 2kb.
GitHub Stars
823
Weekly Downloads
90K
User Rating
3.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 23 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial