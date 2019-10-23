React wrapper for iDangerous-Swiper that auto-magically reinitializes and updates when configuration changes.
$ npm i --save react-dynamic-swiper
// Basic Usage
function MySwiper() {
return (
<Swiper
swiperOptions={{
slidesPerView: 42
}}
navigation={false}
pagination={false}
>
<Slide onActive={swiper => console.log('Slide Active!')} />
</Swiper>
)
}
// Advanced Usage
//
// Swiper will automatically update swiper instance when children change (i.e. Slides),
// and/or re-initialize if swiper options change. Also, event handlers
// (`onTouchMove`, `onSlideChangeEnd`, etc.) are delegated. Changing them will
// require no reinitialization, while still functioning as expected.
import React, { Component } from 'react'
import { Swiper, Slide } from 'react-dynamic-swiper'
import 'react-dynamic-swiper/lib/styles.css'
class MySwiper extends Component {
constructor(props, context) {
super(props, context)
this.state = {
slides: []
}
}
componentWillMount() {
getAsyncSlideData().then(slides => this.setState({ slides }))
}
render() {
const { slides } = this.state
return (
<Swiper
swiperOptions={{
slidesPerView: 'auto'
}}
nextButton={<MyNextButton />}
prevButton={swiper => (
<MyPrevButton onClick={() => swiper.slideNext()} />
)}
onTouchMove={(swiper, event) => doSomething()}
>
{slides.map(slide => (
<Slide {...slide} />
))}
</Swiper>
)
}
}
true)
<div className="swiper-button-next" />)
<div className="swiper-button-prev" />)
false to hide. (
<div className="swiper-pagination" />)
false to show.
swiper as first argument.
note: The following props can be functions: nextButton, prevButton, pagination, and scrollBar. If functions, they
will be invoked with the underlying
Swiper instance as the one and only argument. They must return a renderable element.
Slide is active. Not invoked on initialization.