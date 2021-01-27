Simple Dropdown component for React, inspired by react-select
// with npm
$ npm install react-dropdown --save
// with yarn
$ yarn add react-dropdown
If you want to support React version under v0.13, use react-dropdown@v0.6.1
This is the basic usage of react-dropdown
import Dropdown from 'react-dropdown';
import 'react-dropdown/style.css';
const options = [
'one', 'two', 'three'
];
const defaultOption = options[0];
<Dropdown options={options} onChange={this._onSelect} value={defaultOption} placeholder="Select an option" />;
Options
Flat Array options
const options = [
'one', 'two', 'three'
];
Object Array options
const options = [
{ value: 'one', label: 'One' },
{ value: 'two', label: 'Two', className: 'myOptionClassName' },
{
type: 'group', name: 'group1', items: [
{ value: 'three', label: 'Three', className: 'myOptionClassName' },
{ value: 'four', label: 'Four' }
]
},
{
type: 'group', name: 'group2', items: [
{ value: 'five', label: 'Five' },
{ value: 'six', label: 'Six' }
]
}
];
When using Object options you can add to each option a className string to further customize the dropdown, e.g. adding icons to options
Disabling the Dropdown
Just pass a disabled boolean value to the Dropdown to disable it. This will also give you a
.Dropdown-disabled class on the element, so you can style it yourself.
<Dropdown disabled onChange={this._onSelect} value={defaultOption} placeholder="Select an option" />;
className
The
className prop is passed down to the wrapper
div, which also has the
Dropdown-root class.
<Dropdown className='myClassName' />;
controlClassName
The
controlClassName prop is passed down to the control
div, which also has the
Dropdown-control class.
<Dropdown controlClassName='myControlClassName' />;
placeholderClassName
The
placeholderClassName prop is passed down to the placeholder
div, which also has the
Dropdown-placeholder class.
<Dropdown placeholderClassName='myPlaceholderClassName' />;
menuClassName
The
menuClassName prop is passed down to the menu
div (the one that opens and closes and holds the options), which also has the
Dropdown-menu class.
<Dropdown menuClassName='myMenuClassName' />;
arrowClassName
The
arrowClassName prop is passed down to the arrow
span , which also has the
Dropdown-arrow class.
<Dropdown arrowClassName='myArrowClassName' />;
arrowClosed, arrowOpen
The
arrowClosed &
arrowOpen props enable passing in custom elements for the open/closed state arrows.
<Dropdown
arrowClosed={<span className="arrow-closed" />}
arrowOpen={<span className="arrow-open" />}
/>;
Check more examples in the example folder.
Run example
$ npm start
MIT | Build for CSViz project @Wiredcraft
Simple to use, simple to style, and it's quick. This also works well for multi-level drop-downs. Which is good, because those are awful to write.