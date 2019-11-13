React Dropzone Uploader is a customizable file dropzone and uploader for React.
https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org
npm install --save react-dropzone-uploader
Import default styles in your app.
import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css'
RDU handles common use cases with almost no config. The following code gives you a dropzone and clickable file input that accepts image, audio and video files. It uploads files to
https://httpbin.org/post, and renders a button to submit files that are done uploading. Check out a live demo.
import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone-uploader'
const MyUploader = () => {
// specify upload params and url for your files
const getUploadParams = ({ meta }) => { return { url: 'https://httpbin.org/post' } }
// called every time a file's `status` changes
const handleChangeStatus = ({ meta, file }, status) => { console.log(status, meta, file) }
// receives array of files that are done uploading when submit button is clicked
const handleSubmit = (files) => { console.log(files.map(f => f.meta)) }
return (
<Dropzone
getUploadParams={getUploadParams}
onChangeStatus={handleChangeStatus}
onSubmit={handleSubmit}
accept="image/*,audio/*,video/*"
/>
)
}
See more live examples here: https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org/docs/examples.
Check out the full table of RDU's props.
|Chrome
|Firefox
|Edge
|Safari
|IE
|iOS Safari
|Chrome for Android
|✔
|✔
|✔
|10+, 9*
|11*
|✔
|✔
* requires
Promise polyfill, e.g. @babel/polyfill
This library is available as an ES Module at https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js.
If you want to include it in your page, you need to include the dependencies and CSS as well.
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-dom/16.4.2/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prop-types/15.6.2/prop-types.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js"></script>
<link rel"stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/styles.css"></script>
There are a number of places RDU could be improved; see here.
For example, RDU has solid core functionality, but has a minimalist look and feel. It would be more beginner-friendly with a larger variety of built-in components.
Thanks to @nchen63 for helping with TypeScript defs!
Clone the project, install dependencies, and run the dev server.
git clone git://github.com/fortana-co/react-dropzone-uploader.git
cd react-dropzone-uploader
yarn
npm run dev
This runs code in
examples/src/index.js, which has many examples that use
Dropzone. The library source code is in the
/src directory.
Thanks to
react-dropzone,
react-select, and
redux-form for inspiration.