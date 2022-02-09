openbase logo
react-dropdown-select

by Sasha Khamkov
4.8.0

Customisable dropdown select for react

Documentation
Readme

react-dropdown-select

Customisable dropdown select for react

Coverage Status Build Status Codacy Badge

Features

  • configurable via props
  • total custom components overrides for all internals via render prop callbacks (with access to internal props, state and methods)
  • stylable via css (or custom components)
  • portal support for rendering dropdown outside local DOM tree. e.g. in document.body
  • auto position
  • small bundle size

Installation

npm install --save react-dropdown-select

Web site

Web site, docs and demo

Motivation

react-select is very nice, but sometimes project requirements are beyond it's abilities

Usage

import:

import Select from "react-dropdown-select";

and use as:

<Select options={options} onChange={(values) => this.setValues(values)} />

options and onChange are the minimum required props

Help and Contributions

How to help/contribute

  • fix issues, pull request are very welcome
  • write, improve docs
  • write tests (we use jest)
  • suggest features and improvements

Demo

Edit react-dropdown-select

API

Component props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
valuesarray[]Selected values
optionsarray[]Available options, (option with key disabled: true will be disabled)
keepOpenboolfalseIf true, dropdown will always stay open (good for debugging)
autoFocusboolfalseIf true, and searchable, dropdown will auto focus
clearOnBlurbooltrueIf true, and searchable, search value will be cleared on blur
clearOnSelectbooltrueIf true, and searchable, search value will be cleared upon value select/de-select
namestringnullIf set, input type hidden would be added in the component with the value of the name prop as name and select's values as value
requiredboolfalseIf set, input type hidden would be added in the component with required prop as true/false
patternstringnullIf set, input type hidden would be added in the component with pattern prop as regex
dropdownGapnumber5Gap between select element and dropdown
multiboolfalseIf true - will act as multi-select, if false - only one option will be selected at the time
placeholderstring"Select..."Placeholder shown where there are no selected values
addPlaceholderstring""Secondary placeholder on search field if any value selected
disabledboolfalseDisable select and all interactions
styleobject{}Style object to pass to select
classNamestringCSS class attribute to pass to select
loadingboolfalseLoading indicator
clearableboolfalseClear all indicator
searchablebooltrueIf true, select will have search input text
separatorboolfalseSeparator line between close all and dropdown handle
dropdownHandlebooltrueDropdown handle to open/close dropdown
dropdownHeightstring"300px"Minimum height of a dropdown
directionstring"ltr"direction of a dropdown "ltr", "rtl" or "auto"
searchBystringlabelSearch by object property in values
sortBystringnullSort by object property in values
labelFieldstring"label"Field in data to use for label
valueFieldstring"value"Field in data to use for value
colorstring"#0074D9"Base color to use in component, also can be overwritten via CSS
closeOnScrollboolfalseIf true, scrolling the page will close the dropdown
closeOnSelectboolfalseIf true, selecting option will close the dropdown
dropdownPositionstring"bottom"Available options are "auto", "top" and "bottom" defaults to "bottom". Auto will adjust itself according Select's position on the page
keepSelectedInListbooltrueIf false, selected item will not appear in a list
portalDOM elementfalseIf valid dom element specified - dropdown will break out to render inside the specified element
createboolfalseIf true, select will create value from search string and fire onCreateNew callback prop
backspaceDeletebooltrueIf true, backspace key will delete last value
createNewLabelstring"add {search}"If create set to true, this will be the label of the "add new" component. {search} will be replaced by search value
disabledLabelstring"disabled"Label shown on disabled field (after) the text
additionalPropsobjectnullAdditional props to pass to Select

Callback props

by using renderer props to override components some of the functionality will have to be handled manually with a help of internal props, states and methods exposed

PropTypeDefaultDescription
onChangefuncOn values change callback, returns array of values objects
onDropdownClosefuncFires upon dropdown close
onDropdownOpenfuncFires upon dropdown open
onCreateNewfuncFires upon creation of new item if create prop set to true
onClearAllfuncFires upon clearing all values (via custom renderers)
onSelectAllfuncFires upon selecting all values (via custom renderers)
onDropdownCloseRequestfuncundefinedFires upon dropdown closing state, stops the closing and provides own method close()
contentRendererfuncOverrides internal content component (the contents of the select component)
itemRendererfuncOverrides internal item in a dropdown
noDataRendererfuncOverrides internal "no data" (shown where search has no results)
optionRendererfuncOverrides internal option (the pillow with an "x") on the select content
inputRendererfuncOverrides internal input text
loadingRendererfuncOverrides internal loading
clearRendererfuncOverrides internal clear button
separatorRendererfuncOverrides internal separator
dropdownRendererfuncOverrides internal dropdown component
dropdownHandleRendererfuncOverrides internal dropdown handle
searchFnfuncundefinedOverrides internal search function
handleKeyDownFnfuncundefinedOverrides internal keyDown function

License

MIT

Alternatives

rs
react-selectThe Select Component for React.js
GitHub Stars
24K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.3/ 5
80
Top Feedback
17Great Documentation
14Easy to Use
13Performant
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rc-tree-selectReact Tree Select
GitHub Stars
228
Weekly Downloads
664K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Poor Documentation
@ag-grid-enterprise/rich-selectThe best JavaScript Data Table for building Enterprise Applications. Supports React / Angular / Vue / Plain JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
8K
Weekly Downloads
60K
See 57 Alternatives

