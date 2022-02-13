openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-dropzone

by react-dropzone
11.4.2 (see all)

Simple HTML5 drag-drop zone with React.js.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9M

GitHub Stars

8.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

182

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

React File Uploader

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/510
Read All Reviews
feliscatus4995
yannbf
SwordX-Khalid

Top Feedback

6Easy to Use
5Great Documentation
3Performant
3Highly Customizable

Readme

react-dropzone logo

react-dropzone

npm Tests codecov Open Collective Backers Open Collective Sponsors Gitpod Contributor Covenant

Simple React hook to create a HTML5-compliant drag'n'drop zone for files.

Documentation and examples at https://react-dropzone.js.org. Source code at https://github.com/react-dropzone/react-dropzone/.

Installation

Install it from npm and include it in your React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).

npm install --save react-dropzone

or:

yarn add react-dropzone

Usage

You can either use the hook:

import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function MyDropzone() {
  const onDrop = useCallback(acceptedFiles => {
    // Do something with the files
  }, [])
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps, isDragActive} = useDropzone({onDrop})

  return (
    <div {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      {
        isDragActive ?
          <p>Drop the files here ...</p> :
          <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
      }
    </div>
  )
}

Or the wrapper component for the hook:

import React from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'

<Dropzone onDrop={acceptedFiles => console.log(acceptedFiles)}>
  {({getRootProps, getInputProps}) => (
    <section>
      <div {...getRootProps()}>
        <input {...getInputProps()} />
        <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
      </div>
    </section>
  )}
</Dropzone>

If you want to access file contents you have to use the FileReader API:

import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function MyDropzone() {
  const onDrop = useCallback((acceptedFiles) => {
    acceptedFiles.forEach((file) => {
      const reader = new FileReader()

      reader.onabort = () => console.log('file reading was aborted')
      reader.onerror = () => console.log('file reading has failed')
      reader.onload = () => {
      // Do whatever you want with the file contents
        const binaryStr = reader.result
        console.log(binaryStr)
      }
      reader.readAsArrayBuffer(file)
    })
    
  }, [])
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone({onDrop})

  return (
    <div {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
    </div>
  )
}

Dropzone Props Getters

The dropzone property getters are just two functions that return objects with properties which you need to use to create the drag 'n' drop zone. The root properties can be applied to whatever element you want, whereas the input properties must be applied to an <input>:

import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function MyDropzone() {
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()

  return (
    <div {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
    </div>
  )
}

Note that whatever other props you want to add to the element where the props from getRootProps() are set, you should always pass them through that function rather than applying them on the element itself. This is in order to avoid your props being overridden (or overriding the props returned by getRootProps()):

<div
  {...getRootProps({
    onClick: event => console.log(event),
    role: 'button',
    'aria-label': 'drag and drop area',
    ...
  })}
/>

In the example above, the provided {onClick} handler will be invoked before the internal one, therefore, internal callbacks can be prevented by simply using stopPropagation. See Events for more examples.

Important: if you omit rendering an <input> and/or binding the props from getInputProps(), opening a file dialog will not be possible.

Refs

Both getRootProps and getInputProps accept a custom refKey (defaults to ref) as one of the attributes passed down in the parameter.

This can be useful when the element you're trying to apply the props from either one of those fns does not expose a reference to the element, e.g:

import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
// NOTE: After v4.0.0, styled components exposes a ref using forwardRef,
// therefore, no need for using innerRef as refKey
import styled from 'styled-components'

const StyledDiv = styled.div`
  // Some styling here
`
function Example() {
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()
  <StyledDiv {...getRootProps({ refKey: 'innerRef' })}>
    <input {...getInputProps()} />
    <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
  </StyledDiv>
}

If you're working with Material UI v4 and would like to apply the root props on some component that does not expose a ref, use RootRef:

import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'
import RootRef from '@material-ui/core/RootRef'

function PaperDropzone() {
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone()
  const {ref, ...rootProps} = getRootProps()

  <RootRef rootRef={ref}>
    <Paper {...rootProps}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
    </Paper>
  </RootRef>
}

IMPORTANT: do not set the ref prop on the elements where getRootProps()/getInputProps() props are set, instead, get the refs from the hook itself:

import React from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function Refs() {
  const {
    getRootProps,
    getInputProps,
    rootRef, // Ref to the `<div>`
    inputRef // Ref to the `<input>`
  } = useDropzone()
  <div {...getRootProps()}>
    <input {...getInputProps()} />
    <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
  </div>
}

If you're using the <Dropzone> component, though, you can set the ref prop on the component itself which will expose the {open} prop that can be used to open the file dialog programmatically:

import React, {createRef} from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'

const dropzoneRef = createRef()

<Dropzone ref={dropzoneRef}>
  {({getRootProps, getInputProps}) => (
    <div {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      <p>Drag 'n' drop some files here, or click to select files</p>
    </div>
  )}
</Dropzone>

dropzoneRef.open()

Testing

react-dropzone makes some of its drag 'n' drop callbacks asynchronous to enable promise based getFilesFromEvent() functions. In order to test components that use this library, you need to use the react-testing-library:

import React from 'react'
import Dropzone from 'react-dropzone'
import {act, fireEvent, render, waitFor} from '@testing-library/react'

test('invoke onDragEnter when dragenter event occurs', async () => {
  const file = new File([
    JSON.stringify({ping: true})
  ], 'ping.json', { type: 'application/json' })
  const data = mockData([file])
  const onDragEnter = jest.fn()

  const ui = (
    <Dropzone onDragEnter={onDragEnter}>
      {({ getRootProps, getInputProps }) => (
        <div {...getRootProps()}>
          <input {...getInputProps()} />
        </div>
      )}
    </Dropzone>
  )
  const { container, rerender } = render(ui)
  const dropzone = container.querySelector('div')

  dispatchEvt(dropzone, 'dragenter', data)
  await flushPromises(rerender, ui)

  expect(onDragEnter).toHaveBeenCalled()
})

async function flushPromises(rerender, ui) {
  await act(() => waitFor(() => rerender(ui)))
}

function dispatchEvt(node, type, data) {
  const event = new Event(type, { bubbles: true })
  Object.assign(event, data)
  fireEvent(node, event)
}

function mockData(files) {
  return {
    dataTransfer: {
      files,
      items: files.map(file => ({
        kind: 'file',
        type: file.type,
        getAsFile: () => file
      })),
      types: ['Files']
    }
  }
}

NOTE: using Enzyme for testing is not supported at the moment, see #2011.

More examples for this can be found in react-dropzone's own test suites.

Caveats

Required React Version

React 16.8 or above is required because we use hooks (the lib itself is a hook).

File Paths

Files returned by the hook or passed as arg to the onDrop cb won't have the properties path or fullPath. For more inf check this SO question and this issue.

Not a File Uploader

This lib is not a file uploader; as such, it does not process files or provide any way to make HTTP requests to some server; if you're looking for that, checkout filepond or uppy.io.

Using \<label> as Root

If you use \<label> as the root element, the file dialog will be opened twice; see #1107 why. To avoid this, use noClick:

import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function MyDropzone() {
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps} = useDropzone({noClick: true})

  return (
    <label {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
    </label>
  )
}

Using open() on Click

If you bind a click event on an inner element and use open(), it will trigger a click on the root element too, resulting in the file dialog opening twice. To prevent this, use the noClick on the root:

import React, {useCallback} from 'react'
import {useDropzone} from 'react-dropzone'

function MyDropzone() {
  const {getRootProps, getInputProps, open} = useDropzone({noClick: true})

  return (
    <div {...getRootProps()}>
      <input {...getInputProps()} />
      <button type="button" onClick={open}>
        Open
      </button>
    </div>
  )
}

File Dialog Cancel Callback

The onFileDialogCancel() cb is unstable in most browsers, meaning, there's a good chance of it being triggered even though you have selected files.

We rely on using a timeout of 300ms after the window is focused (the window onfocus event is triggered when the file select dialog is closed) to check if any files were selected and trigger onFileDialogCancel if none were selected.

As one can imagine, this doesn't really work if there's a lot of files or large files as by the time we trigger the check, the browser is still processing the files and no onchange events are triggered yet on the input. Check #1031 for more info.

Fortunately, there's the File System Access API, which is currently a working draft and some browsers support it (see browser compatibility), that provides a reliable way to prompt the user for file selection and capture cancellation.

And this lib makes use of it if available. Though, there's a small catch: using file extensions for the accept property is not supported; you must use MIME types as described in common MIME types. Also check accepting specific file types for more info on the subject of accept limitations.

Also keep in mind that the FS access API can only be used in secure contexts.

NOTE You can disable using the FS access API with the useFsAccessApi property: useDropzone({useFsAccessApi: false}).

Supported Browsers

We use browserslist config to state the browser support for this lib, so check it out on browserslist.dev.

Need image editing?

React Dropzone integrates perfectly with Pintura Image Editor, creating a modern image editing experience. Pintura supports crop aspect ratios, resizing, rotating, cropping, annotating, filtering, and much more.

Checkout the Pintura integration example.

Support

Backers

Support us with a monthly donation and help us continue our activities. [Become a backer]

Sponsors

Become a sponsor and get your logo on our README on Github with a link to your site. [Become a sponsor]

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation5
Easy to Use6
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Prarthana PandeIndia31 Ratings48 Reviews
2 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant

I used this library recently in a project for upload file functionality. It's easy to use and has many props to make your life easier. I set it up to only accept a single PDF and you can do validations to only accept images or multiple images etc. You have the option to show/disable preview and many other customization options. It looks good, works well, and moreover does its job. What else do you want from a package that makes your life easier? Highly recommend this package for upload functionality.

1
lepusarcticus
Yann BragaAmsterdam22 Ratings18 Reviews
Engineer @chromaui at full steam 🚂
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

I used this library when I built a chrome extension that exported a settings.json file that could be shared with others. I love how customizable it is, which allowed me to create a dropzone effect just like the one in wetransfer.com. The library is simple to use and fits most use cases, as you can use it with a hook or just a component wrapper.

0
SwordX-Khalid35 Ratings34 Reviews
3 months ago
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Performant
Highly Customizable

Great drag and drop functionality that you can install into any react project you have and it should work just right! The API is pretty simple to use too and easily customizable so you could turn it into whatever design language you'd like it to fit into

0
Mahesh MuttintiHukumpeta1 Rating0 Reviews
Full stack developer + Freelance Developer
3 months ago
ken23091 Rating0 Reviews
3 months ago
Highly Customizable

Alternatives

@dropzone-ui/reactThe most complete React Library Component for drag’n’drop files. Image and video previews. File validation. Multilanguage. Server side support.
GitHub Stars
115
Weekly Downloads
1K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Bleeding Edge
aic
antd-img-crop🔪 An image cropper for Ant Design Upload
GitHub Stars
292
Weekly Downloads
20K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Easy to Use
dropzone-uiReact dropzone library, elegant, simple to use, image previews, multilanguage and more. Amazing component for drag’n’drop files. Material design guidelines considered. .
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
164
User Rating
5.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
react-s3-uploaderReact component that renders an <input type="file"/> and automatically uploads to an S3 bucket
GitHub Stars
801
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
qiu
quill-image-uploaderA module for Quill rich text editor to allow images to be uploaded to a server instead of being base64 encoded
GitHub Stars
117
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
See 22 Alternatives

Tutorials

Drag and Drop File Uploads in React with react-dropzone | DigitalOcean
www.digitalocean.com1 year agoDrag and Drop File Uploads in React with react-dropzone | DigitalOceanIn this article you will learn how to use react-dropzone with React to create a nice drag & drop UI for file upload.
Tutorial
react-dropzone.js.orgreact-dropzone
react-dropzone examples - CodeSandbox
codesandbox.ioreact-dropzone examples - CodeSandboxLearn how to use react-dropzone by viewing and forking react-dropzone example apps on CodeSandbox
React Dropzone example: Multiple Files upload with ProgressBar - BezKoder
www.bezkoder.com3 months agoReact Dropzone example: Multiple Files upload with ProgressBar - BezKoderBuild React Dropzone Multiple Files Upload example with axios & Rest API - Reactjs Drag and Drop with react-dropzone, bootstrap progress bar
How to use react-dropzone module in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeks
www.geeksforgeeks.org9 months agoHow to use react-dropzone module in ReactJS ? - GeeksforGeeksA computer science portal for geeks. It contains well written, well thought and well explained computer science and programming articles, quizzes and practice/competitive programming/company interview Questions.