⚠️ You might not need this library. Checkout
React.lazy and see if it fits your use case.
Dynamically load and render any react module(Component or an HOC) using dynamic import 🎉
Tiny(around 1.16kb gzip) dynamic module loader and renderer.
⚠️ Hooks only(requires react 16.8.0 or above), use v1.0.4 if you want older react versions support
Dynamic loading of component is already supported in React using React.lazy and Suspense, But, dynamic loading of HOC is tricky and is unsupported in React.
Should work with any bundler(eg: webpack, parcel etc) which supports dynamic import ✨
npm install react-dynamic-import
yarn add react-dynamic-import
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dynamic-import/dist/react-dynamic-import.umd.js"></script>
Component
Folder structure
|_ realComponent.js
|_ container.js <-- working file
Usage
// Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
// Define dynamic import loader function
const loader = () => import(`./realComponent.js`);
/**
* Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
*
* Make sure to use it outside render method,
* else new component is rendered in each render
*
* You can choose to show a placeholder and render
* error component in case of error, check API section for more
*/
const RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({ loader });
class Container extends React.component {
render() {
/**
* This component is dynamically fetched and rendered
* on first usage/render
*/
return <RealComponent />;
}
}
HOC
Folder structure
|_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC
|_ withHOC.js <-- HOC
|_ container.js <-- working file
Usage
// Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js";
// Define dynamic import loader function
const loader = () => import(`./withHOC.js`);
/**
* Use dynamic module and lazy fetch HOC
*
* Make sure to use it outside render method,
* else new component is rendered in each render
*
* You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
* component in case of error, check API section for more
*/
const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({ loader, isHOC: true });
const WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent);
class Container extends React.component {
render() {
/**
* The actual HOC is lazy loaded and executed,
* which in turn renders the actual component lazily
*/
return <WrappedComponent />;
}
}
Component
Folder structure
|_ dynamic
| |_ realComponent-en.js
| |_ realComponent-eu.js
| |_ realComponent-kn.js
|_ container.js <-- working file
Usage
// Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
/**
* Define dynamic import loader function
*
* This loads specific module from many available
* modules in the directory, using given module name
*/
const loader = f => import(`./dynamic/${f}.js`);
// Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
class Container extends React.component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
/**
* Make sure to use it outside render method, else
* new component is rendered in each render
*
* You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
* component in case of error, check API section for more
*
* This loads different module when different language
* configuration is passed
*/
this.RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({
name: `realComponent-${props.lang || "en"}`,
loader
});
}
render() {
const { RealComponent } = this;
/**
* This component is dynamically fetched and rendered
* on first usage/render
*/
return <RealComponent />;
}
}
HOC
Folder structure
|_ dynamic <-- Dynamic HOC's
| |_ withHOC-en.js
| |_ withHOC-eu.js
| |_ withHOC-kn.js
|_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC
|_ container.js <-- working file
Usage
// Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js";
/**
* Define dynamic import loader function
*
* This loads specific module from many available
* modules in the directory, using given module name
*/
const loader = f => import(`./dynamic/${f}.js`);
// Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
class Container extends React.component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
/**
* Make sure to use it outside render method, else
* new component is rendered in each render
*
* You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
* component in case of error, check API section for more
*
* This loads different module when different language
* configuration is passed
*/
const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({
name: `withHOC-${props.lang || "en"}`,
loader,
isHOC: true
});
this.WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent);
}
render() {
const { WrappedComponent } = this;
/**
* The actual HOC is lazy loaded and executed,
* which in turn renders the actual component lazily
*/
return <WrappedComponent />;
}
}
