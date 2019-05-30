Simple HTML5 drawer menu for React.js.

Installation

The easiest way to use react-drawer is to install it from npm and include it in your React build process (using Webpack, Browserify, etc).

npm install --save react-drawer

Create a standalone module using WebPack:

npm install webpack

Demo

https://jmfrancois.github.io/react-drawer/

Run on your local & development

// 1. keep monitor changes to /src/* > npm run build:watch // 2. open dev server > npm start // 3. visit http://localhost:3000/example/

Example

import React from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import ReactDrawer from 'react-drawer' ; import 'react-drawer/lib/react-drawer.css' ; class Main extends React . Component { constructor () { super (); this .state = { open : false , position : 'right' , noOverlay : false }; this .toggleDrawer = this .toggleDrawer.bind( this ); this .closeDrawer = this .closeDrawer.bind( this ); this .onDrawerClose = this .onDrawerClose.bind( this ); this .setPosition = this .setPosition.bind( this ); this .setNoOverlay = this .setNoOverlay.bind( this ); } setPosition(e) { this .setState({ position : e.target.value}); } setNoOverlay(e) { this .setState({ noOverlay : e.target.checked}); } toggleDrawer() { this .setState({ open : ! this .state.open}); } closeDrawer() { this .setState({ open : false }); } onDrawerClose() { this .setState({ open : false }); } render() { return ( < div > < div style = {{margin: 200 }}> < h1 > React Drawer configuration </ h1 > < div style = {{margin: 20 }}> < label > Position </ label > < select value = {this.state.position} onChange = {this.setPosition} > < option value = "top" > top </ option > < option value = "bottom" > bottom </ option > < option value = "left" > left </ option > < option value = "right" > right </ option > </ select > </ div > < div style = {{margin: 20 }}> < input type = "checkbox" checked = {this.state.noOverlay} onChange = {this.setNoOverlay} /> < label > No overlay </ label > < small > (The overlay lets you close the drawer on click) </ small > </ div > < button style = {{margin: 20 }} onClick = {this.toggleDrawer} disabled = {this.state.open && ! this.state.noOverlay } > {!this.state.open ? < span > show drawer </ span > : < span > close drawer </ span > } </ button > </ div > < ReactDrawer open = {this.state.open} position = {this.state.position} onClose = {this.onDrawerClose} noOverlay = {this.state.noOverlay} > < i onClick = {this.closeDrawer} className = "icono-cross" > </ i > < h2 > What a nice drawer ! </ h2 > </ ReactDrawer > </ div > ); } } ReactDOM.render( < Main /> , document.getElementById('app'));

Todo

basic features

basic features open position option

open position option drawer open method

drawer open method themes

License

MIT