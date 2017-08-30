HoC based React forms state manager, Support for validation and normalization.

Features

HOC based API. (No magic, transparent and open API)

Free component design. Integration with many UI frameworks.

Rule based validation, and Provide many built-in rules.

Support async and sync validation.

Support normalization.

Support Nest fields and Array fields.

Customizable error message. (Support i18n)

Getting Started

Installation

$ npm install --save react-drip-form

Basic usage

1. Create field component

Input.js

import React from 'react' ; import { dripFormField } from 'react-drip-form' ; const Input = ({ input, meta : { error, dirty, touched }, ...props, }) => ( < div > < input { ...props } { ...input } /> {error && dirty && touched && < span style = {{ color: ' red ' }}> {error} </ span > } </ div > ); export default dripFormField()(Input);

2. Create form component

Form.js

import React from 'react' ; import { dripForm } from 'react-drip-form' ; import Input from './Input' ; const Form = ({ handlers, meta : { invalid, pristine }, }) => ( <form onSubmit={handlers.onSubmit}> <div> <label htmlFor="email">Email-Address</label> <Input id="email" type="email" name="email" label="Email-Address" placeholder="Enter your Email-Address" /> </div> <div> <label htmlFor="password">Password</label> <Input id="password" type="password" name="password" label="Password" placeholder="Enter your Password" /> </div> <button type="submit" disabled={invalid || pristine} onClick={handlers.onSubmit} > Submit </button> </form> ); export default dripForm({ validations: { email: { required: true, email: true, }, password: { required: true, }, }, })(Form);

3. Mount the Form component

App.js

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import Form from './Form' ; export default class App extends Component { handleSubmit = ( values ) => { console .log(values); }; render() { return ( < div > < h1 > Login </ h1 > < Form onValidSubmit = {this.handleSubmit} /> </ div > ); } }

Documentation

ChangeLog

See CHANGELOG.md

TODO

We are planning to proceed with work, but the contribution is greatly appreciated!

Core

File handling

Contribute

Fork it! Create your feature branch: git checkout -b my-new-feature Commit your changes: git commit -am 'Add some feature' Push to the branch: git push origin my-new-feature Submit a pull request :D

Bugs, feature requests and comments are more than welcome in the issues.

License

MIT © tsuyoshiwada