react-driftjs

by Richard Dimalanta
1.2.2 (see all)

🤖 Drift Chatbot Widget in React

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.4K

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React-Drift

React component implementation of Drift Chatbot Widget.

Alt Text

Install

npm install react-driftjs

Usage

import Drift from "react-driftjs";

<Drift appId="xxxxx" />; //get the appId from drift.com

Identify User / Assign Attributes

To identify the user with an ID that is unique in your application, include a userId property with that value. This will trigger the chatbot to use the identify method. If userId is omitted, the component will have the chatbot use the setUserAttributes method.

<Drift
  appId="xxxxx"
  userId="1234"
  attributes={{ email: "user@example.com", company: "Acme Inc" }}
/>

Add Event Handlers

The chatbot widget emits several events. A listing of the events can be found here: https://devdocs.drift.com/docs/drift-events#section-first-interaction To handle the events, assign an array of objects to the eventHandlers property. The event property will match the name of the event emitted by drift. The function property is the function definition of the handler.

<Drift
  appId="xxxxx"
  eventHandlers={[
    { event: "conversation:firstInteraction", function: handleInteraction },
  ]}
/>;

const handleInteraction = function () {
  console.log("User has just interacted with the chatbot");
};

Add Custom Styles

To add custom styling to the root <iframe> element (e.g. to change the position of the chatbot widget) you can assign a style object to the style property. This object will be parsed as a css string and added to a style tag in the head of the document.

<Drift
  appId="xxxxx"
  style={{
    bottom: "100px",
  }}
/>

TypeScript

Includes TypeScript definitions.

About Drift

More information can be found here: https://www.drift.com/

License

MIT

