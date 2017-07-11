Droparea - HTML5 file Drag and Drop component

Instalation

npm install react-droparea

Usage

React = require 'react' {div} = React .DOM Dragarea = React.createFactory(require '../index' ) App = React .createClass _onDrop: (file) -> console .log file _onRootDrop: -> console .log 'root' render: -> div null, Dragarea onDrop: @_onRootDrop, for item in [ 1 .. 10 ] Dragarea className: 'droparea-item' key: item onDrop: @_onDrop, div 'Totally placeholder 1' div 'Totally placeholder 2' div 'Totally placeholder 3' React.render(React.createElement(App), document.getElementById( 'app' ))

You can fiddle with prepared demo. Clone the repo, npm install and npm start . Then visit localhost:3000 .

Options - React props

disableClick : React .PropTypes .bool onDragEnter : React .PropTypes .func onDragEnterStopPropagation : React .PropTypes .bool onDragLeave : React .PropTypes .func onDragLeaveStopPropagation : React .PropTypes .bool onDrop : React .PropTypes .func onDropStopPropagation : React .PropTypes .bool dropEffect : React .PropTypes .string className : React .PropTypes .string activeClassName : React .PropTypes .string multiple : React .PropTypes .bool supportedFormats : React .PropTypes .arrayOf ( React .PropTypes .string )

Credits

This library is inspired by react-dropzone by Param Aggarwal.