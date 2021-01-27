Simple Dropdown component for React, inspired by react-select

Why

The default HTML select element is hard to style

And sometime we also want grouped menus

if you want more advanced select, check react-select

Installation

// with npm $ npm install react-dropdown // with yarn $ yarn add react-dropdown

Changelog

If you want to support React version under v0.13, use react-dropdown@v0.6.1

Usage

This is the basic usage of react-dropdown

import Dropdown from 'react-dropdown' ; import 'react-dropdown/style.css' ; const options = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ]; const defaultOption = options[ 0 ]; < Dropdown options = {options} onChange = {this._onSelect} value = {defaultOption} placeholder = "Select an option" /> ;

Options

Flat Array options

const options = [ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' ];

Object Array options

const options = [ { value : 'one' , label : 'One' }, { value : 'two' , label : 'Two' , className : 'myOptionClassName' }, { type : 'group' , name : 'group1' , items : [ { value : 'three' , label : 'Three' , className : 'myOptionClassName' }, { value : 'four' , label : 'Four' } ] }, { type : 'group' , name : 'group2' , items : [ { value : 'five' , label : 'Five' }, { value : 'six' , label : 'Six' } ] } ];

When using Object options you can add to each option a className string to further customize the dropdown, e.g. adding icons to options

Disabling the Dropdown

Just pass a disabled boolean value to the Dropdown to disable it. This will also give you a .Dropdown-disabled class on the element, so you can style it yourself.

<Dropdown disabled onChange={ this ._onSelect} value={defaultOption} placeholder= "Select an option" />;

Customizing the dropdown

className

The className prop is passed down to the wrapper div , which also has the Dropdown-root class.

<Dropdown className= 'myClassName' />;

controlClassName

The controlClassName prop is passed down to the control div , which also has the Dropdown-control class.

<Dropdown controlClassName= 'myControlClassName' />;

placeholderClassName

The placeholderClassName prop is passed down to the placeholder div , which also has the Dropdown-placeholder class.

<Dropdown placeholderClassName= 'myPlaceholderClassName' />;

menuClassName

The menuClassName prop is passed down to the menu div (the one that opens and closes and holds the options), which also has the Dropdown-menu class.

<Dropdown menuClassName= 'myMenuClassName' />;

arrowClassName

The arrowClassName prop is passed down to the arrow span , which also has the Dropdown-arrow class.

<Dropdown arrowClassName= 'myArrowClassName' />;

arrowClosed, arrowOpen

The arrowClosed & arrowOpen props enable passing in custom elements for the open/closed state arrows.

<Dropdown arrowClosed={<span className= "arrow-closed" />} arrowOpen={<span className= "arrow-open" />} />;

Check more examples in the example folder.

Run example

$ npm start

License

MIT | Build for CSViz project @Wiredcraft