npm install react-droparea
React = require 'react'
{div} = React.DOM
Dragarea = React.createFactory(require '../index')
App = React.createClass
_onDrop: (file) ->
console.log file
_onRootDrop: ->
console.log 'root'
render: ->
div null,
Dragarea
onDrop: @_onRootDrop,
for item in [1..10]
Dragarea
className: 'droparea-item'
key: item
onDrop: @_onDrop,
div 'Totally placeholder 1'
div 'Totally placeholder 2'
div 'Totally placeholder 3'
React.render(React.createElement(App), document.getElementById('app'))
You can fiddle with prepared demo. Clone the repo,
npm install and
npm start.
Then visit
localhost:3000.
disableClick: React.PropTypes.bool
onDragEnter: React.PropTypes.func
onDragEnterStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
onDragLeave: React.PropTypes.func
onDragLeaveStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
onDrop: React.PropTypes.func
onDropStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
dropEffect: React.PropTypes.string
className: React.PropTypes.string
activeClassName: React.PropTypes.string
multiple: React.PropTypes.bool
supportedFormats: React.PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string)
This library is inspired by react-dropzone by Param Aggarwal.