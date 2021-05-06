Simple and easily usable
This package offers a styled version of the component or a render-function
version which allows you to control rendering. Both versions trigger an
.onDrop(file: HTML5 File, content: String) (file reading can be disabled).
import { StyledDropZone } from 'react-drop-zone'
import 'react-drop-zone/dist/styles.css'
<StyledDropZone
onDrop={(file, text) => console.log(file, text)}
/>
import DropZone from 'react-drop-zone'
<DropZone onDrop={(file, text) => console.log(file)}>
{
({ over, overDocument }) =>
<div>
{
over ?
'file is over element' :
overDocument ?
'file is over document' :
'no file'
}
</div>
}
</DropZone>
|Name
|Component
|Description
|Default
accept
|both
|Restricts downloads to an extension type.
|---
multiple
|both
|Allows multiple files to be selected. (disables file reading!)
|---
onDrop (required)
|both
|called when a file is dropped or selected. Signature:
(file: HTML5File, text: String)
handleClick
|both
|Handle click events on the rendered component
true
dontRead
|both
|Prevents reading the file content, if it's causing problems
false
children
DropZone
|Render function that receives
({ over: Boolean, overDocument: Boolean})
false
children
StyledDropZone
|Label on the component
Click or drop your file here
The function
readFileAsText is exported if you need to read a file's text content:
import { StyledDropZone, readFileAsText } from 'react-drop-zone'
import 'react-drop-zone/dist/styles.css'
<StyledDropZone
dontRead
onDrop={(file) =>
!file.name.endsWith('.txt') ?
'Not a text file' :
readFileAsText(file)
.then(text => console.log(file, text))
}
/>
The component overwrites the
onDrag/DragEnter/.../Drop props of the render
function child.
If you need more information, see here: (open developer)
The device allows, for example, accept = ".pdf, image/*"