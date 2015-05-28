openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rdi

react-dropdown-input

by Arthur Street
0.1.11 (see all)

A dropdown-input box (or combobox) for React, built on React-Bootstrap

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

280

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Dropdown

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm package

React-Dropdown-Input

React-dropdown-input displays a "combobox" for React. More explicitly, it shows a text input box; once the user starts to type, a dropdown menu opens with matching options. The user can choose one of those options either by clicking one, or by using the arrow keys and hitting Enter.

It is styled with bootstrap, using the React-Bootstrap package; it actually displays a ReactBootstrap.Input element with a ReactBootstrap.DropdownMenu of possible options.

Demo

http://racingtadpole.github.io/react-dropdown-input/example/

Installation

npm install react-dropdown-input --save

Sample Usage

var searchNames = ['Sydney', 'Melbourne', 'Brisbane', 
    'Adelaide', 'Perth', 'Hobart'];
//...
<DropdownInput 
    options={searchNames}
    defaultValue={this.props.initialValue}
    menuClassName='dropdown-input'
    onSelect={this.handleSelectName}
    placeholder='Search...'
/>

In more detail...

The options are simply passed as a javascript array (or immutablejs object) to the options prop.

Supply one or both of these callbacks: onSelect & onChange.

  • onSelect fires when an option is clicked, or when Enter is pressed. It passes the object:

      { value: input text,
    index: option index, or -1 if user entered their own text and pressed Enter
  }

  • onChange fires whenever the input text value changes, either due to a click or typing. It passes the object:

      { value: input text }

Other props you can pass:

  • filter: a function that determines which options to show, given the input text (see defaultFilter in the code for the default).
  • menuClassName: a class for the menu, which you need for the css styling below; eg. 'dropdown-input'.
  • max: the maximum number of options to display.
  • maxText: text of a disabled MenuItem to show at the end of a list, if the max is exceeded replaces '#' with the number not shown; defaults to '+# more not shown'.

You can also pass <DropdownInput> all the properties that <ReactBootstrap.Input> allows, eg. ButtonAfter.

IMPORTANT NOTE ABOUT CSS

You need to turn off Bootstrap's hover highlighting css for this element; we do it manually using the active class instead. You may also need to re-enable the hover highlighting on the active class. Eg. in sass, add this:

.dropdown-input.dropdown-menu > li > a {
  &:hover,
  &:focus {
    color: $dropdown-link-color;  // #333
    background-color: $dropdown-bg; // #fff
  }
}
.dropdown-input.dropdown-menu > .active > a {
  &:hover,
  &:focus {
    text-decoration: none;
    color: $dropdown-link-hover-color;  // #fff
    background-color: $dropdown-link-hover-bg;  // #337ab7
  }
}

If you're showing maxText, you may also want to make sure it can't be selected too:

.dropdown-input.dropdown-menu>.active.disabled>a {
  text-decoration: none;
  color: $dropdown-link-disabled-color; // #777
  background-color: $dropdown-bg; // #fff
}

Release History

  • 0.1.0 Initial release
  • 0.1.1 Point to js (not jsx), update README
  • 0.1.2 Update example
  • 0.1.3 Align package.json version number with git tag
  • 0.1.4 Added maxText property
  • 0.1.5 Added eslint to dev
  • 0.1.6 Corrected number not shown
  • 0.1.7 Don't pass options and menuClassName props through to Input
  • 0.1.8 Added working tests using jest
  • 0.1.9 Use self-closing tag in ReadMe
  • 0.1.10 Remove extra comments, rename var as DropdownInput
  • 0.1.11 Prevent form submission if open

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

rm
@szhsin/react-menuReact component for building accessible menu, dropdown, submenu, context menu and more.
GitHub Stars
531
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
downshift🏎 A set of primitives to build simple, flexible, WAI-ARIA compliant React autocomplete, combobox or select dropdown components.
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
3M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
13
Top Feedback
9Highly Customizable
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
rc-dropdownReact Dropdown
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
843K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
react-multi-select-componentLightweight (~5KB gzipped) multiple selection dropdown component
GitHub Stars
206
Weekly Downloads
31K
User Rating
4.1/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Performant
mrd
multiselect-react-dropdownReact multiselect dropdown with search and various options
GitHub Stars
131
Weekly Downloads
22K
User Rating
3.8/ 5
9
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
2Slow
rsm
react-select-meFast 🐆. Lightweight 🐜. Configurable 🐙. Easy to use 🦄. Give it a shot 👉🏼
GitHub Stars
142
Weekly Downloads
459
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 42 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial