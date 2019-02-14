Guide lines and magnetic adsorption to better align draggable elements.
Examples available here: https://zcued.github.io/react-dragline/
npm
npm install react-dragline --save
yarn
yarn add install react-dragline
If you aren't using browserify/webpack, a UMD version of react-dragline is available. It expects external React and ReactDOM.
import { DraggableContainer, DraggableChild } from 'react-dragline'
class Example extends React.Component {
state = [
{ id: 1, position: {x: 100, y: 10} },
{ id: 2, position: {x: 400, y: 200} },
]
render() {
const containerStyle = {
height: 600,
position: 'relative',
}
return (
<DraggableContainer style={containerStyle}>
{
this.state.children.map(({ id, position }, index) => {
const style = {
width: 100,
height: 100,
cursor: 'move',
background: '#8ce8df',
}
return (
<DraggableChild key={id} defaultPosition={position}>
<div style={style} />
</DraggableChild>
)
})
}
</DraggableContainer>
)
}
}
ReactDOM.render(<Example />, container)
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|Container
|String/Element
|'div'
|The
DraggableContainer will be rendered as a HTML tag or the React Component you specify
|threshold
|Number
|5
|The max distance of between others and the dragging element triggering magnetic adsorption
|directions
|Array
|['tt', 'bb', 'll', 'rr', 'tb', 'lr' ]
|The directions you want.
tt indicate the guide line will show when a element aligned with the top of the dragging element.
|activeClassName
|String
|'active'
|if you want to add class name for the element aligned with one you drag, use it.
|lineStyle
|Object
|{}
|You can customize the style of auxiliary line by this option
|limit
|String
|true
|Whether to restricts movement within the container
$ yarn start.
$ yarn lint
$ yarn test