Downloads/wk

601

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

react-dynamic-import

⚠️ You might not need this library. Checkout React.lazy and see if it fits your use case.

Dynamically load and render any react module(Component or an HOC) using dynamic import 🎉

Tiny(around 1.16kb gzip) dynamic module loader and renderer.

👉 DEMO

⚠️ Hooks only(requires react 16.8.0 or above), use v1.0.4 if you want older react versions support

Dynamic loading of component is already supported in React using React.lazy and Suspense, But, dynamic loading of HOC is tricky and is unsupported in React.

Should work with any bundler(eg: webpack, parcel etc) which supports dynamic import ✨

MIT Licence Open Source Love Build Status npm version GitHub version Greenkeeper badge

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

npm install react-dynamic-import

Yarn

yarn add react-dynamic-import

UMD build

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dynamic-import/dist/react-dynamic-import.umd.js"></script>

Basic usage

  1. Component

    • Folder structure

      |_ realComponent.js
|_ container.js <-- working file

    • Usage

      // Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');

// Define dynamic import loader function
const loader = () => import(`./realComponent.js`);

/**
 * Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
 *
 * Make sure to use it outside render method,
 * else new component is rendered in each render
 *
 * You can choose to show a placeholder and render
 * error component in case of error, check API section for more
 */
const RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({ loader });

class Container extends React.component {
  render() {
    /**
     * This component is dynamically fetched and rendered
     * on first usage/render
     */
    return <RealComponent />;
  }
}

  2. HOC

    • Folder structure

      |_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC
|_ withHOC.js <-- HOC
|_ container.js <-- working file

    • Usage

      // Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js";

// Define dynamic import loader function
const loader = () => import(`./withHOC.js`);

/**
 * Use dynamic module and lazy fetch HOC
 *
 * Make sure to use it outside render method,
 * else new component is rendered in each render
 *
 * You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
 * component in case of error, check API section for more
 */
const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({ loader, isHOC: true });
const WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent);

class Container extends React.component {
  render() {
    /**
     * The actual HOC is lazy loaded and executed,
     * which in turn renders the actual component lazily
     */
    return <WrappedComponent />;
  }
}

Advanced usage

  1. Component

    • Folder structure

      |_ dynamic
|  |_ realComponent-en.js
|  |_ realComponent-eu.js
|  |_ realComponent-kn.js
|_ container.js <-- working file

    • Usage

      // Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');

/**
 * Define dynamic import loader function
 *
 * This loads specific module from many available
 * modules in the directory, using given module name
 */
const loader = f => import(`./dynamic/${f}.js`);

// Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
class Container extends React.component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    /**
     * Make sure to use it outside render method, else
     * new component is rendered in each render
     *
     * You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
     * component in case of error, check API section for more
     *
     * This loads different module when different language
     * configuration is passed
     */
    this.RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({
      name: `realComponent-${props.lang || "en"}`,
      loader
    });
  }

  render() {
    const { RealComponent } = this;

    /**
     * This component is dynamically fetched and rendered
     * on first usage/render
     */
    return <RealComponent />;
  }
}

  2. HOC

    • Folder structure

      |_ dynamic <-- Dynamic HOC's
|  |_ withHOC-en.js
|  |_ withHOC-eu.js
|  |_ withHOC-kn.js
|_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC
|_ container.js <-- working file

    • Usage

      // Import library
import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import";
// or const ReactDynamicImport = require('react-dynamic-import');
import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js";

/**
 * Define dynamic import loader function
 *
 * This loads specific module from many available
 * modules in the directory, using given module name
 */
const loader = f => import(`./dynamic/${f}.js`);

// Use dynamic module and lazy fetch component
class Container extends React.component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    /**
     * Make sure to use it outside render method, else
     * new component is rendered in each render
     *
     * You can choose to show a placeholder and render error
     * component in case of error, check API section for more
     *
     * This loads different module when different language
     * configuration is passed
     */
    const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({
      name: `withHOC-${props.lang || "en"}`,
      loader,
      isHOC: true
    });
    this.WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent);
  }

  render() {
    const { WrappedComponent } = this;

    /**
     * The actual HOC is lazy loaded and executed,
     * which in turn renders the actual component lazily
     */
    return <WrappedComponent />;
  }
}

Checkout API for more info.

API

Contribute

Thanks for taking time to contribute, please read docs and checkout src to understand how things work.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.

  • Fork it!
  • Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/react-dynamic-import
  • Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd react-dynamic-import
  • Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature
  • Install the tools necessary for development: yarn
  • Make your changes.
  • Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'
  • Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature
  • Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes

TODO

  • Test cases

License

MIT License © Ganapati V S

