REACT Dynamic Number

Highly customizable React form element component for numbers (prices). It validates inputs in realtime (if user press not acceptable character it wont appear in input field). This component may be configured for each input (you can set number of digits in integer part and number of digits in decimal part, you can set decimal separator, accept only positive or negative values).

The Big advantage of this component, is separation of view value and model value (value which is available to other javascript code). You can set comma as decimal separator (default is dot) for numbers. And then in input field there will be comma as separator, but your model value will have correct float number with dot separator.

It works at realtime, therefore this model value may be use in computation for other elements and they will change real time too.

This is port of Angular Dynamic Number

link

config max numbers for integer part and decimal part.

config decimal separator (dot or comma)

config to accept positive, negative and both numbers.

model value is correct javascript number, but view value may be correct number for localities

allow to set thousand separator (dot, comma or space)

npm

npm install react-dynamic-number

It needs react to work correctly. It is compiled without react at its source.

Quick start: How to use it

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import DynamicNumber from 'react-dynamic-number' ; class SomeParentComponent extends React.Component { constructor ( props ) { super (props); }; onChange(evt, modelValue, viewValue) { console .log(modelValue); console .log(viewValue); }; render() { return ( <DynamicNumber className= "form-control" onChange={ this .onChange.bind( this )} separator={ ',' } integer={ 5 } fraction={ 5 } /> ); } } ReactDOM.render( <SomeParentComponent />, document .getElementById( 'app' ) );

< DynamicNumber value = {0} separator = { ' . '} integer = {10} fraction = {10} positive = {true} negative = {true} thousand = { ' '} onChange = {this.handleChange} />

value

type: Number or '' (empty string)

required: false

default: 0

Init value of input. If init value is '' then input is empty.

When you set this prop, then component became a Controlled Component

separator

type: String

required: false

default: '.'

options:

'.' - dot is decimal separator

',' - comma is decimal separator

Define number decimal separator

integer

type: Number

required: false

default: 10

Set maximum numbers of digits integer part (digits before decimal separator)

fraction

type: Number

required: false

default: 10

Set maximum numbers of digits fraction part (digits after decimal separator)

positive

type: Boolean

required: false

default: true

options:

true - number can be positive

false - number may not be positive

Define if number may be positive

negative

type: Boolean

required: false

default: true

options:

true - number can be negative

false - number may not be negative

Define if number may be negative

thousand

type: boolean or ' ' (space)

required: false

default: false

options:

false - thousand separator is disabled

' ' (space) - thousand separator is enabled and separate values by space

true - thousand separator is enabled.

If decimal separator is dot then thousand separator is comma.

If decimal separator is comma then thousand separator is dot.

Define number decimal separator

placeholder

type: string

required: false

default: none

Allow to set placeholder to empty input

onChange

type: Function (callback)

required: false

function attributes:

evt - react event

modelValue - correct javascript number

viewValue - string value visible in input

Define callback which will be trigger on any number change

FAQ

Is it works with ES5?

Yes it works but remember to use it :

var DynamicNumber = require ( 'react-dynamic-number' ). default ;

How to set focus on this element

First of all you need to get ref to this component. How to get ref:

<DynamicNumber ref={ input => { this .input = input }} ...

Ref should be use in componentDidMount or componentDidUpdate because there we are sure that everything is ready.

Now you can call focus method on this ref.

componentDidMount () { this .input .focus (); }

Example from documentation Adding a Ref to a Class Component

Warning: As you can read here Refs and Functional Components

You may not use the ref attribute on functional components because they don't have instances:

License

MIT