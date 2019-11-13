React Dropzone Uploader

React Dropzone Uploader is a customizable file dropzone and uploader for React.

Features

Detailed file metadata and previews, especially for image, video and audio files

Upload status and progress, upload cancellation and restart

Easily set auth headers and additional upload fields (see S3 examples)

Customize styles using CSS or JS

Take full control of rendering with component injection props

Take control of upload lifecycle

Modular design; use as standalone dropzone, file input, or file uploader

Cross-browser support, mobile friendly, including direct uploads from camera

Lightweight and fast

Excellent TypeScript definitions

Documentation

https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org

Installation

npm install --save react-dropzone-uploader

Import default styles in your app.

import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css'

Quick Start

RDU handles common use cases with almost no config. The following code gives you a dropzone and clickable file input that accepts image, audio and video files. It uploads files to https://httpbin.org/post , and renders a button to submit files that are done uploading. Check out a live demo.

import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css' import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone-uploader' const MyUploader = () => { const getUploadParams = ( { meta } ) => { return { url : 'https://httpbin.org/post' } } const handleChangeStatus = ( { meta, file }, status ) => { console .log(status, meta, file) } const handleSubmit = ( files ) => { console .log(files.map( f => f.meta)) } return ( < Dropzone getUploadParams = {getUploadParams} onChangeStatus = {handleChangeStatus} onSubmit = {handleSubmit} accept = "image/*,audio/*,video/*" /> ) }

Examples

See more live examples here: https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org/docs/examples.

Props

Check out the full table of RDU's props.

Browser Support

Chrome Firefox Edge Safari IE iOS Safari Chrome for Android ✔ ✔ ✔ 10+, 9* 11* ✔ ✔

* requires Promise polyfill, e.g. @babel/polyfill

UMD Build

This library is available as an ES Module at https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js.

If you want to include it in your page, you need to include the dependencies and CSS as well.

< script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-dom/16.4.2/umd/react-dom.production.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prop-types/15.6.2/prop-types.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js" > </ script > < link rel " stylesheet " href = "https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/styles.css" > </ script >

Contributing

There are a number of places RDU could be improved; see here.

For example, RDU has solid core functionality, but has a minimalist look and feel. It would be more beginner-friendly with a larger variety of built-in components.

Shout Outs

Thanks to @nchen63 for helping with TypeScript defs!

Running Dev

Clone the project, install dependencies, and run the dev server.

git clone git://github.com/fortana-co/react-dropzone-uploader.git cd react-dropzone-uploader yarn npm run dev

This runs code in examples/src/index.js , which has many examples that use Dropzone . The library source code is in the /src directory.

Thanks