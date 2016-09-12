Drag and drop so simple it hurts

Official React wrapper for dragula .

Demo

Try out the demo!

Install

You can get it on npm.

npm install react-dragula --save

Or bower, too.

bower install react-dragula --save

Usage

Refer to the documentation for dragula . The API for react-dragula is identical, but a few tiny tweaks were made around it so that it works out the box with React.

Example

Here's an example application using react and react-dragula .

var React = require ( 'react' ); var dragula = require ( 'react-dragula' ); var App = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return < div className = 'container' > < div > Swap me around </ div > < div > Swap her around </ div > < div > Swap him around </ div > < div > Swap them around </ div > < div > Swap us around </ div > < div > Swap things around </ div > < div > Swap everything around </ div > </ div > ; }, componentDidMount : function ( ) { var container = React.findDOMNode( this ); dragula([container]); } }); React.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('examples'));

Example using refs (ES2015 syntax)

Here's an example using refs (ES2015 syntax): React: The ref Callback Attribute

import * as React from "react" ; import * as ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import Dragula from 'react-dragula' ; export class App extends React . Component { render () { return < div className = 'container' ref = {this.dragulaDecorator} > < div > Swap me around </ div > < div > Swap her around </ div > < div > Swap him around </ div > < div > Swap them around </ div > < div > Swap us around </ div > < div > Swap things around </ div > < div > Swap everything around </ div > </ div > ; }, dragulaDecorator = ( componentBackingInstance ) => { if (componentBackingInstance) { let options = { }; Dragula([componentBackingInstance], options); } }; }); ReactDOM.render( < App /> , document.getElementById('examples'));

License

MIT