Customisable dropdown select for react

Features

configurable via prop s

s total custom components overrides for all internals via render prop callbacks (with access to internal props, state and methods)

stylable via css (or custom components)

portal support for rendering dropdown outside local DOM tree. e.g. in document.body

auto position

small bundle size

Installation

npm install --save react-dropdown-select

Web site

Web site, docs and demo

Motivation

react-select is very nice, but sometimes project requirements are beyond it's abilities

Usage

import:

import Select from "react-dropdown-select";

and use as:

<Select options={options} onChange={(values) => this .setValues(values)} />

options and onChange are the minimum required props

Help and Contributions

How to help/contribute

fix issues, pull request are very welcome

write, improve docs

write tests (we use jest)

suggest features and improvements

Demo

API

Component props

Prop Type Default Description values array [] Selected values options array [] Available options, (option with key disabled: true will be disabled) keepOpen bool false If true, dropdown will always stay open (good for debugging) autoFocus bool false If true, and searchable , dropdown will auto focus clearOnBlur bool true If true, and searchable , search value will be cleared on blur clearOnSelect bool true If true, and searchable , search value will be cleared upon value select/de-select name string null If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with the value of the name prop as name and select's values as value required bool false If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with required prop as true/false pattern string null If set, input type hidden would be added in the component with pattern prop as regex dropdownGap number 5 Gap between select element and dropdown multi bool false If true - will act as multi-select, if false - only one option will be selected at the time placeholder string "Select..." Placeholder shown where there are no selected values addPlaceholder string "" Secondary placeholder on search field if any value selected disabled bool false Disable select and all interactions style object {} Style object to pass to select className string CSS class attribute to pass to select loading bool false Loading indicator clearable bool false Clear all indicator searchable bool true If true, select will have search input text separator bool false Separator line between close all and dropdown handle dropdownHandle bool true Dropdown handle to open/close dropdown dropdownHeight string "300px" Minimum height of a dropdown direction string "ltr" direction of a dropdown "ltr", "rtl" or "auto" searchBy string label Search by object property in values sortBy string null Sort by object property in values labelField string "label" Field in data to use for label valueField string "value" Field in data to use for value color string "#0074D9" Base color to use in component, also can be overwritten via CSS closeOnScroll bool false If true, scrolling the page will close the dropdown closeOnSelect bool false If true, selecting option will close the dropdown dropdownPosition string "bottom" Available options are "auto", "top" and "bottom" defaults to "bottom". Auto will adjust itself according Select's position on the page keepSelectedInList bool true If false, selected item will not appear in a list portal DOM element false If valid dom element specified - dropdown will break out to render inside the specified element create bool false If true, select will create value from search string and fire onCreateNew callback prop backspaceDelete bool true If true, backspace key will delete last value createNewLabel string "add {search}" If create set to true, this will be the label of the "add new" component. {search} will be replaced by search value disabledLabel string "disabled" Label shown on disabled field (after) the text additionalProps object null Additional props to pass to Select

Callback props

by using renderer props to override components some of the functionality will have to be handled manually with a help of internal props, states and methods exposed

Prop Type Default Description onChange func On values change callback, returns array of values objects onDropdownClose func Fires upon dropdown close onDropdownOpen func Fires upon dropdown open onCreateNew func Fires upon creation of new item if create prop set to true onClearAll func Fires upon clearing all values (via custom renderers) onSelectAll func Fires upon selecting all values (via custom renderers) onDropdownCloseRequest func undefined Fires upon dropdown closing state, stops the closing and provides own method close() contentRenderer func Overrides internal content component (the contents of the select component) itemRenderer func Overrides internal item in a dropdown noDataRenderer func Overrides internal "no data" (shown where search has no results) optionRenderer func Overrides internal option (the pillow with an "x") on the select content inputRenderer func Overrides internal input text loadingRenderer func Overrides internal loading clearRenderer func Overrides internal clear button separatorRenderer func Overrides internal separator dropdownRenderer func Overrides internal dropdown component dropdownHandleRenderer func Overrides internal dropdown handle searchFn func undefined Overrides internal search function handleKeyDownFn func undefined Overrides internal keyDown function

License

MIT