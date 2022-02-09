Customisable dropdown select for react
npm install --save react-dropdown-select
react-select is very nice, but sometimes project requirements are beyond it's abilities
import:
import Select from "react-dropdown-select";
and use as:
<Select options={options} onChange={(values) => this.setValues(values)} />
options and onChange are the minimum required props
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|values
|array
|[]
|Selected values
|options
|array
|[]
|Available options, (option with key
disabled: true will be disabled)
|keepOpen
|bool
|false
|If true, dropdown will always stay open (good for debugging)
|autoFocus
|bool
|false
|If true, and
searchable, dropdown will auto focus
|clearOnBlur
|bool
|true
|If true, and
searchable, search value will be cleared on blur
|clearOnSelect
|bool
|true
|If true, and
searchable, search value will be cleared upon value select/de-select
|name
|string
|null
|If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with the value of the
name prop as name and select's
values as value
|required
|bool
|false
|If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with
required prop as true/false
|pattern
|string
|null
|If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with
pattern prop as regex
|dropdownGap
|number
|5
|Gap between select element and dropdown
|multi
|bool
|false
|If true - will act as multi-select, if false - only one option will be selected at the time
|placeholder
|string
|"Select..."
|Placeholder shown where there are no selected values
|addPlaceholder
|string
|""
|Secondary placeholder on search field if any value selected
|disabled
|bool
|false
|Disable select and all interactions
|style
|object
|{}
|Style object to pass to select
|className
|string
|CSS class attribute to pass to select
|loading
|bool
|false
|Loading indicator
|clearable
|bool
|false
|Clear all indicator
|searchable
|bool
|true
|If true, select will have search input text
|separator
|bool
|false
|Separator line between close all and dropdown handle
|dropdownHandle
|bool
|true
|Dropdown handle to open/close dropdown
|dropdownHeight
|string
|"300px"
|Minimum height of a dropdown
|direction
|string
|"ltr"
|direction of a dropdown "ltr", "rtl" or "auto"
|searchBy
|string
|label
|Search by object property in values
|sortBy
|string
|null
|Sort by object property in values
|labelField
|string
|"label"
|Field in data to use for label
|valueField
|string
|"value"
|Field in data to use for value
|color
|string
|"#0074D9"
|Base color to use in component, also can be overwritten via CSS
|closeOnScroll
|bool
|false
|If true, scrolling the page will close the dropdown
|closeOnSelect
|bool
|false
|If true, selecting option will close the dropdown
|dropdownPosition
|string
|"bottom"
|Available options are "auto", "top" and "bottom" defaults to "bottom". Auto will adjust itself according Select's position on the page
|keepSelectedInList
|bool
|true
|If false, selected item will not appear in a list
|portal
|DOM element
|false
|If valid dom element specified - dropdown will break out to render inside the specified element
|create
|bool
|false
|If true, select will create value from search string and fire
onCreateNew callback prop
|backspaceDelete
|bool
|true
|If true, backspace key will delete last value
|createNewLabel
|string
|"add {search}"
|If create set to true, this will be the label of the "add new" component.
{search} will be replaced by search value
|disabledLabel
|string
|"disabled"
|Label shown on disabled field (after) the text
|additionalProps
|object
|null
|Additional props to pass to Select
by using renderer props to override components some of the functionality will have to be handled manually with a help of internal props, states and methods exposed
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Description
|onChange
|func
|On values change callback, returns array of values objects
|onDropdownClose
|func
|Fires upon dropdown close
|onDropdownOpen
|func
|Fires upon dropdown open
|onCreateNew
|func
|Fires upon creation of new item if
create prop set to
true
|onClearAll
|func
|Fires upon clearing all values (via custom renderers)
|onSelectAll
|func
|Fires upon selecting all values (via custom renderers)
|onDropdownCloseRequest
|func
|undefined
|Fires upon dropdown closing state, stops the closing and provides own method
close()
|contentRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal content component (the contents of the select component)
|itemRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal item in a dropdown
|noDataRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal "no data" (shown where search has no results)
|optionRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal option (the pillow with an "x") on the select content
|inputRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal input text
|loadingRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal loading
|clearRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal clear button
|separatorRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal separator
|dropdownRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal dropdown component
|dropdownHandleRenderer
|func
|Overrides internal dropdown handle
|searchFn
|func
|undefined
|Overrides internal search function
|handleKeyDownFn
|func
|undefined
|Overrides internal keyDown function