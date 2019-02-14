openbase logo
react-dragline

by zcued
2.0.0-alpha.1 (see all)

🐼Guide lines and magnetic adsorption to better align draggable elements in React.

Readme

react-dragline

Guide lines and magnetic adsorption to better align draggable elements.

npm version npm downloads license

Examples available here: https://zcued.github.io/react-dragline/

Installation

npm

npm install react-dragline --save

yarn

yarn add install react-dragline

If you aren't using browserify/webpack, a UMD version of react-dragline is available. It expects external React and ReactDOM.

Example

import { DraggableContainer, DraggableChild } from 'react-dragline'


class Example extends React.Component {
  state = [
    { id: 1, position: {x: 100, y: 10} },
    { id: 2, position: {x: 400, y: 200} },
  ]

  render() {
    const containerStyle = {
      height: 600,
      position: 'relative',
    }

    return (
      <DraggableContainer style={containerStyle}>
        {
          this.state.children.map(({ id, position }, index) => {
            const style = {
              width: 100,
              height: 100,
              cursor: 'move',
              background: '#8ce8df',
            }

            return (
              <DraggableChild key={id} defaultPosition={position}>
                <div style={style} />
              </DraggableChild>
            )
          })
        }
      </DraggableContainer>
    )
  }
}

ReactDOM.render(<Example />, container)

Prop Types

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
ContainerString/Element'div'The DraggableContainer will be rendered as a HTML tag or the React Component you specify
thresholdNumber5The max distance of between others and the dragging element triggering magnetic adsorption
directionsArray['tt', 'bb', 'll', 'rr', 'tb', 'lr' ]The directions you want. tt indicate the guide line will show when a element aligned with the top of the dragging element.
activeClassNameString'active'if you want to add class name for the element aligned with one you drag, use it.
lineStyleObject{}You can customize the style of auxiliary line by this option
limitStringtrueWhether to restricts movement within the container

Contributing

  1. Fork, then clone the project.
  2. Run the project in development mode: $ yarn start.
  3. Make your changes.
  4. Lint the code: $ yarn lint
  5. Make sure that the tests still pass:$ yarn test
  6. Commit and PR.

