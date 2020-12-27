⚠️ You might not need this library. Checkout React.lazy and see if it fits your use case.

Dynamically load and render any react module(Component or an HOC) using dynamic import 🎉

Tiny(around 1.16kb gzip) dynamic module loader and renderer.

👉 DEMO

⚠️ Hooks only(requires react 16.8.0 or above), use v1.0.4 if you want older react versions support Dynamic loading of component is already supported in React using React.lazy and Suspense, But, dynamic loading of HOC is tricky and is unsupported in React. Should work with any bundler(eg: webpack, parcel etc) which supports dynamic import ✨

Table of Contents

Install

NPM

npm install react-dynamic-import

Yarn

yarn add react-dynamic-import

UMD build

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dynamic-import/dist/react-dynamic-import.umd.js" > </ script >

Basic usage

Component Folder structure |_ realComponent.js |_ container.js <-- working file

Usage import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import" ; const loader = () => import ( `./realComponent.js` ); const RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({ loader }); class Container extends React . component { render() { return < RealComponent /> ; } } HOC Folder structure |_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC |_ withHOC.js <-- HOC |_ container.js <-- working file

Usage import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import" ; import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js" ; const loader = () => import ( `./withHOC.js` ); const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({ loader, isHOC : true }); const WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent); class Container extends React . component { render() { return < WrappedComponent /> ; } }

Advanced usage

Component Folder structure |_ dynamic | |_ realComponent-en.js | |_ realComponent-eu.js | |_ realComponent-kn.js |_ container.js <-- working file

Usage import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import" ; const loader = f => import ( `./dynamic/ ${f} .js` ); class Container extends React . component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .RealComponent = ReactDynamicImport({ name : `realComponent- ${props.lang || "en" } ` , loader }); } render() { const { RealComponent } = this ; return < RealComponent /> ; } } HOC Folder structure |_ dynamic <-- Dynamic HOC's | |_ withHOC-en.js | |_ withHOC-eu.js | |_ withHOC-kn.js |_ realComponent.js <-- Real component to wrap in HOC |_ container.js <-- working file

Usage import ReactDynamicImport from "react-dynamic-import" ; import RealComponent from "./realComponent.js" ; const loader = f => import ( `./dynamic/ ${f} .js` ); class Container extends React . component { constructor (props) { super (props); const DynamicHOC = ReactDynamicImport({ name : `withHOC- ${props.lang || "en" } ` , loader, isHOC : true }); this .WrappedComponent = DynamicHOC(RealComponent); } render() { const { WrappedComponent } = this ; return < WrappedComponent /> ; } }

Checkout API for more info.

API

Contribute

Thanks for taking time to contribute, please read docs and checkout src to understand how things work.

Reporting Issues

Found a problem? Want a new feature? First of all see if your issue or idea has already been reported. If don't, just open a new clear and descriptive issue.

Submitting pull requests

Pull requests are the greatest contributions, so be sure they are focused in scope, and do avoid unrelated commits.

Fork it!

Clone your fork: git clone https://github.com/<your-username>/react-dynamic-import

Navigate to the newly cloned directory: cd react-dynamic-import

Create a new branch for the new feature: git checkout -b my-new-feature

Install the tools necessary for development: yarn

Make your changes.

Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature'

Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature

Submit a pull request with full remarks documenting your changes

TODO

Test cases

License

MIT License © Ganapati V S