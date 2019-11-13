openbase logo
react-dropzone-uploader

by fortana-co
2.11.0 (see all)

React file dropzone and uploader

Overview

23.5K

GitHub Stars

338

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React File Uploader

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Abandoned

Readme

React Dropzone Uploader

NPM npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

React Dropzone Uploader is a customizable file dropzone and uploader for React.

Features

  • Detailed file metadata and previews, especially for image, video and audio files
  • Upload status and progress, upload cancellation and restart
  • Easily set auth headers and additional upload fields (see S3 examples)
  • Customize styles using CSS or JS
  • Take full control of rendering with component injection props
  • Take control of upload lifecycle
  • Modular design; use as standalone dropzone, file input, or file uploader
  • Cross-browser support, mobile friendly, including direct uploads from camera
  • Lightweight and fast
  • Excellent TypeScript definitions

Documentation

https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org

Installation

npm install --save react-dropzone-uploader

Import default styles in your app.

import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css'

Quick Start

RDU handles common use cases with almost no config. The following code gives you a dropzone and clickable file input that accepts image, audio and video files. It uploads files to https://httpbin.org/post, and renders a button to submit files that are done uploading. Check out a live demo.

import 'react-dropzone-uploader/dist/styles.css'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone-uploader'

const MyUploader = () => {
  // specify upload params and url for your files
  const getUploadParams = ({ meta }) => { return { url: 'https://httpbin.org/post' } }
  
  // called every time a file's `status` changes
  const handleChangeStatus = ({ meta, file }, status) => { console.log(status, meta, file) }
  
  // receives array of files that are done uploading when submit button is clicked
  const handleSubmit = (files) => { console.log(files.map(f => f.meta)) }

  return (
    <Dropzone
      getUploadParams={getUploadParams}
      onChangeStatus={handleChangeStatus}
      onSubmit={handleSubmit}
      accept="image/*,audio/*,video/*"
    />
  )
}

Examples

See more live examples here: https://react-dropzone-uploader.js.org/docs/examples.

Props

Check out the full table of RDU's props.

Browser Support

ChromeFirefoxEdgeSafariIEiOS SafariChrome for Android
10+, 9*11*

* requires Promise polyfill, e.g. @babel/polyfill

UMD Build

This library is available as an ES Module at https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js.

If you want to include it in your page, you need to include the dependencies and CSS as well.

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react/16.4.2/umd/react.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/react-dom/16.4.2/umd/react-dom.production.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/prop-types/15.6.2/prop-types.min.js"></script>

<script src="https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/react-dropzone-uploader.umd.js"></script>
<link rel"stylesheet" href="https://unpkg.com/react-dropzone-uploader@VERSION/dist/styles.css"></script>

Contributing

There are a number of places RDU could be improved; see here.

For example, RDU has solid core functionality, but has a minimalist look and feel. It would be more beginner-friendly with a larger variety of built-in components.

Shout Outs

Thanks to @nchen63 for helping with TypeScript defs!

Running Dev

Clone the project, install dependencies, and run the dev server.

git clone git://github.com/fortana-co/react-dropzone-uploader.git
cd react-dropzone-uploader
yarn
npm run dev

This runs code in examples/src/index.js, which has many examples that use Dropzone. The library source code is in the /src directory.

Thanks

Thanks to react-dropzone, react-select, and redux-form for inspiration.

100
Ana Izabel JacobsenRio de Janeiro 1 Rating0 Reviews
Engenheira da computação, desenvolvedora, engajada em movimentos de inclusão e inovação na TI
January 11, 2021
Abandoned

Alternatives

react-dropzoneSimple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.
GitHub Stars
9K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
10
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
@dropzone-ui/reactThe most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
dropzone-uiReact dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
react-s3-uploaderReact component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
qiu
quill-image-uploaderA module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 22 Alternatives

