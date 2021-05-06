Simple and easily usable

This package offers a styled version of the component or a render-function version which allows you to control rendering. Both versions trigger an .onDrop(file: HTML5 File, content: String) (file reading can be disabled).

import { StyledDropZone } from 'react-drop-zone' import 'react-drop-zone/dist/styles.css' <StyledDropZone onDrop={(file, text) => console .log(file, text)} />

import DropZone from 'react-drop-zone' <DropZone onDrop={(file, text) => console .log(file)}> { ({ over, overDocument }) => < div > { over ? 'file is over element' : overDocument ? 'file is over document' : 'no file' } </ div > } < /DropZone>

Props

Name Component Description Default accept both Restricts downloads to an extension type. --- multiple both Allows multiple files to be selected. (disables file reading!) --- onDrop (required) both called when a file is dropped or selected. Signature: (file: HTML5File, text: String) handleClick both Handle click events on the rendered component true dontRead both Prevents reading the file content, if it's causing problems false children DropZone Render function that receives ({ over: Boolean, overDocument: Boolean}) false children StyledDropZone Label on the component Click or drop your file here

Additional API

The function readFileAsText is exported if you need to read a file's text content:

import { StyledDropZone, readFileAsText } from 'react-drop-zone' import 'react-drop-zone/dist/styles.css' <StyledDropZone dontRead onDrop={(file) => !file.name.endsWith( '.txt' ) ? 'Not a text file' : readFileAsText(file) .then( text => console .log(file, text)) } />

Details

The component overwrites the onDrag/DragEnter/.../Drop props of the render function child.

The accept attribute

If you need more information, see here: (open developer)

The device allows, for example, accept = ".pdf, image/*"