react-dropdown

by Fraser Xu
1.9.2

🔽 A dead simple dropdown component for React

Documentation
74.2K

GitHub Stars

589

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

46

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

React Dropdown

allisonlevine

Readme

react-dropdown

NPM version Downloads

Simple Dropdown component for React, inspired by react-select

Why

  • The default HTML select element is hard to style
  • And sometime we also want grouped menus
  • if you want more advanced select, check react-select

Installation

// with npm
$ npm install react-dropdown  --save

// with yarn
$ yarn add react-dropdown

Changelog

If you want to support React version under v0.13, use react-dropdown@v0.6.1

Usage

This is the basic usage of react-dropdown

import Dropdown from 'react-dropdown';
import 'react-dropdown/style.css';

const options = [
  'one', 'two', 'three'
];
const defaultOption = options[0];
<Dropdown options={options} onChange={this._onSelect} value={defaultOption} placeholder="Select an option" />;

Options

Flat Array options


const options = [
  'one', 'two', 'three'
];

Object Array options


const options = [
  { value: 'one', label: 'One' },
  { value: 'two', label: 'Two', className: 'myOptionClassName' },
  {
   type: 'group', name: 'group1', items: [
     { value: 'three', label: 'Three', className: 'myOptionClassName' },
     { value: 'four', label: 'Four' }
   ]
  },
  {
   type: 'group', name: 'group2', items: [
     { value: 'five', label: 'Five' },
     { value: 'six', label: 'Six' }
   ]
  }
];

When using Object options you can add to each option a className string to further customize the dropdown, e.g. adding icons to options

Disabling the Dropdown

Just pass a disabled boolean value to the Dropdown to disable it. This will also give you a .Dropdown-disabled class on the element, so you can style it yourself.

<Dropdown disabled onChange={this._onSelect} value={defaultOption} placeholder="Select an option" />;

Customizing the dropdown

className

The className prop is passed down to the wrapper div, which also has the Dropdown-root class.

<Dropdown className='myClassName' />;

controlClassName

The controlClassName prop is passed down to the control div, which also has the Dropdown-control class.

<Dropdown controlClassName='myControlClassName' />;

placeholderClassName

The placeholderClassName prop is passed down to the placeholder div, which also has the Dropdown-placeholder class.

<Dropdown placeholderClassName='myPlaceholderClassName' />;

menuClassName

The menuClassName prop is passed down to the menu div (the one that opens and closes and holds the options), which also has the Dropdown-menu class.

<Dropdown menuClassName='myMenuClassName' />;

arrowClassName

The arrowClassName prop is passed down to the arrow span , which also has the Dropdown-arrow class.

<Dropdown arrowClassName='myArrowClassName' />;

arrowClosed, arrowOpen

The arrowClosed & arrowOpen props enable passing in custom elements for the open/closed state arrows.

<Dropdown
  arrowClosed={<span className="arrow-closed" />}
  arrowOpen={<span className="arrow-open" />}
/>;

Check more examples in the example folder.

Run example

$ npm start

License

MIT | Build for CSViz project @Wiredcraft

100
allisonlevine - 8 months ago
Having the okayest time, on this line. C#/JavaScript mainly, learning to love functional languages.
8 months ago
Easy to Use

Simple to use, simple to style, and it's quick. This also works well for multi-level drop-downs. Which is good, because those are awful to write.

0

