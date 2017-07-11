openbase logo
react-droparea

by avocode
4.0.2 (see all)

Drag and Drop library for React

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

2

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Droparea - HTML5 file Drag and Drop component

Instalation

npm install react-droparea

Usage

React = require 'react'
{div} = React.DOM
Dragarea = React.createFactory(require '../index')

App = React.createClass

  _onDrop: (file) ->
    console.log file

  _onRootDrop: ->
    console.log 'root'

  render: ->
    div null,
      Dragarea
        onDrop: @_onRootDrop,

        for item in [1..10]
          Dragarea
            className: 'droparea-item'
            key: item
            onDrop: @_onDrop,
              div 'Totally placeholder 1'
              div 'Totally placeholder 2'
              div 'Totally placeholder 3'

React.render(React.createElement(App), document.getElementById('app'))

You can fiddle with prepared demo. Clone the repo, npm install and npm start. Then visit localhost:3000.

Options - React props

disableClick: React.PropTypes.bool
onDragEnter: React.PropTypes.func
onDragEnterStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
onDragLeave: React.PropTypes.func
onDragLeaveStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
onDrop: React.PropTypes.func
onDropStopPropagation: React.PropTypes.bool
dropEffect: React.PropTypes.string
className: React.PropTypes.string
activeClassName: React.PropTypes.string
multiple: React.PropTypes.bool
supportedFormats: React.PropTypes.arrayOf(React.PropTypes.string)

Credits

This library is inspired by react-dropzone by Param Aggarwal.

