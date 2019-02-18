Sometimes we want some text to have a fixed width, and it will automatically reducing the font size when the number of characters is too large, so that the text is always in one line without wrapping. This is why I created this component.
npm install react-dynamic-font --save
or
yarn add react-dynamic-font
This package require react v16.3 or higher, if you want to use at lower react version(v15.x - v16.2.x), try
yarn add react-dynamic-font@^1.0.0, for React v0.14 and below, try
yarn add react-dynamic-font@^0.0.6
ReactDynamicFont use the width of its parent element as the fixed width, and remember to add the css style
overflow: hidden to its parent element.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import DynamicFont from 'react-dynamic-font';
class Demo extends Component {
render() {
const style = {
width: 400,
fontSize: 30,
lineHeight: 30,
overflow: 'hidden',
};
return (
<div style={style}>
<DynamicFont content={/* Your text here */} />
</div>
);
}
}
If you want to add smooth animation while font size changing, add the
smooth props.
<DynamicFont smooth content={/* Your text here */} />