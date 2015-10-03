openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rd

react-draggable2

by Jacob Michael Lee
0.7.0-alpha1 (see all)

React draggable component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-draggable Build Status

React draggable component

Based on https://github.com/mzabriskie/react-draggable

Installing

$ npm install react react-draggable2

You will also need install React to your top-level project due to #2.

Demo

http://mzabriskie.github.io/react-draggable/example/

Example

/** @jsx React.DOM */
var React = require('react'),
    Draggable = require('react-draggable');

var App = React.createClass({
    handleStart: function (event, ui) {
        console.log('Event: ', event);
        console.log('Position: ', ui.position);
    },

    handleDrag: function (event, ui) {
        console.log('Event: ', event);
        console.log('Position: ', ui.position);
    },

    handleStop: function (event, ui) {
        console.log('Event: ', event);
        console.log('Position: ', ui.position);
    },

    render: function () {
        return (
            // <Draggable/> transparently adds draggable interactivity
            // to whatever element is supplied as `this.props.children`.
            // Only a single element is allowed or an Error will be thrown.
            //
            // `axis` determines which axis the draggable can move.
            // - 'both' allows movement horizontally and vertically (default).
            // - 'x' limits movement to horizontal axis.
            // - 'y' limits movement to vertical axis.
            //
            // `handle` specifies a selector to be used as the handle that initiates drag.
            //
            // `cancel` specifies a selector to be used to prevent drag initialization.
            //
            // `bound` determines whether to bound the movement to the parent box.
            // - 'top' bounds movement to the top edge of the parent box.
            // - 'right' bounds movement to the right edge of the parent box.
            // - 'bottom' bounds movement to the bottom edge of the parent box.
            // - 'left' bounds movement to the left edge of the parent box.
            // - 'all' bounds movement to all edges (default if not specified).
            // - 'point' to constrain only the top-left corner.
            // - 'box' to constrain the entire box (default if not specified).
            //
            // `constrain` takes a function to constrain the dragging.
            //
            // `start` specifies the x and y that the dragged item should start at
            //
            // `zIndex` specifies the zIndex to use while dragging.
            //
            // `onStart` is called when dragging starts.
            //
            // `onDrag` is called while dragging.
            //
            // `onStop` is called when dragging stops.

            <Draggable
                axis="x"
                handle=".handle"
                constrain={constrain(25)}
                start={{x: 25, y: 25}}
                bound="all box"
                zIndex={100}
                onStart={this.handleStart}
                onDrag={this.handleDrag}
                onStop={this.handleStop}>
                <div>
                    <div className="handle">Drag from here</div>
                    <div>Lorem ipsum...</div>
                </div>
            </Draggable>
        );
    }
});

function constrain (snap) {
  function constrainOffset (offset, prev) {
    var delta = offset - prev;
    if (Math.abs(delta) >= snap) {
      return prev + parseInt(delta / snap, 10) * snap;
    }
    return prev;
  }
  return function (pos) {
    return {
      top: constrainOffset(pos.top, pos.prevTop),
      left: constrainOffset(pos.left, pos.prevLeft)
    };
  };
}

React.renderComponent(<App/>, document.body);

Contributing

  • Fork the project
  • $ npm install && npm run watch
  • Make changes
  • Add appropriate tests
  • $ npm test
  • If tests don't pass, make them pass.
  • Update README with appropriate docs.
  • Commit and PR

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial