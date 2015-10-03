React draggable component

Based on https://github.com/mzabriskie/react-draggable

Installing

$ npm install react react-draggable2

You will also need install React to your top-level project due to #2.

Demo

http://mzabriskie.github.io/react-draggable/example/

Example

var React = require ( 'react' ), Draggable = require ( 'react-draggable' ); var App = React.createClass({ handleStart : function ( event, ui ) { console .log( 'Event: ' , event); console .log( 'Position: ' , ui.position); }, handleDrag : function ( event, ui ) { console .log( 'Event: ' , event); console .log( 'Position: ' , ui.position); }, handleStop : function ( event, ui ) { console .log( 'Event: ' , event); console .log( 'Position: ' , ui.position); }, render : function ( ) { return ( < Draggable axis = "x" handle = ".handle" constrain = {constrain(25)} start = {{x: 25 , y: 25 }} bound = "all box" zIndex = {100} onStart = {this.handleStart} onDrag = {this.handleDrag} onStop = {this.handleStop} > < div > < div className = "handle" > Drag from here </ div > < div > Lorem ipsum... </ div > </ div > </ Draggable > ); } }); function constrain ( snap ) { function constrainOffset ( offset, prev ) { var delta = offset - prev; if ( Math .abs(delta) >= snap) { return prev + parseInt (delta / snap, 10 ) * snap; } return prev; } return function ( pos ) { return { top : constrainOffset(pos.top, pos.prevTop), left : constrainOffset(pos.left, pos.prevLeft) }; }; } React.renderComponent( < App /> , document .body);

Contributing

Fork the project

$ npm install && npm run watch

Make changes

Add appropriate tests

$ npm test

If tests don't pass, make them pass.

Update README with appropriate docs.

Commit and PR

License

MIT