openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-dragula

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.1.17 (see all)

👌 Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

24.2K

GitHub Stars

962

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Drag & Drop List, React Drag & Drop

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

logo.png

Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Official React wrapper for dragula.

Demo

demo.png

Try out the demo!

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install react-dragula --save

Or bower, too.

bower install react-dragula --save

Usage

Refer to the documentation for dragula. The API for react-dragula is identical, but a few tiny tweaks were made around it so that it works out the box with React.

Example

Here's an example application using react and react-dragula.

var React = require('react');
var dragula = require('react-dragula');
var App = React.createClass({
  render: function () {
    return <div className='container'>
      <div>Swap me around</div>
      <div>Swap her around</div>
      <div>Swap him around</div>
      <div>Swap them around</div>
      <div>Swap us around</div>
      <div>Swap things around</div>
      <div>Swap everything around</div>
    </div>;
  },
  componentDidMount: function () {
    var container = React.findDOMNode(this);
    dragula([container]);
  }
});
React.render(<App />, document.getElementById('examples'));

Example using refs (ES2015 syntax)

Here's an example using refs (ES2015 syntax): React: The ref Callback Attribute

import * as React from "react";
import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import Dragula from 'react-dragula';
export class App extends React.Component {
  render () {
    return <div className='container' ref={this.dragulaDecorator}>
      <div>Swap me around</div>
      <div>Swap her around</div>
      <div>Swap him around</div>
      <div>Swap them around</div>
      <div>Swap us around</div>
      <div>Swap things around</div>
      <div>Swap everything around</div>
    </div>;
  },
  dragulaDecorator = (componentBackingInstance) => {
    if (componentBackingInstance) {
      let options = { };
      Dragula([componentBackingInstance], options);
    }
  };
});
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.getElementById('examples'));

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-dndDrag and Drop for React
GitHub Stars
17K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
33
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
2Performant
2Bleeding Edge
react-beautiful-dndBeautiful and accessible drag and drop for lists with React
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
1M
User Rating
4.5/ 5
80
Top Feedback
20Great Documentation
10Easy to Use
4Highly Customizable
rsh
react-sortable-hocA set of higher-order components to turn any list into an animated, accessible and touch-friendly sortable list✌️
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
563K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
7
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rdl
react-drag-listviewA simple draggable list component for React
GitHub Stars
207
Weekly Downloads
13K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
3
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
rd
react-dragtasticA simple drag and drop library for React which uses the more stable mouseDown/mouseUp event pattern instead of the problematic HTML5 drag and drop API
GitHub Stars
188
Weekly Downloads
172
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rm
react-movable🔀 Drag and drop for your React lists and tables. Accessible. Tiny.
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
43K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
See 26 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial