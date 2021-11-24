A feature-rich dual listbox for React.
Install the library using your favorite dependency manager:
yarn add react-dual-listbox
Using npm:
npm install react-dual-listbox --save
Note – This library makes use of Font Awesome styles and expects them to be loaded in the browser.
For your convenience, the library's styles can be consumed utilizing one of the following files:
node_modules/react-dual-listbox/lib/react-dual-listbox.css
node_modules/react-dual-listbox/src/less/react-dual-listbox.less
node_modules/react-dual-listbox/src/scss/react-dual-listbox.scss
Either include one of these files in your stylesheets or utilize a CSS loader:
import 'react-dual-listbox/lib/react-dual-listbox.css';
The
DualListBox is a controlled component, so you have to update the
selected property in conjunction with the
onChange handler if you want the selected values to change.
Here is a minimal rendering of the component:
import React from 'react';
import DualListBox from 'react-dual-listbox';
const options = [
{ value: 'one', label: 'Option One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Option Two' },
];
class Widget extends React.Component {
state = {
selected: ['one'],
};
onChange = (selected) => {
this.setState({ selected });
};
render() {
const { selected } = this.state;
return (
<DualListBox
options={options}
selected={selected}
onChange={this.onChange}
/>
);
}
}
Traditional
<optgroup>'s are also supported:
render() {
const options = [
{
label: 'Earth',
options: [
{ value: 'luna', label: 'Moon' },
],
},
{
label: 'Mars',
options: [
{ value: 'phobos', label: 'Phobos' },
{ value: 'deimos', label: 'Deimos' },
],
},
{
label: 'Jupiter',
options: [
{ value: 'io', label: 'Io' },
{ value: 'europa', label: 'Europa' },
{ value: 'ganymede', label: 'Ganymede' },
{ value: 'callisto', label: 'Callisto' },
],
},
];
return <DualListBox options={options} />;
}
Pass in the
disabled property to disable the entire component. Alternatively, individual options may be disabled on a per-item basis:
render() {
const options = [
{
label: 'Mars',
disabled: true,
options: [
{ value: 'phobos', label: 'Phobos' },
{ value: 'deimos', label: 'Deimos' },
],
},
{
label: 'Jupiter',
options: [
{ value: 'io', label: 'Io' },
{ value: 'europa', label: 'Europa', disabled: true },
{ value: 'ganymede', label: 'Ganymede' },
{ value: 'callisto', label: 'Callisto' },
],
},
];
return <DualListBox options={options} />;
}
You can enable filtering of available and selected options by merely passing in the
canFilter property:
render() {
...
return <DualListBox canFilter options={options} />;
}
Optionally, you can also override the default filter placeholder text and the filtering function:
render() {
...
return (
<DualListBox
canFilter
filterCallback={(option, filterInput) => {
if (filterInput === '') {
return true;
}
return (new RegExp(filterInput, 'i')).test(option.label);
}}
filterPlaceholder="Filter..."
options={options}
/>
);
}
In addition, you can control the filter search text, rather than leaving it up to the component:
render() {
...
return (
<DualListBox
canFilter
filter={{
available: 'europa',
selected: '',
}}
options={options}
onFilterChange={(filter) => {
console.log(filter;
}}
/>
);
}
By default, the movement buttons are aligned to the center of the component. Another option is to align these actions to be above their respective lists:
render() {
...
return (
<DualListBox alignActions="top" options={options} />
);
}
By default,
react-dual-listbox will order any selected items according to the order of the
options property. There may be times in which you wish to preserve the selection order instead. In this case, you can add the
preserveSelectOrder property.
Note – Any
<optgroup>'s supplied will not be surfaced when preserving the selection order.
render() {
...
return <DualListBox options={options} preserveSelectOrder />;
}
To allow users to re-arrange their selections after moving items to the right, you may also pass in the
showOrderButtons property.
Sometimes, it may be desirable to restrict what options are available for selection. For example, you may have a control above the dual listbox that allows a user to search for a planet in the solar system. Once a planet is selected, you want to restrict the available options to the moons of that planet. Use the
available property in that case.
render() {
...
// Let's restrict ourselves to the Jovian moons
const available = ['io', 'europa', 'ganymede', 'callisto'];
return <DualListBox options={options} available={available} />;
}
By default, react-dual-listbox uses Font Awesome for the various icons that appear in the component. To change the defaults, simply pass in the
icons property and override the defaults:
<DualListBox
...
icons={{
moveLeft: <span className="fa fa-chevron-left" />,
moveAllLeft: [
<span key={0} className="fa fa-chevron-left" />,
<span key={1} className="fa fa-chevron-left" />,
],
moveRight: <span className="fa fa-chevron-right" />,
moveAllRight: [
<span key={0} className="fa fa-chevron-right" />,
<span key={1} className="fa fa-chevron-right" />,
],
moveDown: <span className="fa fa-chevron-down" />,
moveUp: <span className="fa fa-chevron-up" />,
moveTop: <span className="fa fa-double-angle-up" />,
moveBottom: <span className="fa fa-double-angle-down" />,
}}
/>
At times, it may be useful to know which options the user highlighted when the selected values change. In this case, the second parameter of the
onChange handler may be used:
class Widget extends React.Component {
...
onChange = (selected, selection) => {
console.log('The user highlighted these options', selection);
this.setState({ selected });
};
...
}
|Property
|Type
|Description
|Default
options
|array
|Required. Specifies the list of options that may exist on either side of the dual list box.
onChange
|function
|Required. The handler called when options are moved to either side:
function(selected) {}.
alignActions
|string
|A value specifying whether to align the action buttons to the
'top' or
'middle'.
middle
allowDuplicates
|bool
|If true, duplicate options will be allowed in the selected list box.
false
available
|array
|A subset of the
options array to optionally filter the available list box.
undefined
availableRef
|function
|A React function ref to the "available" list box.
null
canFilter
|bool
|If true, search boxes will appear above both list boxes, allowing the user to filter the results.
false
className
|string
|An optional
className to apply to the root node.
null
disabled
|bool
|If true, both "available" and "selected" list boxes will be disabled.
false
filterCallback
|function
|The filter function to run on a given option and input string:
function(option, filterInput) {}. See Filtering.
() => { ... }
filterPlaceholder
|string
|The text placeholder used when the filter search boxes are empty.
"Search..."
icons
|object
|A key-value pairing of action icons and their React nodes. See Changing the Default Icons for further info.
{ ... }
id
|string
|An HTML ID prefix for the various sub elements.
null
lang
|object
|A key-value pairing of localized text. See
src/js/lang/default.js for a list of keys.
{ ... }
moveKeyCodes
|array
|A list of key codes that will trigger a toggle of the selected options.
[13, 32]
name
|string
|A value for the
name attribute on the hidden
<input /> element. This is potentially useful for form submissions.
null
preserveSelectOrder
|bool
|If true, the order in which the available options are selected are preserved when the items are moved to the right.
false
selected
|array
|A list of the selected options appearing in the rightmost list box.
[]
selectedRef
|function
|A React function ref to the "selected" list box.
null
simpleValue
|bool
|If true, the
selected value passed in
onChange is an array of string values. Otherwise, it is an array of options.
true
showHeaderLabels
|bool
|If true, labels above both the available and selected list boxes will appear. These labels derive from
lang.
false
showNoOptionsText
|bool
|If true, text will appear in place of the available/selected list boxes when no options are present.
false
showOrderButtons
|bool
|If true, a set of up/down buttons will appear near the selected list box to allow the user to re-arrange the items.
false
|Property
|Type
|Description
label
|string
|Required. The text label for the given option.
value
|mixed
|Required. The text or numeric value for the given option.
disabled
|bool
|If true, disables the option from selection.
title
|string
|Adds the HTML
title attribute to the option.